Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Ottawa, November 11, 2022 - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) (OTC:SRCAF ) ("Stria" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers and employees.Cygnus advised Stria that the initial-stage ground mapping and sampling has been completed around the main outcrop of the Pontax Project. Samples are currently pending for analysis.

Options to purchase up to 530,000 Common Shares ("Shares") of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. The options expire on November 11, 2027.The 10,000m drill program will focus on both resource definition and step out drilling over the next six months. The initial focus of this first stage drill programme is to target down dip and along strike extents of the known high grade Pontax Central outcrop with existing known shallow, high grade intercepts of up to 2.6% Li2O from only 19.4m downho.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec. Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage. For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

For more information on Stria Lithium Inc., please contact:

Judith T. Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO, Stria Lithium Inc.

Jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

(613) 581-4040

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

