Flying Nickel Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Minago Nickel Project in Thompson, Manitoba

Vancouver, November 14, 2022 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its independent Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Minago Nickel Project" (the "Report") with a report date of September 22, 2022 and an effective date of February 28, 2022. The Report was prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited. AGP Mining Consultants Inc. provided pit optimization and associated services, The report has been filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Michael Hartley, P.Geo. and he approves its content. Mr. Hartley is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Hartley is a Qualified Person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

