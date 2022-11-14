Rackla Metals Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, November 14, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX:RAK) (the "Company") announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units at $0.20 per unit, for proceeds of up to $2.0 million, each unit to consist of one common share and one half warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.35 for two years from the closing date of the financing.

Crescat Capital will be the lead order on the financing taking a minimum $1.0 million of the $2.0 million financing total. Rackla management proposes to use the net proceeds of the placement for conducting exploration and drilling on the Company's Tombstone Gold Belt properties within the Selwyn Basin in the coming year, for continuing investigations of additional mineral properties for acquisition, and for general working capital purposes.

"We at Crescat relish our position of funding early stage, high-caliber, high-potential exploration stories," commented Quinton Hennigh, Geologic and Technical Director of Crescat Capital. "With Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley reduced intrusion-hosted gold deposit in the Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt continues to deliver new, very large gold deposits. Rackla Metals has assembled an attractive portfolio of similar reduced-intrusion related gold systems along the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Early BLEG, soil and rock sampling highlight multiple robust gold anomalies closely associated with granite intrusions, some of which appear nearly drill ready. We are delighted to join Rackla and its experienced exploration team at this early stage and look forward to seeing them quickly advance multiple targets to first pass drilling in 2023."

The private placement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

