Ellis Martin Report: Scottie Resources Corp.: Intercepts 9.79 G/T Gold Over 25 Metres on Blueberry Contact Zone

Malibu, CA, United States - Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:SCOT) (OTCMKTS:SCTSF) (FRA:SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its Blueberry Contact Zone including intercepts of 9.79 g/t gold over 25.00 metres including 161 g/t gold over 1.3 metres. Additional deeper tests of the Blueberry Contact Zone have extended mineralization to a total vertical depth of 390 metres. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free.Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Bradley Rourke, the CEO and President of Scottie Resources Corp. It has often been said that the best place to look for gold is where it has been found before. Scottie Resources Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of gold and silver properties located in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia, Canada, an area which has shown great potential to host high grade gold and silver deposits.The Company believes that mineral properties within the Golden Triangle are under-valued due to a lack of available infrastructure, a scenario which is currently changing. By acquiring undervalued properties and applying modern exploration techniques, data interpretation and 3-D modelling, Scottie Resources aims to build a substantial geological resource in the Golden Triangle. This approach is intended to dramatically increase the value of the Company's existing properties and advance them to a position where they may become operationally viable. Scottie Resources Corp. owns a 100% interest in (or the option to acquire) the Blueberry, Domino, and past producing Scottie Gold Mine zones of the Scottie Gold Mine Project located in the heart of the Golden Triangle.In addition, the Company owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project, Tide North and Sulu properties, and over 85% of the claims within the Cambria project, all located in the Stewart Mining Camp of the Golden Triangle.A Corporate Finance Executive with 30 years experience in Mining, Energy, and Real Estate, Mr. Rourke holds a proven track record with successful start-up companies. His leadership experience and entrepreneurial approach have given new direction and scale to the Scottie Resources efforts in the Golden Triangle.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75S70RK6





Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:SCOT) (OTCMKTS:SCTSF) (FRA:SR8) owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.



The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.



All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.





