Atlas Salt to Present at Virtual RMEC Conference

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 14, 2022 -- Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQB: REMRF) (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the virtual Resource Mining & Exploration Conference ("RMEC") Tuesday, November 22, 2022, hosted by Sagacity Capital Media and Guerilla Capital.



President & Director Rowland Howe will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 11:40 a.m. ET, November 22, 2022. RMEC is an interactive experience for featured companies and investors. Companies will have 20 minutes to outline their investment opportunity before investors get the ability to engage in a real-time Q&A with management after the presentation. To register for RMEC, please click the link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/resource-mining-exploration-/series_summit

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource located immediately next to a deep water port. Atlas is also the largest shareholder in Triple Point Resources as it pursues development of the Fischell's Brook Salt Dome in the heart of an emerging Clean Energy Hub on the west coast of Newfoundland.



About RMEC

RMEC (Resource Mining & Exploration Conference) is a unique virtual investor conference. The goal is to expose new investors, as well as our global network of retail and institutional investors, to vetted Exploration & Mining opportunities. The number of companies is limited, and the content is curated with investor time and interest being paramount. While not exhaustive by design, the RMEC aims to present potential investments to new and seasoned resource investors by presenting highlights for further research.

Each participating company hosts a live presentation followed by a Q&A period within approximately a 35-minute slot. The goal is to help investors learn about the junior companies that are shaping the future of the Global Resource Sector within a responsive and pressure free environment.

RMEC will present up to six junior exploration companies, as they seek to discover the next world class mines. Investors can get more detail about RMEC at www.rmeconferences.com.

For information with respect to Atlas Salt, please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, CEO

(709) 754-3186

info@atlassalt.com MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Adrian Sydenham

Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements ("forward looking statements") under applicable securities legislation and rules. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.