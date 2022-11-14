Solstice Provides Update on Royalty and Property Portfolio

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2022 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's royalty and property portfolio with assets located in Ontario and Quebec. The portfolio was acquired in October 2021 as part of the Company's strategy of value creation for shareholders, to decrease the Company's financial risk and to potentially generate funding for our exploration activities at our core properties. The potential undiscounted cash inflows from option payments could result in up to approximately $2.0 million over the next 22 months and may partially offset certain corporate costs over that timeframe.



In addition, the Company added the 13.6 km2 Pringle South property which increases our Red Lake Extension (RLX) land position and extends the theatre of our exploration further to the northwest.

Mike Timmins, Solstice CEO stated, "Our extensive, cash generating gold and battery metal portfolio has continued to deliver value to Solstice shareholders as we've harvested approximately $2.3 million of cash and share payments since its acquisition and added three new stand-alone exploration stage royalties bringing our total number of royalties held to 11. In addition, expected future cash inflows of over $2 million from the portfolio further highlight the upside of this acquisition. The company continues to work on plans to generate additional value by the potential monetization of certain larger asset packages. Finally, we've reacquired Pringle South which expands to our 100% owned Red Lake property and adds 4.6 km of favourable structure to explore."

Portfolio Highlights

Since the acquisition in October 2021:

Solstice has received ~$2.3 million in option payments (cash and shares) from the portfolio

Two Ontario gold exploration property packages were sold creating two new stand-alone gold royalties

One Ontario copper (Cu) exploration property was optioned to a newly formed exploration company

Four Ontario lithium (Li) properties were optioned to an international lithium explorer

One option agreement was exercised early creating one new rare earth (REE) royalty



Portfolio Asset Summary

67 exploration-staged assets located in Ontario and Quebec

39 currently optioned to partners that may generate cash inflows and on exercise, new royalties

17 available properties for purchase or option earn-in partnerships

11 fully earned stand-alone royalties (9 gold, 1 Li and 1 REE)

Asset split of 74% Gold and 26% Green Metals (Cu, Li and REE)



Pringle South Property Adds Scale and Upside to RLX

The Pringle South property is contiguous to the north and extends our RLX project where first phase diamond drilling has just been completed. Pringle South includes the extension of the Red Lake Greenstone Belt volcanics and controlled by a major crustal fault/shear (Figure 1). Regional till sampling by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. in 2008 identify several gold-in-till anomalies over the property (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of Pringle South and the northern part of Solstice's RLX project. Base map is OGS 1VD total field magnetics, Solstice SkyTEM 1VD magnetics over RLX project area. Agnico Eagle till data from filed assessment work excludes one outlier sample identified in the original report. Gold showings from Ontario filed assessment reports by Dome Exploration (1980).

