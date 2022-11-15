GOLD LION Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, November 15, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) announces that the mineral option agreement (the "Agreement") with Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. ("Elcora") previously announced on September 21, 2022 to purchase up to a 50% interest in a mining license in Morocco has been mutually rescinded.

As a result, Elcora will return to the Company the 5,000,000 common shares of Gold Lion issued at deemed price of $0.05 per share and the cash payment of $75,000 for the initial 25% interest in the license. Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the rescindment of the Agreement.

Gold Lion also announces that Shidan Gouran has resigned as a director of the Company and Mr. Alex Benger has been appointed as a director of the Company, both effective immediately.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Mr. Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a bachelor in economics and a minor in business from the University of Victoria.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gouran for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including Black Lake, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

