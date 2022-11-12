Clear Sky Completes Clay Study at the ELi Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 11, 2022 - Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) ("Clear Sky" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce clay speciation lab results from surface sampling at its ELi property located in Nevada's Little Smoky Valley.



Company CEO, Patrick Morris, observes, "These initial findings give a baseline for the previously announced upcoming bench scale study to be performed by MDS Technical Corp., the results will be used to further characterize and refine our metallurgical plan and forms an integral part of our ongoing toolbox approach for exploration and processing."

As noted previously on October 11, 2022, ActLabs of Ancaster, Ontario who are specialists in geochemical and geo-metallurgical characterization testing, were engaged to process four (4) surficial grab samples collected from the Clear Sky ELi property in the summer of 2022. The lithium results from these samples were previously press released on August 26, 2022 - Clear Sky Lithium Reports 1,023ppm Li Grab Sample.

The four samples were submitted for a quantitative X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) and clay speciation whereby ActLabs determined the relative abundance of clay minerals. The quantities of the crystalline mineral phases were determined using the Rietveld method based on the calculation of the full diffraction pattern from crystal structure data. The amounts of the crystalline minerals were recalculated based on a known percent of corundum and the remainder to 100 % was considered poorly crystalline and X-ray amorphous material. The relative proportions of the clay minerals in the < 4 ?m size fraction were calculated using the ratios of the basal-peak areas.

The resulting quantitative X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) displayed the following mineral abundances (wt%) (Table 1):

Table 1 - Quantitative XRD mineral abundances

Sample ID 623621 623627 623629 623630 K feldspar 18.9 27.3 6.1 44.9 Plagioclase n.d. n.d. 26.0 n.d. Quartz 1.1 0.6 11.4 2.3 Diopside/Augite 1.7 6.6 1.6 n.d. Muscovite/Illite 5.3 15.3 4.1 19.8 Smectite* 21 n.d. 4 n.d. Phillipsite n.d. n.d. 2.9 n.d. Calcite 25.8 14.2 15.7 23.2 Dolomite 16.2 1.4 9.2 0.4 Amorphous 10.0 34.6 19.0 9.4

ActLabs Note: n.d. = not detected; *smectite content is a rough estimate





The clay speciation displayed the following types of clay in the <4 µm size fraction (Table 2).

Table 2 - Clay speciation of <4 µm size fraction

Sample ID 623621 623627 623629 623630 Illite 80 100 48 100 Smectite 20 n.d. 52 n.d.

ActLabs Note: n.d. = not detected

Patrick Morris, continues, "We are very pleased and look forward to starting the MDS bench scale test program and announcing the results of our continued efforts to expand our knowledge and ability to unlock the intrinsic value of lithium at our properties in Nevada."



Qualified Persons

Anna Hicken, P.Geo., of Geomax Consulting and consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of the press release.

Notes

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) located in Ancaster, Ontario. ActLabs quality systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets requirements outlined in NI 43-101.

For the quantitative XRD analysis, a portion of each pulverized sample was mixed with corundum and packed into a standard holder. Corundum was used as an internal standard. For the clay speciation, a portion of the samples was dispersed in distilled water and the clay minerals in the <4?m size fraction separated by gravity settling of particles in suspension. The <4?m size fraction was analyzed dried and after treatment with ethylene glycol.

The X-ray diffraction analysis was performed on a Bruker D8 Endeavour diffractometer equipped with Cu X-ray source. The PDF4/Minerals ICDD database was used for mineral identification.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF)

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the lab results being results used to further characterize and refine the Company's metallurgical plan and the commencement of bench scale testing by MDS.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

