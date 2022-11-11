Eastern Platinum Limited Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Vancouver, November 11, 2022 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022") and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("YTD 2022") (all amounts in USD unless specified) in comparison to the same respective period in 2021 ("Q3 2021" and "YTD 2021", respectively):

Revenue for Q3 2022 increased to $17.2 million (Q3 2021 - $15.9 million), representing an 8.1% increase. Revenue for YTD 2022 increased to $55.1 million (YTD 2021 - $52.6 million), representing a 4.8% increase.

Mine operating income increased by $2.5 million (or 133.6%) to $4.4 million in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021 - $1.9 million), resulting in an improved gross margin of 25.7% in Q3 2022 from 11.9% in Q3 2021. Mine operating income for the YTD 2022 increased by $5.4 million (or 80.3%) to $12.0 million (YTD 2021 - $6.6 million), resulting in an improved gross margin of 21.7% in YTD 2022 from 12.6% in YTD 2021.

Operating income was $1.6 million in Q3 2022 compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2021. Operating income improved by $4.0 million to $2.6 million in YTD 2022 from an operating loss of $1.4 million in YTD 2021.

Net loss attributable to equity shareholders was $4.1 million ($0.03 loss per share) in Q3 2022 versus a net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $2.5 million ($0.02 loss per share) in Q3 2021. The Q3 2022 net loss was largely attributable to a larger foreign exchange loss in Q3 2022 due to the significant depreciation of the South African Rand to the U.S. Dollar in the period.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders decreased to $0.2 million ($0.00 earnings per share) in YTD 2022 compared to net income attributable to equity shareholders of $0.8 million ($0.01 earnings per share) in YTD 2021. The reduction during YTD 2022 is mainly attributable to an increase in foreign exchange losses as the South African Rand depreciated against the U.S. Dollar as mentioned above. Furthermore, the Company received legal settlement income of $3.3 million in YTD 2021, which did not occur in YTD 2022.

The Company had a working capital deficit (current assets less current liabilities) of $33.5 million as at September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $14.6 million positive working capital) and short-term cash resources of $1.2 million (consisting of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments) (December 31, 2021 - $6.1 million).

Operations

The Company continues its Retreatment Project at Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited's tailings facility (the "Retreatment Project") located at the Crocodile River Mine ("CRM") in South Africa.

Summary of chrome production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total Tailings Feed (Tons) 654,802 638,791 1,893,774 1,906,963 Average grade Cr concentrate 38.7% 38.8% 38.8% 38.6% Tons of Cr concentrate 154,412 195,942 445,373 623,330

The majority of the Company's revenue (approximately 78% for Q3 2022) is generated from the offtake agreement with Union Goal Offshore Solution Limited ("Union Goal") in relation to chrome concentrate production from the Retreatment Project. The remaining amount of the Company's revenue was from PGM concentrate sales to Impala Platinum Limited ("Impala").

The Company is currently owed approximately $16.4 million from Union Goal in accounts receivable from processing and dispatching chrome concentrate in addition to $2.6 million for chrome concentrate not yet invoiced as of the date of this news release. Management continues to communicate with Union Goal to determine an agreeable outcome. The Company still expects to receive all monies owed to it and will pursue all commercial options available to it to collect these amounts.

The PGM Circuit D and PGM Main Circuit B (collectively, the "PGM Circuits") continue to drive revenue growth and gross margin improvement for the Company.

Summary of PGM production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Tons of PGM concentrate 1,532 366 4,279 948 PGM ounces produced (6E)* 2,477 655 6,489 1,872

*PGM 6E ounces are estimates until final exchanges and umpire results have been concluded, which can take up to three months.

Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We continue to focus on achieving a commercial result to reduce Union Goal's outstanding receivables. Furthermore, we are working with our South Africa management team to reduce production costs. We remain committed to the Zandfontein underground restart plan, and expect the initial processing of the UG2 chromitite ore in the first quarter of 2023."

Outlook

The Company's targets for 2022 are as follows:

Operate and optimize the Retreatment Project and maximize returns (ongoing); Completion of the Optimization Program for the Retreatment Project (ongoing); Assess the value for continued use of the chrome recovery plant after optimization (ongoing);

Operate and optimize the PGM Circuits (ongoing);

Raise capital to accelerate the restart of Zandfontein underground operations at the CRM, develop eastern limb projects and support ongoing operations;

Complete the second phase of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") capital works program (ongoing);

Advance the Mareesburg project environmental work to complete the legal analysis on the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and other environmental studies and amendments (ongoing);

Continue prospecting and assessment work in relation to Zandfontein, Crocette and Spitzkop ore bodies (ongoing);

Keep working on the EIA assessment, and structure and geology-related drill program at Spitzkop (ongoing);

Complete EIA and assessment work regarding a vertical furnace and pelletizer of chrome concentrate (ongoing); and

Update other capital assessments upon completion of capital fundraising.

The Company has a primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; and

Management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are available for download at https://www.eastplats.com/investors/quarterly-reports/F2022/ and are also available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/EPS/Q322.pdf.

Covid-19

The Government of South Africa lifted the National State of Disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, 2022. The Company continues to follow the health guidelines of the Government of South Africa. The chrome and PGM production and delivery remains in full operation. The effects of COVID-19 are uncertain and the consequences of a further temporary shutdown of any operations or other related issues cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could potentially have material adverse effects on the Company's business, operations, liquidity and cashflows.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

