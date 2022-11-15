Bonterra Intersects 79.9 g/t Au over 2.1 m; Including 333.0 g/t over 0.5 m at the Barry Underground Project and Provides Corporate Updates

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from the ongoing infill drilling campaign at the Barry underground project as well as the latest results of the open pit project, which are expected to be used for the grade interpolation of the mineralization at depth. The Company commenced a 125,000 metres ("m") drill program at the Barry underground deposit last August, which contains 0.5 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral resources and 0.7 million ounces of Inferred Mineral resources, as stated in the last mineral resource estimate (the "2021 MRE", see press release dated June 23, 2021). To date, 15,900 m (33 holes) of infill drilling has been completed from the surface, mainly in the upper half of the Barry underground deposit.

Highlights include:

79.9 g/t Au over 2.1 m, including 333.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-529A

12.8 g/t Au over 7.9 m, including 29.1 g/t Au over 2.8 m in hole MB-22-433

10.7 g/t Au over 5.7 m, including 96.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 8.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole

MB-22-509A

MB-22-509A 10.2 g/t Au over 4.0 m, including 13.9 g/t Au over 1.1 m and 48.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-430

12.9 g/t Au over 3.3 m, including 31.3 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole MB-22-539A

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the recent results of the ongoing infill drilling campaign for the underground deposit at Barry. MB-22-529A drill hole results of 333.0 g/t over 0.5 m represents the highest reported interception ever at the Barry project. This campaign fits well with our strategy of moving the Barry asset toward a production re-start. Considering the magnitude of the underground mineral resources, the deposit has the potential to become a long-lived operation and the Company intends to further define its potential. Drilling at Barry will continue with two drill rigs on site. Also, the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Barry open pit project is at an important juncture and an update is expected before year end."

Diamond Drilling Results Highlights:





Figure 1 - Barry Project -Surface Plan, holes and highlight's location



Figure 2 - Barry Project - Zoomed-in Surface Plan, holes and highlight's location



The Barry open pit drill program was designed to fill gaps in the drill spacing in and immediately around the pit shell from the 2021 MRE. Some holes have been extended below the pit scope to target high potential underground mineralization zones and will be used for the grade interpolation of the mineralization at depth. The results obtained from the in the pit mineralization depth range confirmed the strong southeast extension potential yielded by the H6 zone. Highlights include, from 25 to 40 m vertical depth, 10.7 g/t Au over 5.7 m including 96.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 8.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-509A, 1.5 g/t Au over 8.8 m in hole MB-22-518 and 5.4 g/t Au over 2.8 m including 23.7 g/t Au over 0.6 m in hole MB-22-516 (figure 3).





Figure 3 - Barry Project - Long section 35m, H6 zone results, Looking Northwest



The definition drilling program of the Barry underground project is designed to convert inferred resources from the 2021 MRE in indicated resources by decreasing the drill spacing to 25 m. The program especially aims to delineate and expand high grades mineralization shoots identified in the 2021 MRE. The results from the H1 zone, 200m below the surface, demonstrated the continuity of these mineralized shoots over more than 150 m. Best results includes : 12.8 g/t Au over 7.9 m including 29.1 g/t Au over 2.8 m in hole MB-22-433, 10.2 g/t Au over 4,0 m including 13.9 g/t Au over 1.1 m and 48.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-430 and 12.9 g/t Au over 3.3 m including 31.3 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole MB-22-539A (figure 4).





Figure 4 - Barry Project - Longitudinal Section 35m, H1 Zone, looking northwest



As winter conditions allow access to drill sites, the upcoming infill program will be focused on the prolific sub-vertical 800 Zone and its surrounding H-series zones. Preliminary results from accessible drill site returned good results in accordance with 2021 MRE block model prediction. Highlights include 2.5 g/t Au over 13.8 m including 5.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m in hole MB-22-534, and 9.5 g/t Au over 2.1 m in hole MB-22-529A. In addition to these results the highest drill hole sample ever reported at the Barry project has returned 333.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m included in a mineralized interval of 79.9 g/t Au over 2.1 m in hole MB-22-529A from a newly interpreted H series zone nearby the 800 zone (figure 5).





Figure 5 - Barry Project - Cross Section 25m, Hole MB-22-528A, MB-22-529A, MB-22-534, looking southwest



Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometre along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

Corporate Updates

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide marketing services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX") policies. PI will trade the securities of Bonterra on the TSX for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Bonterra and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

In addition, the Company also announces that at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders approved the adoption of Bonterra's new omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") and reserved common shares of Bonterra ("Common Shares") for issuance under the Omnibus Plan. The Omnibus Plan allows the Company to issue stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units (the "Awards"). The Omnibus Plan is a "rolling up to 10% plan" (as that term is used by the TSX) and replaces the Company's previous rolling 10% stock option plan. The maximum aggregate number of Common Shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan at any point in time is 10% of the outstanding Common Shares in the capital of the Company at the time of the grant of an Award and the Common Shares reserved and currently available for issuance under the Omnibus Plan is 12,619,550 Common Shares (such number being equal to approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). On November 24, 2021, the TSX adopted a new policy governing security-based compensation (the "New Policy 4.4"). In accordance with the New Policy 4.4, the Company has adopted a number of these amendments in the Omnibus Plan. These changes include allowing option holders to exercise options on a "cashless exercise" or "net exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the

New Policy 4.4. "Cashless exercise" is a method of exercising stock options in which a securities dealer loans funds to the option holder or sells the same shares as those underlying the option, prior to or in conjunction with the exercise of options, to allow the option holder to fund the exercise of some or all of their options. "Net exercise" is a method of option exercise under which the option holder does not make any payment to the issuer for the exercise of their options and receives on exercise a number of shares equal to the intrinsic value (current market price less the exercise price) of the option valued at the current market price. Under the New Policy 4.4, the current market price must be the 5-day volume weighted average trading price prior to option exercise. "Net exercise" may not be utilized by persons performing investor relations services. The Omnibus Plan, is further described in the Company's information circular, a copy of which can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Diamond drill hole results table:

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Program Hole ID

From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor (length * grade) Zone Pit Extension NE /Underground MB-21-407

275.5 276.5 1.0 6.4 6.4 New H Pit Extension NE /Underground MB-22-421

236.1 238.5 2.4 8.1 19.4 H18 Pit Extension NE /Underground MB-22-421 Including 237.0 238.0 1.0 18.2 18.2 H18 Pit Extension NE /Underground MB-22-423

467.5 474.5 7.0 0.9 6.6 H12 Depth Extension MB-22-429

657.9 665.4 7.5 1.1 8.1 New Vertical Depth Extension MB-22-429 Including 657.9 658.6 0.7 7.2 5.0 New Vertical Depth Extension MB-22-429

786.5 789.6 3.1 3.3 10.1 H12 Depth Extension MB-22-429 Including 788.6 789.6 1.0 9.8 9.8 H12 Depth Extension MB-22-429

801.6 807.6 6.0 1.3 8.0 H12 Depth Extension MB-22-429 Including 803.6 806.1 2.5 2.8 7.0 H12 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-430

271.9 275.9 4.0 10.2 40.7 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-430 Including 272.9 274.0 1.1 13.9 15.3 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-430 and Including 275.4 275.9 0.5 48.6 24.3 H1 Pit Infill MB-22-431

91.0 93.9 2.9 4.4 12.9 H8 Pit Infill MB-22-431 and Including 92.1 93.3 1.2 6.0 7.2 H8 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-433

274.7 282.6 7.9 12.8 101.5 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-433 Including 276.5 279.3 2.8 29.1 81.6 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-435

290.2 297.2 7.0 1.0 6.8 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-435 Including 292.8 295.4 2.6 2.1 5.5 H1 Pit Infill MB-22-438

180.3 182.7 2.4 5.8 14.0 H8 Pit Infill MB-22-438 Including 181.2 181.7 0.5 15.8 7.9 H8 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-444

281.5 289.4 7.9 2.1 16.4 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-444 Including 284.5 286.4 1.9 6.6 12.5 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-447

212.7 214.4 1.7 3.8 6.4 1000 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-447 Including 212.7 213.9 1.2 5.2 6.2 1000 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-447

274.3 277.9 3.6 4.7 16.9 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-447 Including 276.9 277.9 1.0 15.5 15.5 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-449

270.7 278.5 7.8 2.1 16.3 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-449 Including 274.8 276.3 1.5 8.8 13.1 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-453

221.6 227.3 5.7 2.8 16.1 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-453 Including 221.6 223.1 1.5 7.0 10.5 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-455

387.9 389.4 1.5 3.6 5.4 1000 Pit Infill MB-22-458

116.6 118.8 2.2 3.3 7.4 H8 Pit Infill MB-22-466

29.0 31.0 2.0 3.1 6.2 D5 Pit Infill MB-22-466

127.8 129.0 1.2 21.2 25.4 1001 Pit Infill MB-22-466 Including 127.8 128.3 0.5 40.9 20.5 1001 Pit Infill MB-22-469

147.0 148.0 1.0 7.7 7.7 1004 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-472

280.5 294.7 14.2 1.7 23.8 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-472 Including 287.0 288.0 1.0 18.4 18.4 H1 Pit Infill MB-22-475

90.1 92.7 2.6 2.1 5.6 H23 Pit Infill MB-22-475 Including 92.2 92.7 0.5 10.2 5.1 H23 Pit Infill MB-22-476

84.3 85.2 0.9 18.5 16.7 New Vertical Pit Infill MB-22-480

197.7 199.7 2.0 33.8 67.6 D2B Pit Infill MB-22-480 Including 198.2 198.7 0.5 127.5 63.8 D2B Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-485

231.5 236.8 5.3 1.6 8.5 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-485 Including 232.5 233.1 0.6 10.5 6.3 New H Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-485

272.5 274.2 1.7 13.6 23.1 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-485 Including 273.2 273.7 0.5 42.2 21.1 H1 Pit Infill MB-22-492

145.9 151.2 5.3 1.1 5.8 H8 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-494

230.8 231.8 1.0 44.9 44.9 H1 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-494 Including 230.8 231.3 0.5 89.6 44.8 H1 Pit Infill MB-22-495

152.0 157.0 5.0 1.0 5.2 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-495

163.0 166.4 3.4 4.1 14.0 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-495 Including 164.0 165.7 1.7 8.1 13.8 D2 Pit Infill / Underground MB-22-495

225.4 228.3 2.9 2.0 5.7 New H Pit Infill MB-22-497

60.7 61.3 0.6 42.6 25.6 1003 Pit Infill MB-22-498

36.8 37.8 1.0 5.5 5.5 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-498

45.8 47.6 1.8 4.1 7.5 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-500

106.2 106.7 0.5 13.8 6.9 D2 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-509A

17.9 23.6 5.7 10.7 60.8 H6 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-509A Including 19.2 19.7 0.5 96.5 48.3 H6 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-509A and Including 22.0 22.5 0.5 8.7 4.4 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-513

31.6 36.0 4.4 2.1 9.3 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-513 Including 32.8 33.3 0.5 13.6 6.8 H6 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-514

39.1 48.5 9.4 1.1 10.5 H6 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-514 Including 40.3 41.1 0.8 8.4 6.7 H6 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-515

40.9 46.5 5.6 0.9 5.3 H6 Pit Infill MB-22-516

32.8 35.6 2.8 5.4 15.1 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-516 Including 33.9 34.5 0.6 23.7 14.2 D3 Pit Infill MB-22-516

46.3 50.0 3.7 3.2 11.8 D2 Pit Infill MB-22-516 Including 46.9 47.4 0.5 18.5 9.3 D3 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-517

99.6 106.0 6.4 1.3 8.0 H8 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-517 Including 100.2 101.0 0.8 7.2 5.8 H8 Barry Pit Sud-Ouest Ext MB-22-518

19.2 28.0 8.8 1.5 13.2 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-524

121.6 126.9 5.3 2.5 13.0 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-524 Including 122.2 124.1 1.9 6.1 11.5 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-524

277.5 279.7 2.2 2.7 5.9 D2 Underground Infill MB-22-525

469.6 470.4 0.8 11.7 9.4 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-526A

172.2 194.4 22.2 1.3 27.9 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-526A Including 180.4 183.1 2.7 5.1 13.8 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-526A

322.2 324.7 2.5 2.1 5.2 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-526A

507.9 515.7 7.8 2.6 20.6 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-526A Including 508.4 510.9 2.5 7.3 18.3 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-527A

289.3 297.4 8.1 2.2 17.9 H13 Underground Infill MB-22-527A Including 289.3 293.9 4.6 3.5 16.2 H13 Underground Infill MB-22-527A

425.9 430.4 4.5 1.3 5.7 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-527A

522.6 524.7 2.1 3.8 8.0 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-528A

442.5 443.5 1.0 5.6 5.6 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-528A Including 443.0 443.5 0.5 10.8 5.4 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-528A

530.4 535.4 5.0 2.4 12.1 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-528A Including 531.7 532.3 0.6 14.1 8.5 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-529A

155.9 158.9 3.0 6.0 18.0 AB16 Underground Infill MB-22-529A Including 156.9 157.9 1.0 17.8 17.8 AB16 Underground Infill MB-22-529A

196.3 198.6 2.3 4.9 11.4 AB23 Underground Infill MB-22-529A

239.4 241.5 2.1 79.9 167.8 New H Underground Infill MB-22-529A Including 239.4 239.9 0.5 333.0 166.5 New H Underground Infill MB-22-529A

267.8 269.9 2.1 9.5 20.0 800 Underground Infill MB-22-529A

423.0 429.0 6.0 1.8 11.0 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-529A Including 424.5 426.0 1.5 5.1 7.6 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-530A

339.9 346.5 6.6 3.6 23.9 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-531

246.7 250.4 3.7 3.5 12.9 800 Underground Infill MB-22-531 Including 248.9 249.9 1.0 10.3 10.3 800 Underground Infill MB-22-531

484.0 487.8 3.8 3.1 12.0 H10 Underground Infill MB-22-531 Including 485.5 487.1 1.6 6.8 10.9 H10 Underground Infill MB-22-532

132.9 138.6 5.7 0.9 5.4 H26 Underground Infill MB-22-532

152.0 164.0 12.0 1.6 19.5 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-532 Including 155.6 156.2 0.6 10.2 6.1 D4 Underground Infill MB-22-534

185.0 198.8 13.8 2.5 34.0 800 Underground Infill MB-22-534 Including 185.0 187.9 2.9 5.3 15.5 800 Underground Infill MB-22-534

395.4 398.7 3.3 4.3 14.1 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-534 Including 396.1 396.9 0.8 13.8 11.0 H3 Underground Infill MB-22-537

48.8 51.6 2.8 1.9 5.4 New H Underground Infill MB-22-537

111.0 112.8 1.8 2.9 5.3 AB16 Underground Infill MB-22-537

165.0 168.5 3.5 2.5 8.7 AB23 Underground Infill MB-22-537

200.2 202.3 2.1 4.8 10.2 800 Underground Infill MB-22-537 Including 201.8 202.3 0.5 11.4 5.7 800 Underground Infill MB-22-537

480.2 481.2 1.0 6.0 6.0 H12 Underground Infill MB-22-538

197.5 198.5 1.0 15.5 15.5 H17 Underground Infill MB-22-538

202.5 204.1 1.6 6.8 10.9 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-538

208.9 209.5 0.6 11.5 6.9 H6 Underground Infill MB-22-539A

70.0 72.3 2.3 2.5 5.7 AB15 Underground Infill MB-22-539A

147.7 148.2 0.5 14.1 7.1 AB05 Underground Infill MB-22-539A

278.2 281.5 3.3 12.9 42.5 H1 Underground Infill MB-22-539A Including 279.4 280.5 1.1 31.3 34.4 H1

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the actual length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the Barry interpreted zones are as follows: D series, AB series, H series 70% to 90% of core length, 800 series 50% to 70% of core length.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au and with metal factor (grades x thickness) above 5.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory") And at AGAT Laboratories in Val d'or. The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish at Bachelor Mine Laboratory and with gravimetric finish for assay above 10g/t Au at AGAT laboratories. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Persons

Donald Trudel, P.Geo., (OGQ # 813) Director of Geology of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

