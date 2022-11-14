StraightUp Resources Appoints New Director

Vancouver, November 14, 2022 - Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) (" StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Wattenberg to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Wattenberg brings experience in securities compliance, workforce management, as well as executive and boardroom positions. A graduate of Carnegie- Mellon University in 1977, Mr. Wattenberg held securities licensed positions ranging from Chief Compliance Officer, Market-Maker to Chief Operating Officer. More recently, Mr. Wattenberg has been involved in several mining/evaluation projects.

Non-brokered Financing : The Company would like to correct the statement made in our last news release and state that only 100,000 shares were issued for a total of $10,000 and 50,000 half warrants, exercisable at $0.20 for a period of two years.

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company's recently acquired Ranger/Otter claims add 3,050 hectares contiguous to the 10,000 hectare flagship properties, RLX North and South. For more information, visit: www.StraightUpResources.com

