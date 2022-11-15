Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2022 - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada as a metallurgical consultant. Mr. Duyvesteyn is the principal of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy, LLC and is currently developing new processes for the extraction of lithium from sediments and brines in Nevada.

Mr. Duyvesteyn graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and has been continuously employed in the mining industry since 1968. During his distinguished career, he has worked for Anglo-American Corporation, Amax R&D and Amax Lead and Zinc Ltd., consulted for Marathon Oil Company, and worked at BHP Minerals ("BHP"), for twelve years, where he served as Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining BHP, he advised the Dutch Department of Economic Affairs on R&D matters related to international mining and minerals processing and for two years acted as the Dean of the School of Mines at Delft University of Technology. Most recently, he has developed new technologies and processes for Scandium International Mining Corp. and served as its Chief Technology Officer and on its Board of Directors from 2004 to 2022.

Mr. Duyvesteyn is renowned as an innovator in his field and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from brines and solutions.

"Nevada Sunrise welcomes Willem Duyvesteyn to our exploration and development team," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "His contribution to our understanding of lithium extraction methods will be vital to our future exploration success in Nevada."

The Company wishes to report the grant of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Duyvesteyn priced at $0.25 per option share and expiring five years from issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

