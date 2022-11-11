Deferral of Payment Obligation Under Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, November 11, 2022 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated August 31, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to a private sale transaction among JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF"), Land Breeze and Fullbloom (the "Sale Transaction") on August 30, 2022. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement.

Upon the completion of the Sale Transaction, JDZF became the registered holder of the Company's US$250 million Convertible Debenture issued on November 19, 2009 (the "Convertible Debenture"). The rights and obligations under (i) the Convertible Debenture and related security documents; (ii) the Cooperation Agreement and related documents; (iii) the deferral agreements between Land Breeze, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the deferral of interest payments and other outstanding fees under the Convertible Debenture and the Cooperation Agreement; and (iv) the security holders agreement between the Company, Land Breeze and a former shareholder of the Company, were assigned to JDZF effective as of August 30, 2022.

The Company announces that, on November 11, 2022, the Company entered into a new deferral agreement (the "2022 November Deferral Agreement") with JDZF, pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company (i) a deferral of the interest payments which will be due and payable on November 19, 2022 under the Convertible Debenture; and (ii) a deferral of the management fees under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The effectiveness of the 2022 November Deferral Agreement and the respective obligations, covenants and agreements of each party under the 2022 November Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite acceptance thereof from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The principal terms of the 2022 November Deferral Agreement are as follows:

JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of the following payments until November 19, 2023:

(i) a deferral of US$7,065,753 out of the semi-annual cash interest payment in the accrued sum of US$8,065,753 payable to JDZF on November 19, 2022 under the Convertible Debenture (the "2022 November Cash Interest");

(ii) a deferral of US$1,100,000 out of the payment-in kind interest payment in the accrued sum of US$4,000,000 payable to JDZF on November 19, 2022 under the Convertible Debenture (the "2022 November PIK Interest", together with the 2022 November Cash Interest, the "Deferred Amounts"); and

(iii) a deferral of management fees payable to JDZF on November 15, 2022, February 15, 2023, May 16, 2023 and August 15, 2023, respectively, under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement (the "Deferred Management Fees");

As consideration for the deferral of the Deferred Amounts, the Company agrees to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the Deferred Amounts (the "Deferral Fee") payable under the Convertible Debenture, commencing on November 19, 2022;



As consideration for the deferral of the Deferred Management Fees, the Company agrees to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of the Deferred Management Fees (the "Cooperation Agreement Deferral Fees") payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, commencing on the date on which each such Deferred Management Fee would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement;



If at any time before the Deferred Amounts, Deferred Management Fees, the Deferral Fee and the Cooperation Agreement Deferral Fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination;



The Company agreed to comply with all of its obligations under the prior deferral agreements assigned to JDZF; and



The Company and JDZF agreed that nothing in the 2022 November Deferral Agreement prejudices JDZF's rights to pursue any of its remedies at any time pursuant to the prior deferral agreements.

The Company anticipates paying JDZF a cash payment of US$1,000,000 as partial payment for the 2022 November Cash Interest on or before November 19, 2022. The Company will pay JDZF the remaining US$2,900,000 of the 2022 November PIK Interest on November 19, 2022 by way of issuing and delivering a certain number of PIK interest shares to JDZF which will be determined based on the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares during the 50 consecutive trading days preceding November 19, 2022, all in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Debenture.

The Company will make further announcements regarding the potential of further future deferrals of its payment obligations under the Convertible Debenture as and when appropriate. There can be no assurance, however, that any agreement for future deferrals will be reached with the major shareholder either at all or on favourable terms.

If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

