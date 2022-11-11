Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

LONDON, November 11, 2022 - Horizonte Minerals Plc ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel company developing two Tier 1 assets in Brazil, announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months to 30 September 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the period:

A number of key construction contracts including industrial civil works and main power line awarded for Araguaia;

Critical path items advancing in line with the schedule, including furnace shell arrival on site and furnace concrete block foundations set;

Araguaia Nickel Project approved as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Government;

Feasibility Study Contract Awarded to Wood plc for Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project;

No lost time injuries recorded to date, with over 482,000 hours worked; and

Maintained a strong cash position of US$131 million at 30 September 2022, prior to any debt draw down and completion of recently announced fund raise.

Post period highlights

Closing of US$80 million fundraise for the construction of the Araguaia nickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project");

Contracts totalling in excess of US$400 million awarded to-date at Araguaia, with all key equipment supply and technical support services for the balance of the Araguaia process flow sheet secured;

Electro-mechanical contract awarded to MIP Engenharia & Milplan Engenharia; and

Araguaia construction running in line with project execution schedule.

A full progress update on Araguaia along with an investor webinar will be provided in December 2022.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 60,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment as described herein, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the second RKEF line at Araguaia on time, or at all, the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the costs and timing for delivery of the equipment to be purchased as described herein, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates and achieving production in accordance with the Company's potential production profile or at all. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete the acquisition of equipment contemplated herein, on time or at all, the ability of the Company to complete a positive feasibility study regarding the implementation of a second RKEF line at Araguaia on the timeline contemplated or at all, exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates, together with the risks identified and disclosed in the Company's disclosure record available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including without limitation, the annual information form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Araguaia Report and the Vermelho Report. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Horizonte Minerals Plc

Restated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

Restated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income





9 months ended 30 September 3 months ended 30 September



2022 2021 Restated (Note 2.1) 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2.1)



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Notes US$ US$ US$ US$











Administrative expenses

(9,504,757 ) (5,593,102 ) (2,841,133 ) (1,921,621 ) Share based payments expense 17 (508,529 ) - (508,529 ) - Change in fair value of special warrant liability - (1,616,120 ) - - Change in fair value of derivatives 11 4,360,500 - - - Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange 8,586,024 483,286 (797,045 ) (1,721,587 )



Profit/(Loss) before interest and tax 2,933,238 (6,725,936 ) (4,146,707 ) (3,643,208 )

Net finance (costs)/income 5 (5,665,339 ) (214,689 ) (2,433,333 ) (73,566 )

(Loss)/Profit before taxation (2,732,101 ) (6,940,625 ) (6,580,040 ) (3,716,774 )

Taxation - - - -

(Loss)/Profit for the year (2,732,101 ) (6,940,625 ) (6,580,040 ) (3,716,774 )

Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cash flow hedges - foreign forward contracts 13 (7,845,763 ) - (3,208,230 ) - Currency translation differences on translating foreign operations (17,549,770 ) (2,685,045 ) (7,760,495 ) (4,754,646 ) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (25,395,533 ) (2,685,045 ) (10,968,725 ) (4,754,646 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (28,127,634 ) (9,625,670 ) (17,548,765 ) (8,471,420 ) attributable to equity holders of the Company

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Group

Basic & Diluted earnings per share (pence per share) 16 (1.435 ) (8.488 ) (3.455 ) (4.372 )



Restated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





30 September 2022 31 December 2021 Restated (Note 2.1)



Unaudited Audited

Notes US$ US$ Assets





Non-current assets





Intangible assets 6 9,997,895 8,309,485 Property, plant & equipment 7 218,583,242 70,594,090 Right of use assets 689,720 380,482

229,270,857 79,284,057 Current assets Trade and other receivables 30,551,781 13,796,628 Derivative financial asset 10 b 9,540,000 4,950,000 Cash and cash equivalents 131,203,868 210,492,280

171,295,649 229,238,908 Total assets 400,566,506 308,522,965 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Issued capital 8 52,305,376 52,215,236 Share premium 8 245,672,686 245,388,102 Other reserves (48,668,257 ) (23,272,724 ) Accumulated losses (47,109,682 ) (45,077,646 ) Total equity 202,200,123 229,252,968 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Contingent consideration 9 6,779,135 6,734,132 Royalty Finance 10 a 88,600,396 44,496,504 Deferred consideration 9 4,727,125 4,526,425 Convertible loan notes liability 11 59,056,362 - Environmental rehabilitation provision 12 98,036 - Lease liabilities 587,863 321,717 Derivative financial liabilities 13 644,098 - Trade payables 694,292 608,976

161,187,307 56,687,754 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 28,905,680 21,574,365 Deferred consideration 9 950,000 949,113 Lease liabilities 121,732 58,765 Derivative financial liabilities 13 7,201,664 -

37,179,076 22,582,243 Total liabilities 198,366,383 79,269,997 Total equity and liabilities 400,566,506 308,522,965



Restated Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity



Attributable to the owners of the parent

Share capital US$ Share premium US$ Accumulated losses US$ Other reserves US$ Total US$











As at 1 January 2021 Restated (Note 2.1) 20,666,053 65,355,677 (33,304,178 ) (23,519,096 ) 29,198,456 Comprehensive income Loss for the period - - (6,940,625 ) - (6,940,625 ) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - (2,685,045 ) (2,685,045 ) Total comprehensive income - - (6,940,625 ) (2,685,045 ) (9,625,670 ) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares 2,281,637 14,830,639 - - 17,112,276 Issue costs - (1,037,822 ) - - (1,037,822 ) Conversion of special warrants into shares 1,213,556 7,986,413 1,616,120 - 10,816,089 Issue costs - (819,935 ) - - (819,935 )

Total transactions with owners 3,495,193 20,959,295 1,616,120 - 26,070,608 As at 30 September 2021 Restated (Note 2.1) (unaudited) 24,161,246 86,314,972 (38,628,683 ) (26,204,141 ) 45,643,394



Attributable to the owners of the parent

Share capital US$ Share premium US$ Accumulated losses US$ Other reserves US$ Total US$











As at 1 January 2022 Restated (Note 2.1) 52,215,236 245,388,102 (45,077,646 ) (23,272,724 ) 229,252,968 Comprehensive income Loss for the period - - (2,732,101 ) - (2,732,101 ) Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges - foreign forward contracts - - - (7,845,763 ) (7,845,763 ) Currency translation differences - - - (17,549,770 ) (17,549,770 ) Total comprehensive income - - (2,732,101 ) (25,395,533 ) (28,127,634 ) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares 90,140 284,584 191,536 - 566,260 Share based payments - - 508,529 - 508,529 Total transactions with owners 90,140 284,584 700,065 - 1,074,789 As at 30 September 2022 (unaudited) 52,305,376 245,672,686 (47,109,682 ) (48,668,257 ) 202,200,123

Restated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





9 months ended 30 September 3 months ended 30 September



2022 2021 Restated (Note 2.1) 2022 2021 Restated (Note 2.1)



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited



US$ US$ US$ US$ Cash flows from operating activities









Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(2,732,101 ) (6,940,625 ) (6,580,040 ) (3,716,775 ) Share based payments expense 17 508,529 - 508,529 - Net finance costs/(income) 5 5,665,339 214,689 2,433,333 73,566 Fair value adjustments of derivative assets 11 (4,360,500 ) - - - Change in fair value of special warrant liability - 1,616,120 - - Exchange differences (8,586,024 ) (483,286 ) 797,045 1,721,587 Operating loss before changes in working capital (9,504,757 ) (5,593,102 ) (2,841,133 ) (1,921,622 ) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (13,560,173 ) (453,748 ) (10,502,914 ) (134,965 ) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 7,416,636 1,160,587 19,257,493 (3,299,040 ) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (15,648,294 ) (4,886,263 ) 5,913,446 (5,355,627 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets 6 (1,409,985 ) (248,014 ) (1,192,638 ) (119,694 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 7 (131,481,417 ) (9,957,265 ) (64,434,117 ) 843,509 Interest received 5 4,460,729 311,920 2,066,435 159,974 Net cash outflow from investing activities (128,430,673 ) (9,893,359 ) (63,560,320 ) 883,789 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of ordinary shares 8 566,260 16,074,454 29,534 - Proceeds from issue of convertible loan notes 11 61,262,500 - - - Issue costs 11 (2,347,041 ) - - - Proceeds from royalty finance arrangement 10 a 25,000,000 - - - Issue costs 10 a (847,939 ) - - - Net proceeds from issue of share warrants - 8,448,140 - - Net cash inflow from financing activities 83,633,780 24,522,594 29,534 - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (60,445,187 ) 9,742,972 (57,617,340 ) (4,471,838 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 210,492,280 14,925,021 198,956,061 30,655,023 Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents (18,843,225 ) (49,047 ) (10,134,853 ) (1,564,239 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 131,203,868 24,618,946 131,203,868 24,618,946

Restated Notes to the Financial Statements

1. General information

The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. There is no seasonality or cyclicality of the Group's operations.

The Company's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The Company is incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The address of its registered office is Rex House, 4-12 Regent Street, London SW1Y 4RG.

2. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Financial Reporting Standards and International Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and Interpretations (collectively IFRSs).

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month reporting period ended 30 September 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as issued by the IASB and the UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

The interim report does not include all of the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021, and any public announcements made by the Group during the interim reporting period.

The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2021 contained in these interim financial statements does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for that period. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors' report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The auditor's report drew attention to a material uncertainty related to the Group's ability to continue as a going concern (refer to the going concern note below), however the auditor's opinion was not modified in respect of this matter.

2.1 Change in presentation currency

Horizonte Minerals Plc has decided to change its presentation currency from Pounds Sterling to US Dollars effective 1 January 2022.

The presentation currency has been revised as the financing package concluded by the Group to construct the Araguaia project is denominated in US Dollars and future revenues will also be in US Dollars. The board therefore believes that US Dollar financial reporting provides more relevant presentation of the group's financial position, funding and treasury functions, financial performance and its cash flows.

A change in presentation currency represents a change in an accounting policy in terms of IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors requiring the restatement of comparative information. IAS 34 does not require additional retrospective disclosure of the statement of financial position. In accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, the following methodology was followed in restating historical financial information from Pounds Sterling to US Dollar:

Assets and liabilities were translated at the relevant closing exchange rate at the end of the reporting period. Items of income and expenditure and cash flows were translated at average rates of exchange for the period;

The foreign currency translation reserve was reset to nil as at 1 January 2006, the date on which the group adopted IFRS. Share capital and premium and other reserves, as appropriate, were translated at the historic rates prevailing at the dates of underlying transactions; and

The effects of translating the group's financial results and financial position into US Dollar were recognised in the foreign currency translation reserve.

The exchange rates used were as follows:

GBP/USD 31 December 2021 30 September 2021 Closing rate 1.3477 1.3484 Average rate 1.3774 1.3866 USD/BRL Closing rate 5.5710 5.4490 Average rate 5.3810 5.3181

2.2a Going concern

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. Although the Group's assets are not generating revenues, the Directors consider that the Group has access to sufficient funds to undertake its operating activities for a period of at least the next 12 months including any additional expenditure required in relation to its current development and exploration projects. The Group has cash reserves and access to liquidity which are considered sufficient by the Directors to fund the Group's committed expenditure both operationally and on its exploration project for the foreseeable future.

The Group concluded a comprehensive funding package of US$633 million in December 2021. The net proceeds of the fundraising will be used towards the construction of the Araguaia project as well as for general working capital purposes. In addition, the Group has also concluded a US$25million royalty on the Vermelho Project, the net proceeds from the sale of this royalty will be used to advance a feasibility study and permitting work streams on the Vermelho project. The equity fundraise (US$197million of the US$633 million) was finalized and funds received in December 2021 with a further equity fund raise being completed in November 2022 for a gross US$80 million. The debt elements of the funding package include Convertible Loan Notes (US$65 million), a Cost Overrun Facility (US$25 million) and a Senior Debt Facility (US$346.2 million).

Funds from the convertible loan notes and the royalty were received in March 2022. The first drawdown under the Senior Debt Facility is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022 following the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent customary to a financing of this nature. Subsequent drawdowns under the Senior Debt Facility are expected to follow monthly during the remainder of the construction period, again following the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent customary to a financing of this nature. As the senior debt is conditional, there is no guarantee that the conditions of this element of the debt package will be satisfied.

The funds held at the end of the period along with those to be raised post period end following the satisfaction of any condition's precedent for the successful draw down of the Senior Debt Facility (Including access to any of the funds secured as part of the Cost Overrun Facility), means the Group has cash reserves which are considered sufficient by the Directors to execute the construction of the Araguaia Project and fund its general working capital requirements for the foreseeable future. The drawdown of the Senior Debt Facility is conditional upon the expenditure of a certain level of equity amongst other conditions precedent, by which time the Group is expected to have made significant financial commitments. There exists a risk that the Senior Debt Facility is not able to be drawn due to unforeseen circumstances or noncompliance with any conditions precedent which may or may not be within the control of the Group. Should the Senior Debt not be drawn then the Group might require alternative sources of funding to meet its commitments.

These events are outside of the Group's control, and as such, a material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt about the Group's continued ability to operate as a going concern and its ability to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

If additional projects are identified and the Vermelho project advances, additional funding may be required.

These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt over the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore they may be unable to realise its assets and discharge their liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern.

2.2b Assessment of the impact of COVID-19

During the period of these financial statements there has been an ongoing significant global pandemic which has had significant knock-on effects for the majority of the world's population, by way of the measure's governments are taking to tackle the issue. This represents a risk to the Group's operations by restricting travel, the potential to detriment the health and wellbeing of its employees, as well as the effects that this might have on the ability of the Group to finance and advance its operations in the timeframes envisaged. The Group has taken steps to try and ensure the safety of its employees and operate under the current circumstances and feels the outlook for its operations remains positive, however risk remain should the pandemic worsen or changes its impact on the Group. The assessment of the possible impact on the going concern position of the Group is set out in the going concern note above. In addition, because of the long-term nature of the Group's nickel projects and their strong project economics management do not consider that COVID has given rise to any impairment indicators. The Group has not received any government assistance.

The uncertainty as to the future impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been considered as part of the Group's adoption of the going concern basis. In response to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, employees are working from the Group's offices in London and Brazil and will continue to adhere to government guidelines. International travel has resumed and site work for the two projects has been resumed.

To date, the Group has not been materially adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ongoing nature and uncertainty of the pandemic in many countries including the measures and restrictions put in place (travel bans and quarantining in particular) continue to have the ability to impact the Group's business continuity, workforce, supply-chain, business development and, consequently, future revenues.

In addition, any infections occurring on the Group's premises could result in the Group's operations being suspended, which may have an adverse impact on the Group's operations as well as adverse implications on the Group's future cash flows, profitability and financial condition. Supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and measures implemented by governmental authorities around the world to limit the transmission of the virus (such as travel bans and quarantining) may, in addition to the general level of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, also adversely impact the Group's operations, financial position and prospects.

As a result of considerations noted above, the Directors consider the impact of COVID-19 could delay the drawdown of the senior debt facility.

2.3 Risks and uncertainties

The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Group's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements, a copy of which is available on the Group's website: www.horizonteminerals.com and on Sedar: www.sedar.com . In addition to the key risks, the key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, price risk and interest rate risk.

2.4 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in note 4 of the Group's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements. The nature and amounts of such estimates and judgements have not changed significantly during the interim period. Estimates and judgements relating to the Vermelho Royalty and the convertible loan notes are not covered in the Group's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and are detailed below.

2.4a Accounting for the Vermelho Royalty Financing Arrangement

The Group has a $25m royalty funding arrangement which was secured in order to advance a feasibility study and permitting work streams on the Vermelho project. The royalty pays a fixed percentage of revenue to the holder for production on the nickel and cobalt tonnes produced from the Vermelho project over the life of mine. The treatment of this financing arrangement as a financial liability, calculated using the effective interest rate methodology is a key judgement that was made by the Company in prior years on the Araguaia Royalty and which was taken following obtaining independent expert advice. The carrying value of the financing liability is driven by the expected future cashflows payable to the holder on the basis of the production profile of the mine property. It is also sensitive to assumptions regarding the royalty rate, which can vary based upon the start date for construction of the project and future nickel and cobalt prices. The contract includes certain embedded derivatives, including the Buy Back Option which has been separated and carried at fair value through profit and loss.

The future prices of nickel and cobalt and the date of commencement of commercial production are key estimates that are critical in the determination of the carrying value of the royalty liability.

The future expected nickel and cobalt prices and volatility of such prices are key estimates that are critical in the determination of the fair value of the Buy Back Option associated with the Royalty financing.

Further information relating to the accounting for this liability, the embedded derivative and the sensitivity of the carrying value to these estimates is provided in note 10b.1) and 10b.2).

2.4b Accounting for the Convertible Loan Notes

The Group issued $65m convertible loan notes which was secured to finance the construction of the Araguaia project. The convertible loan is a hybrid financial instrument, whereby a debt host liability component and an embedded derivative liability component was determined at initial recognition. The conversion option did not satisfy the fixed for fixed equity criterion (fixed number of shares and fixed amount of cash) as the currency of the convertible loan notes is US Dollar and the functional currency of Horizonte Minerals Plc and its share price is GBP.

For convertible notes with embedded derivative liabilities, the fair value of the embedded derivative liability is determined first and the residual amount is assigned to the debt host liability.

The future expected market share price of the Company and the volatility of the share price are the key estimates that are critical in the determination of the fair value of the embedded derivative and subsequently the debt host liability of the Convertible Loan Notes.

Further information relating to the accounting for this liability, the embedded derivative and the sensitivity of the carrying value to these estimates is provided in note 11.

3. Significant accounting policies

The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 except for the new accounting policy applied for the convertible loan notes, hedge accounting and the environmental rehabilitation provision which is detailed below.

3.1 Capitalisation of borrowing costs

Borrowing costs are expensed except where they relate to the financing of construction or development of qualifying assets. Borrowing costs directly related to financing of qualifying assets in the course of construction are capitalised to the carrying value of the Araguaia mine development property. Where funds have been borrowed specifically to the finance the Project, the amount capitalised represents the actual borrowing costs incurred net of all interest income earned on the temporary re-investment of these borrowings prior to utilisation. Borrowing costs capitalised include:

Interest charge on the Araguaia royalty finance

Adjustments to the carrying value of the Araguaia royalty finance

Unwinding of discount on contingent consideration payable for Araguaia

Unwinding of discount on the convertible loan notes

Commitment fees payable on the senior debt facility

All other borrowing costs are recognized as part of interest expense in the year which they are incurred.

3.2 Derivative financial instruments

Derivatives are initially measured at fair value, and changes therein are recognised in profit or loss, except when hedge accounting is adopted and changes in fair value are recognised in equity. All directly attributable transaction costs are recognised in profit or loss as incurred.

3.3 Convertible loan notes

The convertible loan issued by the Group is a hybrid financial instrument, whereby a debt host liability component and an embedded derivative liability component was determined at initial recognition. The conversion option did not satisfy the fixed for fixed equity criterion (fixed number of shares and fixed amount of cash) as the currency of the convertible loan notes is US Dollar and the functional currency of Horizonte Minerals Plc and its share price is GBP. Conversion features that are derivative liabilities are accounted for separately from the host instrument. The embedded derivative is accounted for as a financial instrument through profit or loss and is initially measured at fair value, and changes therein are recognised in profit or loss. The debt host liability is accounted for at amortised cost. In the case of a hybrid financial instrument, IFRS 9 requires that the fair value of the embedded derivative is calculated first and the residual value (residual proceeds) is assigned to the host financial liability.

Transaction costs are apportioned to the debt host liability and the embedded derivative in proportion to the allocation proceeds. The portion attributed to the conversion feature is expensed immediately, because transaction costs are expensed immediately for all financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. The portion of transaction costs that are attributed to the loan (measured at amortised cost), are subtracted from the carrying amount of the financial liability and amortised as part of the effective interest rate.

3.4 Hedge accounting

The Group has elected to adopt the hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, in respect of its foreign exchange hedging strategy. The Group enters into hedge relationships where the critical terms of the hedging instrument and the hedged item match, therefore, for the prospective assessment of effectiveness a qualitative assessment is performed. Hedge effectiveness is determined at the origination of the hedging relationship. Quantitative effectiveness tests are performed at each period end to determine the continuing effectiveness of the relationship. In instances where changes occur to the hedged item which result in the critical terms no longer matching, the hypothetical derivative method is used to assess effectiveness.

Foreign exchange risk arises when the Group enters into transactions denominated in a currency other than their functional currency. Where the risk to the Group is considered to be significant, the Group will enter into a matching non-deliverable forward foreign exchange contracts with a reputable bank.

The hedged forecast transactions denominated in foreign currency are expected to occur between 14 May 2022 and 31 March 2025. Gains and losses recognised in the hedging reserve in equity on non-deliverable forward foreign exchange contracts are recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the period during which the hedged forecast transaction affects the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, unless the gain or loss is included in the initial carrying value of non-current assets through a basis adjustment (immediate transfer from cash flow hedging reserve to cost of asset) in which case recognition is over the lifetime of the asset as it is depreciated. The ineffective portion of the cash flow hedge is recognised immediately in the profit or loss.

3.5 Foreign currency translation

(a) Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the Financial Statements of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the functional currency). The functional currency of the UK and Isle of Man entities is Pounds Sterling and the functional currency of the Brazilian entities is Brazilian Real. The functional currency of the project financing subsidiary incorporated in the Netherlands is US Dollars. The Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 were presented in Pounds Sterling, rounded to the nearest pound, which is the Company's functional and Group's presentation currency. As disclosed in note 2 Basis of Preparation, for the financial year commencing 1 January 2022 and future financial years the Group's presentation currency will be US Dollars, rounded to the nearest dollar.

(b) Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where such items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in profit or loss.

(c) Group companies

The results and financial position of all the Group's entities (none of which has the currency of a hyperinflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:

1. assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position;

2. each component of profit or loss is translated at average exchange rates during the accounting period (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions); and

3. all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income.

On consolidation, exchange differences arising from the translation of the net investment in foreign entities, and of monetary items receivable from foreign subsidiaries for which settlement is neither planned nor likely to occur in the foreseeable future are taken to other comprehensive income. When a foreign operation is sold, such exchange differences are recognised in profit or loss as part of the gain or loss on sale.

Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and retranslated at the end of each reporting period.

The major exchange rates used for the revaluation of the statement of financial position at 30 September 2022 were £1:US$1.12 (31 December 2021: £1:US$1.35), Brazilian Real (R$):US$0.18 (31 December 2021: R$:US$0.18).

Foreign currency translation reserve includes movements that relate to the retranslation of the subsidiaries whose functional currencies are not US Dollars.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Brazilian Real strengthened by approximately 15% from R$5.57 to R$4.74 against the US Dollar since 31 December 2021 (31 March 2021: depreciated approximately by 10% from R$5.20 at 31 December 2020 to R$5.70). During the second quarter of 2022, the Brazilian Real depreciated further by approximately 11% to R$5.24 against the US Dollar since 31 March 2022 (30 June 2021: strengthened approximately by 12% to R$5.01). During the third quarter of 2022, the Brazilian Real depreciated by approximately 3% to R$5.41 against the US Dollar since 30 June 2022 (30 September 2021: depreciated approximately by 9% to R$5.45). Currency translation differences for the nine-month period of $17.5 million loss (2021: $2.7 million loss) included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income arose on the translation of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and cash and cash equivalents denominated in Brazilian Real and Pounds Sterling.

The foreign exchange gain for the nine-month period of $9 million included in the statement of comprehensive income relates to the translation differences of foreign currency cash and cash equivalents balances and intercompany balances denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the entity.

3.6 Environmental rehabilitation provision

The Group has recognised provisions for liabilities of uncertain timing or amount including the environmental rehabilitation provision. The provision is measured at the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation at the period end date, discounted at a pre-tax rate reflecting current market assessments of the time value of money and risks specific to the liability.

3.7 Share-based payments

The Group operates equity-settled, share-based compensation plans, under which the entity receives services from employees as consideration for equity instruments (options) of the Group. The fair value of employee services received in exchange for the grant of share options are recognised as an expense. The total expense to be apportioned over the vesting period is determined by reference to the fair value of the options granted:

including any market performance conditions;

excluding the impact of any service and non-market performance vesting conditions; and

including the impact of any non-vesting conditions.

Non-market performance and service conditions are included in assumptions about the number of options that are expected to vest. The total expense is recognised over the vesting period, which is the period over which all of the specified vesting conditions are to be satisfied. At the end of each reporting period the Group revises its estimate of the number of options that are expected to vest.

It recognises the impact of the revision of original estimates, if any, in profit or loss, with a corresponding adjustment to equity.

When options are exercised, the Company issues new shares. The proceeds received net of any directly attributable transaction costs are credited to share capital (nominal value) and share premium.

The fair value of goods or services received in exchange for shares is recognised as an expense.

3.6 Impact of accounting standards to be applied in future periods

There are a number of standards and interpretations which have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board that are effective for periods beginning subsequent to 31 December 2022 that the Group has decided not to adopt early. The Group does not believe these standards and interpretations will have a material impact on the financial statements once adopted.

4 Segmental reporting

The Group operates principally in the UK and Brazil, with operations managed on a project-by-project basis within each geographical area. Activities in the UK are mainly administrative in nature whilst the activities in Brazil relate to exploration and evaluation work. The separate subsidiary responsible for the project finance for the Araguaia Project is domiciled in the Netherlands. The operations of this entity are reported separately and so it is recognised as a new segment. The reports used by the chief operating decision-maker are based on these geographical segments.

2022 UK Brazil Netherlands Total

9 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ 9 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ 9 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ 9 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ Administrative expenses (7,465,840 ) (1,902,253 ) (136,664 ) (9,504,757 ) Share based payments expense (508,529 ) - - (508,529 ) Change in fair value of derivative 4,360,500 - - 4,360,500 Profit/(Loss) on foreign exchange 8,627,415 - (41,391 ) 8,586,024 Profit/(Loss) before interest and tax per reportable segment 5,013,546 (1,902,253 ) (178,055 ) 2,933,238 Net finance costs 74,831 (201,197 ) (5,538,973 ) (5,665,339 ) Profit/(Loss) before taxation 5,088,377 (2,103,450 ) (5,717,028 ) (2,732,101 ) Depreciation charges - 35,186 - 35,186 Additions to non-current assets - 132,891,403 - 132,891,403 Capitalisation of borrowing costs - 13,260,561 - 13,260,561 Foreign exchange movements to non-current assets - 3,484,915 - 3,484,915 Reportable segment assets 105,005,050 285,664,136 9,897,320 400,566,506 Reportable segment liabilities 72,910,728 36,846,304 88,609,350 198,366,382

2021 UK Brazil Netherlands Total 9 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ 9 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ 9 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ Administrative expenses (4,946,681 ) (553,789 ) (92,632 ) (5,593,102 ) Change in fair value of special warrant liability (1,616,120 ) - - (1,616,120 ) Profit/(Loss) on foreign exchange (58,992 ) - 542,278 483,286 Loss before interest and tax per reportable segment (6,621,793 ) (553,789 ) 449,646 (6,725,936 ) Net finance costs (214,689 ) - - (214,689 ) Loss before taxation (6,836,482 ) (553,789 ) 449,646 (6,940,625 ) Depreciation charges - 13,646 - 13,646 Additions to non-current assets - 14,442,749 - 14,442,749 Capitalisation of borrowing costs - 7,486,579 - 7,486,579 Foreign exchange movements to non-current assets - (1,606,193 ) - (1,606,193 ) Reportable segment assets 13,327,460 82,190,208 2,603,805 98,121,473 Reportable segment liabilities 9,935,239 4,806,571 37,736,269 52,478,079

2022 UK Brazil Netherlands Total 3 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ 3 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ 3 months ended 30 September 2022 US$ Administrative expenses (2,185,371 ) (613,198 ) (42,564 ) (2,841,133 ) Share based payments expense (508,529 ) - - (508,529 ) Change in fair value of derivative - - - - Profit/(Loss) on foreign exchange 554,012 (335,535 ) (1,015,522 ) (797,045 ) Profit/(Loss) before interest and tax per reportable segment (2,139,888 ) (948,733 ) (1,058,086 ) (4,146,707 ) Net finance costs (73,566 ) 66,130 (2,425,897 ) (2,433,333 ) Profit/(Loss) before taxation (2,213,454 ) (882,603 ) (3,483,983 ) (6,580,040 ) Depreciation charges - 13,009 - 13,009 Additions to non-current assets - 60,720,658 - 60,720,658 Capitalisation of borrowing costs - 4,840,344 - 4,840,344 Foreign exchange movements to non-current assets - (1,898,279 ) - (1,898,279 ) 2021 UK Brazil Netherlands Total 3 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ 3 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ 3 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ Administrative expenses (1,635,123 ) (243,862 ) (42,636 ) (1,921,621 ) Change in fair value of special warrant liability - - - - Profit/(Loss) on foreign exchange (467,189 ) - (1,254,398 ) (1,721,587 ) Loss before interest and tax per reportable segment (2,102,312 ) (243,862 ) (1,297,034 ) (3,643,208 ) Net finance costs (73,566 ) - - (73,566 ) Loss before taxation (2,175,878 ) (243,862 ) (1,297,034 ) (3,716,774 ) Depreciation charges - 5,355 - 5,355 Additions to non-current assets - 3,657,467 - 3,657,467 Capitalisation of borrowing costs - 3,114,898 - 3,114,898 Foreign exchange movements to non-current assets - (3,750,293 ) - (3,750,293 )

5 Finance income and costs

9 months ended 30 September 2022 9 months ended 30 September 2021 3 months ended 30 September 2022 3 months ended 30 September 2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ Finance income - Interest income on cash and short-term deposits 4,460,729 311,920 2,066,435 159,974 Finance costs - Interest on land purchases (169,382) - 78,156 - - Interest on lease liability (38,410) - (13,945) - - Commitment fees on senior debt (3,794,151) - (1,527,649) - - Other (8,960) - (5,114) - - Contingent and deferred consideration: unwinding of discount (577,665) (419,519) (120,110) (143,755) - Contingent and deferred consideration: Fair value adjustment 31,677 - (74,449) - - Contingent and deferred consideration: change in estimate 299,399 - - - - Convertible loan note: unwinding of discount (3,767,306) - (1,914,701) - - Amortisation of Royalty Finance (6,608,422) (3,405,152) (2,740,264) (1,188,256) - Royalty finance carrying value adjustment (8,753,409) (4,188,517) (3,022,036) (2,016,427) Total finance costs pre-capitalisation (18,925,900) (7,701,268) (7,273,677) (3,188,464) Finance costs capitalised to the Araguaia mine development project 13,260,561 7,486,579 4,840,344 3,114,898 Net finance costs (5,665,339) (214,689) (2,433,333) (73,566)

6 Intangible assets

Intangible assets comprise exploration and evaluation costs and goodwill. Exploration and evaluation costs comprise internally generated and acquired assets.

Exploration and Goodwill Exploration licences evaluation costs Software Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost At 1 January 2021 215,979 6,831,692 1,442,670 - 8,490,341 Additions - 103,461 209,246 92,515 405,222 Amortisation for the year - - - (2,509) (2,509) Exchange rate movements (14,844) (480,024) (88,701) - (583,569) Net book amount at 31 December 2021 201,135 6,455,129 1,563,215 90,006 8,309,485 Additions - 223,768 1,095,394 90,823 1,409,985 Amortisation for the year - - - (20,431) (20,431) Exchange rate movements 7,234 270,232 18,154 3,237 298,856 Net book amount at 30 September 2022 208,369 6,949,129 2,676,762 163,635 9,997,895

Impairment assessments for exploration and evaluation assets are carried out either on a project-by-project basis or by geographical area.

7 Property, plant and equipment

Mine Development Property Vehicles and other field equipment Office equipment Land acquisition Building improvements Total US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost At 1 January 2021 41,909,101 105,074 78,287 119,090 - 42,211,552 Additions 13,328,811 759,475 69,980 10,199,425 - 24,357,691 Transfers - 648 (648) - - - Disposals - - (1,385) - - (1,385) Capitalised interest 7,073,241 - - - - 7,073,241 Exchange rate movements (2,893,576) (7,206) (5,368) (8,185) - (2,914,335) At 31 December 2021 59,417,577 857,991 140,866 10,310,330 - 70,726,764 Additions 128,783,919 - 162,086 2,499,087 36,325 131,481,417 Environmental rehabilitation additions 98,036 - - - - 98,036 Transfers 756,217 (787,730) 31,306 - 207 - Capitalised interest 13,260,561 - - - - 13,260,561 Disposals - - (1,885) - - (1,885) Exchange rate movements 2,784,084 30,858 5,066 370,819 - 3,190,828 At 30 September 2022 205,100,394 101,121 337,439 13,180,235 36,532 218,755,721 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2021 - 78,036 42,719 - - 120,755 Charge for the year - 7,526 12,840 - - 20,366 Transfer - 222 (222) - - - Disposals - - (168) - - (168) Exchange rate movements - (5,350) (2,929) - - (8,279) At 31 December 2021 - 80,434 52,240 - - 132,674 Charge for the period - 5,720 29,072 - 393 35,185 Transfer - (720) 703 - 17 - Disposals - - (151) - - (151) Exchange rate movements - 2,893 1,879 - - 4,771 At 30 September 2022 - 88,327 83,742 - 410 172,479 Net book amount as at 30 September 2022 205,100,394 12,794 253,697 13,180,235 36,122 218,583,242 Net book amount as at 31 December 2021 59,417,577 777,557 88,626 10,310,330 - 70,594,090

In December 2018, a Canadian NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study ("FS') was published by the Company regarding the enlarged Araguaia Project which included the Vale dos Sonhos deposit acquired from Glencore.

The financial results and conclusions of the FS clearly indicate the economic viability of the Araguaia Project with an NPV of $401M using a nickel price of $14,000/t Ni. Nothing material had changed with the economics of the FS between the publication date and the date of this report and the Directors undertook an assessment of impairment for the 2021 audited financial statements through evaluating the results of the FS along with recent market information relating to capital markets and nickel prices and judged that there are no impairment indicators with regards to the Araguaia Project. Since then, no impairment indicators have been identified.

8 Share Capital and Share Premium

On 11 April 2022 the Group issued 6,000,000 new ordinary shares (after share consolidation 300,000 shares) at a price of 4.33 pence per share in relation to the exercise of options by an employee of the Company.

On 31 May 2022 the Group completed a share consolidation on the basis of 1 new share for every 20 existing shares. As a result of the share consolidation, the Company's issued share capital consists of 190,418,279 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Issued and fully paid Number of shares (before share consolidation) Number of shares (after share consolidation) Ordinary shares US$ Share premium US$ Total US$ At 1 January 2022 Restated 3,802,365,590 190,118,279 52,215,236 245,388,102 297,603,338 Issue of equity 7,000,000 350,000 90,140 284,584 374,724 At 30 September 2022 3,809,365,590 190,468,279 52,305,376 245,672,686 297,978,062

The share premium as at 1 January 2022 was restated by US$2,549,459 due to issue costs relating to the December equity raise that was invoiced after the year end date.

9 Contingent and Deferred Consideration

Contingent Consideration payable to Xstrata Brasil Mineração Ltda.

The contingent consideration payable to Xstrata Brasil Mineração Ltda for the acquisition of the Araguaia project has a carrying value of US$2,428,446 at 30 September 2022 (31 December 2021: US$2,308,612). It comprises US$5,000,000 consideration in cash as at the date of first commercial production from the 'Vale dos Sonhos' resource areas within the Enlarged Project area. The key assumptions underlying the treatment of the contingent consideration the US$5,000,000 and a discount factor of 7.0% along with the estimated date of first commercial production.

During 2020 the Araguaia project entered the development phase and as a result borrowing costs including unwinding of discount on contingent consideration for qualifying assets have been capitalised to the mine development asset. The borrowing costs capitalised for the nine months to 30 September 2022 is US$119,834 (30 September 2021: US$204,831).

Contingent Consideration payable to Vale Metais Basicos S.A.

The contingent consideration payable to Vale Metais Basicos S.A. for the acquisition of the Vermelho project has a carrying value of US$4,350,690 at 30 September 2022 (31 December 2021: US$4,425,522). It comprises US$6,000,000 consideration in cash as at the date of first commercial production from the Vermelho project and was recognised for the first time in December 2019, following the publication of a PFS on the project. The key assumptions underlying the treatment of the contingent consideration of US$6,000,000 is a discount factor of 7.0% along with the estimated date of first commercial production.

As at 30 September 2022, there was a net finance income of US$74,831 (30 September 2021: US$214,689) recognised in finance costs within the Statement of Comprehensive Income in respect of this contingent consideration arrangement, as the discount applied to the contingent consideration at the date of acquisition was unwound. The net finance income includes a change in estimate due to the change in the estimated date of first commercial production from 30 June 2026 to 30 June 2027. The finance costs in respect of this contingent consideration are expensed as the Vermelho project has not entered the construction phase.

Deferred Consideration payable to Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio

The deferred consideration payable to Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio has a carrying value of US$5,677,125 at 30 September 2022 (31 December 2021: US$5,475,538). It comprises US$7,000,000 consideration in cash for ferronickel processing equipment which payable on the completion of certain milestones in the Araguaia project and was recognised for the first time in December 2021. The milestones are as follows:

a) US$600,000 payable on execution of the Agreement, this was paid on 9 December 2021;

b) US$950,000 upon the removal of 80% of the Processing Equipment from CBA's Niquelândia operations;

c) US$950,000 upon reaching 50% completion of Araguaia plant construction;

d) d) US$1,150,000 upon production at Araguaia reaching 90% of nameplate capacity for a period of 60 days, on average, and with up to 50% of such amount payable in Horizonte shares, at Horizonte's election; and

e) e) US$3,350,000 payable by Horizonte in three equal annual instalments with the first instalment due within 45 days of the first sale of ferronickel to a third party. Horizonte may choose to pay the outstanding balance of this amount at any time of it's choosing with up to 50% of the total able to be paid in Horizonte's shares, at Horizonte's election.

The key assumptions underlying the treatment of the deferred consideration is a discount factor of 7.0% and the estimated timing of the milestones as outlined previously.

As of 30 September 2022, there was a finance expense of US$201,587 (30 September 2021: $nil) recognised in finance costs within the Statement of Comprehensive Income in respect of this deferred consideration arrangement, as the discount applied to the deferred consideration at the date of acquisition was unwound.



Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (in respect of Araguaia project) Xstrata Brasil Mineração Ltda (in respect of Araguaia project) Vale Metais Basicos S.A. (in respect of Vermelho project) Total











US$ US$ US$ US$ At 1 January 2021







Initial recognition 5,450,087 3,946,090 4,136,002 13,532,179 Unwinding of discount 19,256 276,226 289,520 585,002 Change in estimate - (1,913,705 ) - (1,913,705 ) Change in carrying value and foreign exchange 6,195 - (1 ) 6,194 At 31 December 2021 5,475,538 2,308,611 4,425,521 12,209,670 Unwinding of discount 233,264 119,834 224,567 577,665 Change in estimate - - (299,399 ) (299,399 ) Change in carrying value and foreign exchange (31,677 ) - 1 (31,676 ) At 30 September 2022 5,677,125 2,428,445 4,350,690 12,456,260

10 a) Royalty Financing liability

10 a.1) Araguaia royalty financing liability

On 29 August 2019 the Group entered into a royalty funding arrangement with Orion Mine Finance ("OMF") securing a gross upfront payment of US$25,000,000 before fees in exchange for a royalty, the rate being in a range from 2.25% to 3.00% and determined by the date of funding and commencement of major construction. The rate has been confirmed to be 2.95%. The royalty is paid over the first 426k tonnes of nickel produced from the Araguaia Ferronickel project. The royalty is linked to production and therefore does not become payable until the project is constructed and commences commercial production; more detail is contained within the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Royalty liability has initially been recognised using the amortised cost basis with an effective interest rate of 14.5%. When circumstances arise that lead to payments due under the agreement being revised, the group adjusts the carrying amount of the financial liability to reflect the revised estimated cash flows. This is achieved by recalculating the present value of estimated cash flows using the original effective interest rate of 14.5%. Any adjustment to the carrying value is recognised in the income statement.

The carrying value of the royalty reflects assumptions on expected long term nickel price, update headline royalty rate as well as the timing of payments related to expected date of commencement of production and hence payment to be made under the royalty agreement. The assumption influencing the increase in the carrying value of the royalty since year end is the long-term nickel price which has increased from US$16,945 t/Ni to US$18,629 t/Ni. The royalty rate is 2.95%.

Management have sensitised the carrying value of the royalty liability for a US$1,000/t Ni increase/decrease in future nickel price the carrying value would change by US$3,007,914.

10 a.2) Vermelho royalty financing liability

On 23 November 2021 the Group entered into a royalty funding arrangement with Orion Mine Finance ("OMF") securing a gross upfront payment of US$25,000,000 before fees in exchange for a royalty, at a rate of 2.1%. The royalty rate will increase to 2.25% if substantial construction of the Vermelho Project has not commenced within 5 years of the closing date, 30 March 2022. The royalty will be paid over the life of mine of Vermelho. The Royalty agreement has certain provisions to revise the headline royalty rate should there be change in the mine schedule and production profile prior to construction or if the resource covered in the Vermelho Feasibility Study is depleted. The royalty is linked to production and therefore does not become payable until the project is constructed and commences commercial production. The agreement contains certain embedded derivatives which as per IFRS9 have been separately valued and included in the fair value of the financial instrument in note 10 b). The royalty funds were received on 30 March 2022.

The Royalty liability has initially been recognised using the amortised cost basis with an effective interest rate of 19.34%. When circumstances arise that lead to payments due under the agreement being revised, the group adjusts the carrying amount of the financial liability to reflect the revised estimated cash flows. This is achieved by recalculating the present value of estimated cash flows using the original effective interest rate of 19.34%. Any adjustment to the carrying value is recognised in the income statement.

The carrying value of the royalty reflects assumptions on expected long term nickel and cobalt prices, headline royalty rate as well as the timing of payments related to expected date of commencement of production and hence payment to be made under the royalty agreement. The assumption influencing the initial valuation of the carrying value of the Vermelho royalty is the long-term nickel price of US$17,756 t/Ni (as at the initial recognition date 30 March 2022), the long-term cobalt price of US$53,355t/Co (as at the initial recognition date 30 March 2022), and the royalty rate of 2.1%. The assumptions influencing the valuation at the period end date is the long-term nickel price of US$18,629 t/Ni, the long-term cobalt price of US$58,182 t/Co. The royalty rate has remained at 2.1%.

Management have sensitised the carrying value of the royalty liability by a change in the royalty rate to 2.25% and it would be US$2,448,645 higher/lower and for a US$1,000/t Ni increase/decrease in future nickel price and future cobalt price the carrying value would change by US$1,575,763.



Araguaia Royalty valuation Vermelho Royalty valuation Total

US$ US$ US$ Net book amount at 1 January 2021 30,131,755 - 30,131,755 Unwinding of discount 4,637,057 - 4,637,057 Change in carrying value 9,727,692 - 9,727,692 Effects of foreign exchange - - - Net book amount at 31 December 2021 44,496,504 - 44,496,504 Initial recognition - 25,000,000 25,000,000 Embedded derivative - initial valuation - 4,590,000 4,590,000 Transaction costs - (847,939 ) (847,939 ) Unwinding of discount 3,929,180 2,679,242 6,608,422 Change in carrying value 5,893,677 2,859,732 8,753,409 Effects of foreign exchange - - - Net book amount at 30 September 2022 54,319,361 34,281,035 88,600,396

10 b) Derivative financial assets

10 b.1) Araguaia derivative financial assets

The aforementioned Araguaia royalty agreement includes several options embedded within the agreement as follows:

If there is a change of control of the Group and the start of major construction works (as defined by the expenditure of in excess of US$30m above the expenditure envisaged by the royalty funding) is delayed beyond a certain pre agreed timeframe the following options exist:

Call Option - which grants Horizonte the option to buy back between 50 - 100% of the royalty at a valuation that meets certain minimum economic returns for OMF;

Make Whole Option - which grants Horizonte the option to make payment as if the project had started commercial production and the royalty payment were due; and

Put Option - should Horizonte not elect for either of the above options, this put option grants OMF the right to sell between 50 - 100% of the Royalty back to Horizonte at a valuation that meets certain minimum economic returns for OMF.

Buy Back Option - At any time from the date of commercial production, provided that neither the Call Option, Make Whole Option or the Put Option have been actioned, Horizonte has the right to buy back up to 50% of the Royalty at a valuation that meets certain minimum economic returns for OMF.

The directors have undertaken a review of the fair value of all of the embedded derivatives and are of the opinion that the Call Option, Make Whole Option and Put Option currently have immaterial values as the probability of both a change of control and project delay are currently considered to be remote. There is considered to be a higher probability that the Group could in the future exercise the Buy Back Option and therefore has undertaken a fair value exercise on this option.

The initial recognition of the Buy Back Option has been recognised as an asset on the balance sheet with any changes to the fair value of the derivative recognised in the income statement. It has been fair valued using a Monte Carlo simulation which runs a high number of scenarios in order to derive an estimated valuation. The Monte Carlo simulation was performed at the 31 December 2021 year end. The Monte Carlo simulation is performed annually at the year-end date. The assumptions driving the buy-back option valuation were assessed as at 30 September 2022 and it was concluded that the change in the valuation would not be material.

The assumptions for the valuation of the Buy Back Option (per the Monte Carlo simulation) are the future nickel price (US$16,941/t Ni), the production start date (May 2023), the prevailing royalty rate (2.95%), the inflation rate (1.76%) and volatility of nickel prices (22.1%).

Sensitivity analysis

The valuation of the Buyback option is most sensitive to estimates for nickel price and nickel price volatility.

An increase in the estimated future nickel price by US$1,000 would give rise to a US$1,338,000 increase in the value of the option.

The nickel price volatilities based on both 5- and 10-year historic prices are in close proximity and this is the period in which management consider that the option would be exercised. Therefore, management have concluded that currently no reasonably possible alternative assumption for this estimate would give rise to a material impact on the valuation.

10 b.2) Vermelho derivative financial assets

Horizonte has the right to buy back 50% of the royalty on the first four anniversaries of closing (or on any direct or indirect change of control in respect of Vermelho up until the fourth anniversary of closing).

After the 4th anniversary, Horizonte has the right to buy back 50% of the royalty on any direct or indirect change of control in respect of Vermelho at a valuation that meets certain minimum economic returns for OMF.

The initial recognition of the Buy Back Option has been recognised as an asset on the balance sheet with any changes to the fair value of the derivative recognised in the income statement. It has been fair valued using a Monte Carlo simulation which runs a high number of scenarios in order to derive an estimated valuation. The Monte Carlo simulation was performed at the agreement date of 23 November 2021.

The assumptions for the valuation of the Buy Back Option (per the Monte Carlo simulation) are the future nickel price (US$16,602/t Ni), the future cobalt price (US$45,387/t Co), the production profile from 2027 to 2065, the expected royalty rate (2.1%), the inflation rate (1.76%), volatility of nickel prices (22.1%) and volatility of cobalt prices (28.0%).

Sensitivity analysis

The valuation of the Buyback option is sensitive to estimates for nickel and cobalt prices and their respective volatilities, the change in royalty rate and the production profile.

An increase in the volatility of the nickel (28%) and cobalt (35%) would give rise to a US$270,000 increase in the value of the option. An increase in the royalty rate to 2.25% (assuming the original volatilities 22%Ni, 28%Co) would increase the option valuation by US$830,000.

If the production profile decreased by 20% (assuming the original volatilities) the option valuation would decrease by U$1.9million.

The nickel and cobalt price volatilities based on both 5- and 10-year historic prices are in close proximity and this is the period in which management consider that the option would be exercised. Therefore, management have concluded that currently no reasonably possible alternative assumption for this estimate would give rise to a material impact on the valuation.



Araguaia Royalty Vermelho Royalty Total

US$ US$ US$ Value as at 1 January 2021 2,400,000 - 2,400,000 Change in fair value 2,550,000 - 2,550,000 Value as at 31 December 2021 4,950,000 - 4,950,000 Initial recognition - 4,590,000 4,590,000 Value as at 30 September 2022 4,950,000 4,590,000 9,540,000



11 Convertible loan notes liability

On 29 March 2022 the Company issued convertible loan notes to the value of US$65 million at an interest rate of 11.75% with interest accruing quarterly in arrears. The convertible loan notes were issued at a discount of 5.75%. The maturity date of the instruments is 15 October 2032.

The convertible loan notes are unsecured and the noteholders will be repaid as follows:

Interest shall be capitalised until the Araguaia Project Completion date, estimated to be 31 December 2025 (subject to various technical operating tests being passed)

After Project Completion Date, interest shall be paid quarterly only if there is available cash (after the company meets its senior debt and other senior obligations)

After Project Completion Date, principal repayments (including accrued capitalized interest) shall be paid quarterly subject to available cash for distribution. In addition, a cash sweep of 85% of excess cash will apply on each interest payment date

Any amount outstanding on the CLN on the maturity date 15 October 2032, Horizonte is obliged to settle in full on the maturity date.

At any time until the Maturity Date, the Noteholder may, at its option, convert the notes, partially or wholly, into a number of ordinary shares up to the total amount outstanding under the Convertible Note divided by the Conversion Price. The Conversion Price is 125% of the Subscription Price of 0.07 pence (after share consolidation 1.40 pence converted to US$ at a rate of 1.3493). The Conversion Price is therefore US$1.89.

The convertible loan is a hybrid financial instrument, whereby a debt host liability component and an embedded derivative liability component was determined at initial recognition. The conversion option did not satisfy the fixed for fixed equity criterion (fixed number of shares and fixed amount of cash) as the currency of the convertible loan notes is US Dollar and the functional currency of Horizonte Minerals Plc and its share price is GBP.

For convertible notes with embedded derivative liabilities, the fair value of the embedded derivative liability is determined first and the residual amount is assigned to the debt host liability.

The initial recognition of the embedded derivative conversion feature has been recognised as a liability on the balance sheet with any changes to the fair value of the derivative recognised in the income statement. It has been fair valued using a Monte Carlo simulation which runs a high number of scenarios in order to derive an estimated valuation. The Monte Carlo simulation was performed at the transaction date 29 March 2022 and 30 June 2022.

The assumptions for the valuation of the conversion feature (per the Monte Carlo simulation) are the Horizonte Minerals Plc future share price volatility (60%), GBP: USD exchange rate volatility (9%) on the conversion price, risk-free rates (2.41% at 29 March and 2.98% at 30 June).

At 29 March 2022 the fair value of the conversion feature was calculated (per the Monte Carlo simulation) as US$19,161,400. The proceeds received was US$ 61,262,500 and thus the residual allocated to the debt host liability was US$42,101,100.

The debt host liability will be accounted for using the amortised cost basis with an effective interest rate of 19%. The effective interest rate is recalculated after adjusting for the transaction costs. The Group will recognise the unwinding of the discount at the effective interest rate, until the maturity date, the carrying amount at the maturity date will equal the cash payment required to be made.

The directly attributable transaction costs amounted to US$2,347,041 which was allocated proportionately to the embedded derivative (US$734,096) and the convertible loan notes liability (US$ 1,612,945). The embedded derivative transaction costs were recognised in profit and loss, whereas the convertible loan liability transaction costs were deducted from the financial liability carrying amount.

After the fifth anniversary of the closing date, Horizonte shall have a one-time right to redeem the Convertible Notes, in whole, at 105% of the par value plus accrued and unpaid interest in cash if:

The thirty-business day VWAP of Horizonte shares exceeds 200% of the Conversion Price and the average daily liquidity of the Company's shares (across all relevant exchanges) exceeds US$2.5 million per trading day over the prior 30 trading days; or There is a change of control.

Management have assessed the likelihood of the above events occurring is highly improbable and thus the value of the redemption right is immaterial and was thus not considered in the valuation of the instrument.

Sensitivity analysis - Conversion feature derivative

The valuation of the conversion feature derivative is sensitive to the Horizonte Minerals Plc future share price volatility (60%). If the share price volatility increased to 80% the option valuation would increase by $3.5million. If the volatility decreased to 40% the option valuation would decrease by $1.9million.



Embedded derivative Convertible loan notes liability Total

US$ US$ US$ Initial recognition (after discount on issue) 19,161,400 42,101,100 61,262,500 Transaction costs - (1,612,944 ) (1,612,944 ) Unwinding of discount - 3,767,306 3,767,306 Change in fair value (4,360,500 ) - (4,360,500 ) Value as at 30 September 2022 14,800,900 44,255,462 59,056,362



12 Environmental rehabilitation provision

Environmental rehabilitation provision relates to the estimated cost of returning the Araguaia Project mining property to its original state at the end of the life of mine in accordance with the Brazilian legislation. The cost is recognised as part of the Mine Development Asset and will be depreciated over the life of the mine. The main uncertainty relates to estimating the cost that will be incurred at the end of the life of mine.



Total

US$ Additions 98,036 Value as at 30 September 2022 98,036



13 Derivative financial liability

Cash flow forward foreign exchange contracts



Total

US$ Derivatives designated as hedging instruments

Non-deliverable forward contracts 7,845,762 Value as at 30 September 2022 7,845,762

Current and non-current Current 7,201,664 Non-current 644,098

7,845,762



In January 2022 the Group's Board approved the budget for the development of the Araguaia Ferronickel Project (Project). With the funding base being primarily US Dollars, the Project budget includes a significant portion of spend in local currency, the Brazilian Real (BRL). The Group and its senior lenders agreed to implement a foreign exchange hedging strategy that ensures that at least 70% of its BRL denominated capital expenditure to be incurred between 14 May 2022 and 31 March 2024 is hedged to reduce the exposure of future BRL foreign exchange risk.

The Group has therefore entered into a series of monthly non-deliverable forward transactions ("NDFs") which will lock in a series of future USD: BRL rates based on the Group's projected spend profile at the time of entering into those transactions. NDFs by definition are non-deliverable and so the Group would either pay or receive an amount of BRL to ensure that it ultimately achieves the hedged rate.

The effects of the cash flow non-deliverable forward contract hedging relationship are as follows:



US$ Carrying amount of the derivatives (7,845,763 ) Change in fair value of designated hedging instruments (7,845,763 ) Change in fair value of designated hedged item 7,845,763 Notional amount 278,032,760 Maturity date 31/10/2022 - 28/03/2024 Hedge ratio 1:1

14 Fair value

Carrying Amount versus Fair Value

The following table compares the carrying amounts versus the fair values of the group's financial assets and financial liabilities as at 30 September 2022.

The group considers that the carrying amount of the following financial assets and financial liabilities are

a reasonable approximation of their fair value:

Trade receivables

Trade payables

Cash and cash equivalents



As at 30 September 2022 As at 31 December 2021

Carrying amount Amortised Cost Fair Value Carrying amount Amortised cost Fair Value

US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Financial Assets Derivative financial assets 9,540,000 - 9,540,000 4,950,000 - 4,950,000 Total Assets 9,540,000 9,540,000 4,950,000 4,950,000 Financial Liabilities Contingent consideration 6,779,135 6,779,135 - 6,734,132 6,734,132 Deferred consideration 5,677,125 5,677,125 - 5,475,538 5,475,538 Royalty Finance 88,600,396 88,600,396 - 44,496,504 44,496,504 Convertible Loan Note - host debt liability 44,255,462 44,255,462 - - - - Convertible Loan Note - embedded derivative 14,800,900 - 14,800,900 - - - Derivative financial liability 7,845,763 - 7,845,763 - - - Total Liabilities 167,958,780 145,312,118 22,646,663 56,706,174 56,706,174 -

Fair value Hierarchy

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the financial asset or financial liability is categorised is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Financial assets and financial liabilities are classified in their entirety into only one of the three levels. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2- inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly, (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices)

Level 3- inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)

The derivative financial asset has been deemed to be a level three fair value. Information related to the valuation method and sensitivities analysis for the derivative financial asset are included in note 10 b.

The derivative liability on the convertible loan note has been deemed to be a level three fair value. Information related to the valuation method and sensitivities analysis are included in note 11.

The derivative liability on the forward exchange contracts has been deemed to be a level one fair value. Information related to the hedging instrument are included in note 13.

15 Dividends

No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the nine months ended 30 September 2022 (2021: nil).

16 Earnings per share

The calculation of the loss per share of 1.435 cents for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 (30 September 2021 loss per share: 8.488 cents) is based on the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company of US$2,732,101 for the nine month period 30 September 2022 (30 September 2021: US$6,940,625 loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 190,324,323 (weighted average number of shares for the nine months ended 30 September 2021: 81,767,079). The comparative earnings per share (30 September 2021) have been restated to reflect the share consolidation (note 8). The conversion option on the convertible loan notes was considered when assessing the diluted earnings per share. However, when comparing the exercise price of £1.75 and the market price per share of £0.97 as at the quarter end date 30 September 2022, the conversion option was out of the money and therefore it is not dilutive.

Details of share options that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in the notes to the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and in note 17 below.

17 Share based payment

The Directors have discretion to grant options to the Group employees to subscribe for Ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital. One third of options are exercisable at each six months anniversary from the date of grant, such that all options are exercisable 18 months after the date of grant, other than the options issued on 12 July 2022. Options issued on 12 July 2022 will vest in three tranches on the 12-month, 18-month and 28-month anniversaries after the date of grant (refer below for further information). All share options lapse on the tenth anniversary of the date of grant or the holder ceasing to be an employee of the Group. Should holders cease employment then the options remain valid for a period of 3 months after cessation of employment, following which they will lapse. Neither the Company not the Group has any legal or constructive obligation to settle or repurchase the options in cash.

Two employees exercised their share options on 11 April 2022 and 6 July 2022 respectively. There were no other movements for the nine months ended 30 September 2022.

On 31 May 2022 the Group completed a share consolidation on the basis of 1 new share for every 20 existing shares. The number of share options and the exercise prices have been revised following the share consolidation.

The Group awarded new share options on 12 July 2022 (the "Award Date") over 9,736,250 ordinary shares of £0.20 each in the capital of the Company to executives (PDMRs) and key personnel in the UK and Brazil. Each share option is exercisable in return for one ordinary share in the Company and will vest in three tranches on the 12-month, 18-month and 28-month anniversaries of the Award Date at a ratio of 25%, 25% and 50%, with exercise prices of £1.68, £1.72 and £1.76 for each one third of the Awards.

Movements on number of share options and their related exercise price are as follows:



Number of options (before share consolidation) Weighted average exercise price (before share consolidation) Number of options (after share consolidation) Weighted average exercise price (after share consolidation)



£

£ Outstanding at 1 January 2022 114,300,000 0.0425 5,715,000 0.85 Exercised (7,000,000 ) 0.0433 (350,000 ) 0.83 Issued but not vested 194,725,000 0.086 9,736,250 1.72 Expired (7,700,000 ) 0.064 (385,000 ) 1.28 Outstanding at 30 September 2022 294,325,000 0.071 14,716,250 1.41 Exercisable at 30 September 2022 101,400,000 0.042 5,070,000 0.833

The fair value of the share options issued during the current financial year was determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model.

The parameters used are detailed below:



2022 options Date of grant 12/07/2022 Weighted average share price 98.5 pence Weighted average exercise price 172 pence Weighted average fair value at the measurement date 41.69 pence Expiry date 11/07/2032 Options granted 9,736,250 Volatility 45.1 % Dividend yield Option life Annual risk-free interest rate 2.14 %

18 Ultimate controlling party

The Directors believe there to be no ultimate controlling party.

19 Related party transactions

The nature of related party transactions of the Group has not changed from those described in the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. There were no significant related party transactions during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022.

20 Commitments

The Company has conditional capital commitments totaling $397 million relating to equipment purchase and service contracts which are key to the commencement of the Araguaia project construction. These commitments remain subject to a number of conditions precedent which have not been met at the date of this report.

21 Events after the reporting period

The Company announced a placing and subscription on 4 October 2022 (together the "Fundraise") raising gross proceeds of approximately £70.5million (approximately US$80million) at a placing price of 90.5 pence per share from existing and new investors. The Company issued a total of 77,945,627 new ordinary shares with existing shareholders La Mancha Investments S.A.R.L. and Glencore International AG participating for approximately £23.8million (approximately US$27million) and approximately £26.4million (approximately US$30million) respectively.

In connection with the Fundraise , Jeremy Martin, a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Simon Retter, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, each agreed to subscribe for 27,624 shares at the placing price.

The Fundraise was completed on the 8th November 2022.

22 Approval of interim financial statements

These Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2022.

