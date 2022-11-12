Scorpio Gold  Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Nov. 11, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SGN) Scorpio Gold reports that the directors granted a total of 6,655,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.045 per common share until November 10, 2027 and vest immediately, pursuant to Scorpio Gold's shareholder approved stock option plan.



Chris Zerga

President and Chief Executive Officer

