Third Sangdong Loan Facility Drawdown & Project Update

- US$9.82 million drawdown of KfW IPEX-Bank ("KfW") project finance facility completed - third scheduled drawdown;

- Total drawn under KfW IPEX-Bank facility now stands at US$26.7 of total US$75.1 million facility;

- Sangdong mine construction remains on track and when in operation will be the world's largest tungsten mine outside of China;

- Exploring additional downstream processing opportunities which could see Almonty directly participating in the battery anode and cathode and semi-conductor manufacturing industry in South Korea.

Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty" or "the Company") (TSX: AII / ASX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI), is pleased to announce it has completed its third scheduled drawdown of the total US$75.1 million KfW IPEX-Bank project finance facility for its Sangdong Tungsten Mine (the Loan Facility), and to provide a project update from the Chairman of the Company.

The total amount drawn under the Loan Facility now stands at US$26.7 million. The Company is pleased to report that the drawdowns are being completed on schedule as per the project drawdown agreement.

Almonty's Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

"We are pleased to have received the third drawdown from our financing partners, KfW IPEX-Bank, under the US$75.1 million project financing loan facility which are occurring in-line with the drawdown schedule which is occurring on time as planned.

I was pleased to host representatives from the KfW IPEX-Bank, our offtake partner Plansee/GTP and the independent consultants, Hatch, to the site at the Sangdong Tungsten Mine in October 2022.

In addition to a construction update, the parties further investigated the potential of Almonty to directly participate in the battery anode and cathode and semi-conductor manufacturing industry via the potential development of a 3,000t p.a. vertical nano tungsten oxide plant in South Korea.

Almonty has already signed an LOI with KfW IPEX-Bank in January 2022 to potentially fund up to US$50 million of this downstream processing opportunity which would see Almonty participate in the full supply chain from mine to battery products. We will continue to progress this opportunity in tandem with the construction of the Sangdong Tungsten Mine which is progressing as planned. Further details will follow once engineering design work has been commenced.

I am also pleased to note the strong tungsten price which has risen to circa US$350/MTU which represents a 50% rise over the past year. This strong price, coupled with our unprecedented floor price guarantee in our contract with our offtake partner Plansee GTP of US$235/MTU (with no upside cap) has the potential to generate truly spectacular returns for our shareholders once commissioning has commenced in the second half of 2023."

KfW Facility Background

The Loan Facility is funded by KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, a 100% German state-owned development bank, pursuant to which the Company has access to a total US$75.1 million to finance the development and operation of the Sangdong Mine. The terms of the Loan Facility are favourable to the Company and the Sangdong Mine is targeted to be in operation well before the Loan Facility matures and becomes repayable.

This announcement has been approved by Lewis Black, Chairman, President and CEO.

About Almonty Industries Inc. (almonty.com)

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain.

