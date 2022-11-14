UPDATE - Medaro to Obtain Independent Third-Party Review of Technology

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2022 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce two additional developments with respect to the operation of its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("GLET") joint venture focused on the development and commercialization of a new, low-cost process (the "Technology") for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate.



Independent Third-Party Validation

Medaro has engaged Materials and Chemistry Laboratory ("MCLinc") to validate the chemical reactions in the Technology. The Company hopes the validation will further substantiate previously announced results respecting the Technology's ability to successfully achieve recovery rates for lithium of over 99%. MCLinc provides expert consultation and specialty laboratory analyses in support of industrial forensics, materials characterization, environmental chemistry, uranium chemistry, mercury studies, carbon fiber, nanoparticles technology and process optimization.

Process Flow Diagram for Pilot Plant

Medaro has also engaged Process Engineering International, LLC ("PROCESS") to assist in the preparation of a Process Flow Diagram (a "PFD") for the pilot plant. PROCESS has competency in the essential aspects of process engineering - including, but not limited to, identifying options available in pursuing process objectives, elucidating existing challenges and providing viable solutions in process expansion, preparing process diagrams (PDFs and P&IDs) for conceptual and real-world plant design, developing process mass and energy balances, identifying required pieces of processing equipment and estimating processing costs.

Company President, Faizaan Lalani, notes, "We are thrilled to be working with such reputable and experienced engineering and chemical analysis firms. Having MCLinc perform an independent third-party review will further instill the confidence we have in the Technology, while working alongside PROCESS will ensure we get off on the right foot during this planning phase of our pilot plant. We believe working with these organizations will provide a great deal of value, not only to the Technology, but to Medaro and all its shareholders."

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec, the Yurchison uranium property located in Northern Saskatchewan, the Rapide Li-Be property located in Abitibi, Quebec, the Lac La Motte lithium property located in Val D'Or, Quebec, and the Darlin lithium property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding (i) development of the Technology, (ii) validation of the technology by MCLinc, (iii) development of a PFD, (iv) development of the pilot plant and (v) the benefits of MCLinc and PROCESS's engagement are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Relevant risks include the ability of the Joint Venture to develop the Technology as they intend and within the expected time frame. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.