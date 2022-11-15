Intrepid Metals Engages irlabs for Investor Relations Services

Vancouver, November 15, 2022 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to an engagement letter dated November 10, 2022 (the "Agreement") between IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") and Intrepid, the Company has engaged irlabs to develop and manage a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program, as well as to support the Company with strategic capital markets advisory services.

"We're eager to get in front of the investment community and believe now is the right time to focus on driving that goal forward," said Ken Brophy, CEO of Intrepid. "We've been focused on growing our asset base in 2022 and we are confident irlabs will play an instrumental role in raising investor awareness and maintaining investor confidence through our next stage of growth."

"Intrepid is exploring for important minerals for the energy transition and is backed by a team with financial and technical expertise and a track record of success," said Caroline Sawamoto, Co-Founder and Principal at irlabs. "We look forward to supporting the Company and amplifying their growth story to the investment community as it continues to execute its long-term vision and business strategy."

irlabs has been retained on a month-to-month basis, and the Agreement remains in effect until either party terminates the Agreement by providing the other party 30 days' prior written notice of termination. As consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay irlabs a monthly fee of $10,000 plus applicable taxes payable from cash on hand. As additional consideration for the services, the Company also agreed to make a one-time grant of 250,000 options to irlabs at an exercise price and with vesting periods to be determined by the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. Other than the options to be granted to irlabs, irlabs will not have direct or indirect beneficial ownership of, control or direction over, or a combination of direct or indirect beneficial ownership of and of control or direction over, securities of the Company or the right to acquire securities of the Company, either in full or partial compensation for services.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for potential high-grade copper, silver, lead, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to producing mines in south-eastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired several drill ready projects, including the Tombstone South and the Mesa Well properties. Historical drilling at Tombstone South has identified high-grade mineralization and shares geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, and Mesa Well is situated within the heard of the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt. Intrepid is actively looking to acquire additional projects in Arizona and the American Southwest and has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience in evaluating and developing exploration projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "INTR". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

About irlabs

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with team members located across North America, irlabs is industry and sector agnostic and supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

