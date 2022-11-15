Jade Leader Updates On DJ "Color-Change" Jade Project And Ongoing Work

CALGARY, November 15, 2022 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recent work focused on its unique "color-change" Jade from its 100% owned DJ project, Washington State, USA.

Field trenching and pilot scale sampling was conducted in mid-October and over 500 kilos of Jade were harvested, evenly divided between materials including Jade materials that exhibited characteristics associated with material displaying an unusual "color change" phenomenon (See Press Release NR 22-04, October 3, 2022) and the white/green Jade historically known from DJ.

Over the coming period, the Company will be cutting additional "color change" Jade stones from both archived samples and new material to increase its inventory of material for detailed study, as well as for marketing purposes.

"Working with the gemmological community to further investigate and properly define our new Jade's unique ability to shift both color and texture depending on viewing angle is likely to greatly enhance the stone's impact once marketing of cut material begins", stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "A proper trade name remains to be determined for this material, one that will respect established gemmological terminology and also be representative of the visible effects across a larger range of cut, market ready stones".

The Company is pleased to report that its presentation on Jade by President, Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, was well received by the Canadian Gemmological Association (CGA) in Vancouver, October 21-23, resulting in opportunities to submit articles on Jade in gemmological trade publications. The Company will be following up on this new possibility to increase the visibility of its Jade products in the global gem markets.

Currently, an initial 55 kilos of the white/green jade materials are being processed and photographed for marketing and listing on Jade Leader's sales site at Jadeleader.shop.

New video materials of the latest field program activities have been uploaded to both our Instagram and Youtube channels (Youtube: Jade Leader Corp., Instagram: @jadeleader) to continue informing and engaging our growing community of jewelry industry professionals and Jade enthusiasts.

The Company has also granted pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 2,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. A total of 2,100,000 options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for five years and 150,000 options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for four years.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp., with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

