Collective Mining to Present at 121 Mining Investment Conference November 22-23, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 121 Mining Investment Conference, taking place November 22-23, 2022 in London, UK.

Management will discuss the Company's "Main Breccia" discovery at the Apollo target. The Main Breccia discovery is a high-grade and bulk tonnage, copper-silver-gold porphyry-related breccia system characterized by two main, yet distinct pulses of mineralized fluids flooding the breccia with metals.

The Company's Guayabales project is located in the mining-friendly department of Caldas, in the heart of a long-established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines located within three kilometres of the project. As a result, the Guayabales project is blessed with excellent infrastructure with roads and hydroelectric powerlines traversing the project and an abundant labour force located nearby in the townships of Supía and Marmato.

There are currently three rigs drilling at the Apollo target. Collective expects to release assay results from holes 15-25 at Apollo over the coming weeks and through year-end. The Company's recently expanded drill program is ongoing with holes 26-28 currently bring drilled and holes 29-31 at the planning stage.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver and gold exploration company based in Canada, with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the discovery of the "Main Breccia" at the Apollo target in June 2022, which is a large bulk-tonnage, and high-grade copper, silver and gold porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia system. The Company's near-term objective is to continue expanding the size of the Main Breccia discovery through step-out drilling while simultaneously increasing confidence in the highest-grade portions of the system.

Management and insiders own nearly 35% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "CNL" and on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF".

