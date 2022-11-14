Jervois appoints Dr. Daniela Chimisso dos Santos as a Non-Executive Director

Jervois welcomes Dr. Daniela Chimisso dos Santos - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniela Chimisso dos Santos as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 December 2022.

Dr. Chimisso dos Santos is a leading global mining and sustainability expert with significant international experience, including in Brazil, where she is based part-time. Dr. Chimisso dos Santos' varied experience encompasses industry, government and non-governmental organisations.

Dr. Chimisso dos Santos has recently joined Cescon Barrieu, a full-service premier Brazilian law firm, as Of Counsel. Her previous roles have focused on ESG, primarily for the Canadian government. She is on the Board of Directors of Transparency International - Canada, and is on the United Nations' Development Programme - Extractive Resource Expert Roster, as well as an appointed member to ICC Commission on Arbitration and ADR Task Force on Addressing Issues of International Corruption in International Arbitration, representing ICC Canada.

Previously, Dr. Chimisso dos Santos was a national researcher for Mining for Sustainable Development in Canada and is a former appointed Member, Administrative Tribunals of British Columbia - Environmental Appeal Board, Forest Appeals Commission, and the Oil and Gas Appeal Tribunal.

Between 2007 and 2013, Dr. Chimisso dos Santos was a senior executive at Vale, where her last role was Deputy General Counsel, Business Development & International, leading a team of more than 45 lawyers in M&A, finance, corporate and exploration. During this time, she was based across both Vale Canada in Toronto and in the Vale head office in Rio de Janeiro. Dr. Chimisso dos Santos was a member of Vale's Gender Equity Program Validation Committee and advised the Vale Board including its Risk Committee.

Previously, Dr. Chimisso dos Santos was employed by Hatch in Canada and spent five years with Shell in both Canada and Brazil. Prior to this she was a lawyer with Baker & McKenzie in Rio de Janeiro, and McCarthy Tétrault in Toronto.

Dr. Chimisso dos Santos holds a Doctor of Juridical Science from the University of Toronto; a Master of Laws in Natural Resources, Energy, and Environmental Law from the University of Calgary; and a Bachelor of Laws from York University, in each case in Canada; and a Bachelor of Arts from the American University of Rome, in Italy.

Dr. Chimisso dos Santos is a global authority, academic author, lecturer and presenter on environmental sentencing, ESG, anti-corruption, business and human rights, extractive industries, responsible investment, sovereign debt and mine closures. She is fluent in five languages and admitted to the Ontario and Alberta Bars in Canada.

On behalf of the Jervois Board of Directors.

Peter Johnston

Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global Ltd. james.may@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.