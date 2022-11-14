Frontline Appoints Director with Significant Mineral Exploration and Mining Experience

Toronto, November 14, 2022 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James R. Atkinson, M.Sc., P. Geo as a member of the board of directors with immediate effect.

James R. Atkinson - M.Sc., P.Geo., CEO, Director

Since 2018, Mr. Atkinson has been the President and CEO of Talisker Gold, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advance United. An experienced exploration geologist and project manager with over 45 years of experience, Mr. Atkinson has spent his career in both mineral exploration and mining and in the environmental field as Vice President, Exploration Manager and Regional Manager with junior and major mining companies such as Newmont, Billiton and Agnico Eagle. He has reviewed, evaluated and acquired projects around the world and recently was part of the team responsible for mergers and acquisitions at American Silver. He has worked with investors to form and manage junior exploration companies.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved Mr. Atkinson's PIF application to become a Director of Company, which is a requirement of the TSXV. Mr. Atkinson, as Director, will become an independent member of the Company's Audit Committee with immediate effect.

Commentary

Frontline's President and CEO, Mr. Walter Henry, said, "We and the Board of Directors look forward to working with Jim and welcome him to the Company. He brings an outstanding industry perspective and will add to the oversight requirements critical of a growing company".

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's core properties include the Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Copperlode Project (Ontario), the Flint Lake and Kakagi Lake Gold Project (Ontario), and the Route 109 Gold Project and the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project which are both in the Abitibi Region of Quebec. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

"Walter Henry" Walter Henry, President & CEO Frontline Gold Corp. Contact: Walter Henry Phone: (416) 861-9090 Email: info@frontlinegold.com Website: www.frontlinegold.com Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC) 372 Bay Street, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9

