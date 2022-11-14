Changes to the Yara Board of Directors

Oslo, 14 November 2022: Håkon Reistad Fure has decided to step down from the Yara Board of Directors as a consequence of new professional commitments, effective as of today, 14 November 2022.
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hungerand a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition andzero-emission energy solutions. Yara'sambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production.Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy,drivinga green transition of shipping, fertilizer production andotherenergy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry'sleadingglobal crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,800 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns.In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.
