Heritage Mining Ltd. Adds John Seaman ICD.D as Advisor

VANCOUVER, November 15, 2022 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the addition of John Seaman as advisor to the Company.

Mr. Seaman is an accomplished executive with more than 22 years of experience in the mining industry from exploration through development and production.

Mr. Seaman has significant

corporate and transactional experience in relation to gold projects in Ontario as a former Director of Premier Gold Mines which was acquired by Equinox Gold Corp. in a C$612M all stock deal in early 2021.

Mr. Seaman is currently a Director of I-80 Gold Corp., a leading Canadian gold company in Nevada with a market capitalization of ~C$705m, where he chairs the audit committee and also sits on the compensation committee. In addition, he serves currently or in the past, as an independent director of various small-cap companies. Mr. Seaman has served as the CFO of Premier Gold Mines from 2006-2012, Director from 2006 to 2012 and lead Director from 2012 to 2021, CFO of Pediment Goldcorp (2007-2011) and Director and CFO of Wolfden Resources Inc. until all three were acquired. Mr. Seaman is an ICD.D member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA, CEO of Heritage Mining commented, "We are very excited to have John on as an advisor to Heritage. John brings a wealth of experience via growth and value creation, what Heritage Mining Ltd. is building. Previously, We were delighted to have John as an early investor in Heritage Mining back in August 2020. Since then, there has been consistent support for the Company from John along our various milestones, a testament to the quality of our shareholder base. Welcome aboard John!"

ABOUT THE DRAYTON-BLACK LAKE PROJECT

The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located near the town of Sioux Lookout in Northern Ontario and comprises more than 15,000 Ha within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou ("EWM") Greenstone Belt along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex. There are numerous historic high-grade gold (silver, copper) prospects throughout the property within the Central Volcanic domain. All set within a broad multi-kilometer regional-scale deformation corridor with associated secondary and tertiary structural elements. Mineralization is typically shear-hosted quartz-carbonate veins with minor sulphides (1-5%). Locally, mineralized massive sulphide (Py +/- Cpy) occurrences have been documented. Some of the more sulphide rich Au + Au-Ag occurrences in the Southern Sedimentary domain have been notionally reclassified (e.g., Treasury Metal Goliath Deposit) as a hybrid or pre-orogenic atypical greenstone gold (POAGG).

Heritage employs a rigorous quality management system for field sampling and analysis. All samples and sample sites are described, photographed and geo-referenced and digitally archived at the time of sample collection. Material is securely bagged at the sample site and returned to the field office for secure storage. Sampled are delivered by Company personnel to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario for prep. Samples are crushed (min. 1 kg) and pulverized (250 g; PREP-31A). Au values are determined by 50 g fire assay (Au-AA24), overlimit (Au) are treated with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) and overlimit Ag are treated with acid digestion and ICP/FA finish (Ag-OG62). Multi-element analysis is provided by ICP-MS (ME-MS61). Blind duplicates, blanks and CRM (Certified Reference Materials) are inserted on a regular basis and pulps and rejects are retained for check and duplicate analysis.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Stephen Hughes, P. Geo. Technical Advisor to HML, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic results quoted in this news release (e.g., sampling, drilling, trenching and other data) have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Corporation is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

