Appia Appoints Dr. Irvine R. Annesley as VP Exploration

Toronto, November 15, 2022 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") further to the Company's press release of September 6, 2022, Dr. Irvine R. Annesley has been appointed Vice-President Exploration for Appia, effective November 15, 2022. Dr. Annesley has served as a part-time technical advisor and consultant to the Company since 2016.

Dr. Annesley (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is former Professor (Emeritus status pending) in Economic (Mining and Mineral Exploration) Geology at École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie ("ENSG", Nancy, France) and also current Adjunct Professor in Geological Sciences at the University of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon, Canada).

He has over 40 years of geological mapping, global exploration, applied research, and academic teaching experience in uranium, gold, and base metals, including 6.5 years as Full Professor teaching at the ENSG - Universite de Lorraine, 5.5 years as Director of Exploration with JNR Resources Inc. ("JNR"), in which he was a pivotal member of the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium-thorium-REE deposit discovery team, and 19 years as a senior research geoscientist/manager carrying out applied mineral exploration R&D with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC").

His research has focused mainly on the unconformity-type uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin (Saskatchewan) and worldwide, as well as global uranium-thorium-REE deposits (e.g. Fraser Lakes and Alces Lake, Saskatchewan). This research work has helped develop innovative geophysical/geochemical exploration tools for making new economic discoveries. In 2015, Dr. Annesley was co-awarded the Barlow Medal by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"); in recognition of best geological paper. Dr. Annesley received his Ph.D. degree in geology (University of Ottawa, 1990) and is a registered professional geologist in Saskatchewan ("APEGS").

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 110,997 hectares (274,280 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 123.1 million common shares outstanding, 146.5 million shares fully diluted.

