Osisko Development Defines Continuity of Vein Corridors on Cariboo Gold Project

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 exploration and category conversion drill campaign at its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo"), located in central British Columbia.



ACTIVITIES SUMMARY:

6,500 meters of total infill drilling conducted in 2022 at the Lowhee Zone within Cariboo.

27 holes drilled at the Lowhee Zone at closely spaced 12.5 meter intervals within the area proposed for the Cariboo bulk sample (the "Bulk Sample") and other nearby high priority areas (refer to Figures 1 to 3).

10,000 tonnes of mineralized material available and targeted for the Bulk Sample, which is fully-permitted and benefits from a fully-constructed portal (Figure 4), which was excavated with the Company's Roadheader.

The objective of the Bulk Sample would be to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Company's newly-constructed facility for sorting mineralized material ("Ore Sorting Facility"), which has been designed to seek to meaningfully increase head grade by pre-concentrating material and separating barren from mineralized material, which, if proven, could significantly reduce processing costs, energy costs and the overall environmental impact footprint (Figure 5).

ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Final assay results of the drill campaign include holes BM-22-001 to BM-22-027. Detailed interval drill results and a drill hole location plan map are presented in Table 1 and 2, respectively, at the end of this news release. Selected assay highlights include:

7.13 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 3.20 meters ("m") in hole BM-22-001

32.88 g/t Au over 1.70 m in hole BM-22-003

47.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m in hole BM-22-008

18.66 g/t Au over 2.30 m in hole BM-22-010

20.20 g/t Au over 0.75 m in hole BM-22-013

16.82 g/t Au over 1.30 m in hole BM-22-014, including 42.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m

19.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m in hole BM-22-015

55.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m in hole BM-22-018

7.92 g/t Au over 4.85 m in hole BM-22-018

18.06 g/t Au over 2.30 m in hole BM-22-019, including 33.90 g/t Au over 0.50 m

8.07 g/t Au over 4.20 m in hole BM-22-020

14.63 g/t Au over 2.35 m in hole BM-22-022

11.91 g/t Au over 6.60 m in hole BM-22-022, including 50.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m

17.79 g/t Au over 2.70 m in hole BM-22-023

8.32 g/t Au over 6.00 m in hole BM-22-024

36.40 g/t Au over 0.60 m in hole BM-22-025

62.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m in hole BM-22-025

7.13 g/t Au over 4.10 m in hole BM-22-026

46.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m in hole BM-22-027





Bulk Sample and Ore Sorting Facility Update

The Bulk Sample, which is fully-permitted for 2,200 meters of development, is planned to be conducted at the Lowhee Zone within Cariboo. The Lowhee Deposit hosts indicated mineral resources totaling 188,000 ounces of gold ("oz Au") (1.60 million tonnes grading 3.6 g/t Au) and inferred mineral resources totaling 59,000 oz Au (0.52 million tonnes grading 3.5 g/t Au). For further information please see the Company's news release dated May 24, 2022 and the Cariboo Technical Report (as defined herein). The Cariboo Technical Report includes statements in relation to mineral resources. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

It is intended that 10,000 tonnes of mineralized material will be extracted for the bulk sample from the Lowhee Zone using a completed portal allowing mining access. The Company then intends to process the mineralized material through its Ore Sorting Facility, which is designed to separate the sandstone (unmineralized waste) from the gold-associated pyrite quartz veins based on density. Figure 5 is an infographic illustrating the Ore Sorting process and click below for a video on the ore sorter, also on the Company website.

The Ore Sorting Facility employs low-cost, durable and energy efficient technology, that has been used for decades in numerous industrial applications, including in recycling and food waste sectors. The Company has already conducted testing on more than 5 tonnes of material, including from the Lowhee Zone, which has demonstrated that the mineralogy at the Cariboo Gold Project is well-suited to this sorting technology. The testing conducted to date has resulted in recoveries of gold averaging an estimated 93.9% and a separation of 57.4% of the waste material. In simple terms, the technology could, if proven, be expected to significantly increase the grade of the material to the mill and substantially reduce the volume of material processed to simultaneously increase grade while reducing costs.

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development, commented, "It is sometimes difficult to communicate to the market the effectiveness of the Ore Sorting Technology being implemented at the Cariboo Gold Project. Based on the results to date, which we hope to further validate by our bulk sample once conducted, we could potentially remove over 50% of our waste material at minimal cost to focus our processing efforts on the mineralized material in the high-grade veins. The reason why Cariboo is so conducive to this technology is because the resource is comprised of two very different types of rock. Sandstone, which does not contain gold, is low density. Whereas, our gold is contained uniquely within pyrite hosted in quartz veins, which is very high density. The simplest analogy I've been able to come up with so far is that our rock is like a chocolate chip cookie and all we want are the chocolate chips. Once we crumble the cookies, the ore sorter takes care of separating the chocolate chips from the crumbled cookie."

A visual video representation of the ore sorter technology may be viewed HERE or by accessing the following link: https://youtu.be/RKemT1H33EE.

Vein Corridors

Vein Corridors of the Cariboo Gold Project mineral resource are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins hosted within unmineralized sandstone. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2022 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) BM-22-001 228.70 229.20 0.50 3.62 233.40 236.60 3.20 7.13 Including 234.55 235.15 0.60 22.90 and 236.10 236.60 0.50 10.90 243.20 243.70 0.50 4.71 BM-22-002 No Significant Assays BM-22-003 210.00 211.70 1.70 32.88 BM-22-004 211.70 212.70 1.00 4.47 BM-22-005 228.00 228.75 0.75 3.17 BM-22-006 187.85 192.00 4.15 4.53 Including 187.85 188.35 0.50 15.35 and 190.50 192.00 1.50 6.15 196.30 196.80 0.50 6.82 BM-22-007 No Significant Assays BM-22-008 196.25 196.75 0.50 37.40 223.20 223.70 0.50 47.30 237.60 238.10 0.50 15.00 241.25 241.75 0.50 4.55 248.20 248.80 0.60 5.49 BM-22-009 234.00 234.75 0.75 3.61 BM-22-010 200.00 201.00 1.00 7.23 210.75 213.05 2.30 18.66 233.10 234.00 0.90 9.63 254.60 255.10 0.50 120.50 294.60 295.10 0.50 15.10 BM-22-011 183.10 183.85 0.75 3.01 BM-22-012 284.50 285.00 0.50 2.67 BM-22-013 202.90 203.80 0.90 4.85 234.75 235.50 0.75 20.20 263.00 263.50 0.50 30.70 265.10 265.80 0.70 2.88 BM-22-014 228.00 229.30 1.30 16.82 Including 228.80 229.30 0.50 42.50 259.70 260.90 1.20 4.72 Including 260.40 260.90 0.50 8.54 BM-22-015 241.60 244.00 2.40 4.63 Including 243.50 244.00 0.50 19.20 BM-22-016 50.00 50.50 0.50 17.05 62.50 63.00 0.50 8.08 79.20 80.50 1.30 9.99 100.00 100.50 0.50 16.45 114.50 115.00 0.50 7.65 129.30 130.00 0.70 5.80 166.50 170.50 4.00 3.25 Including 167.70 168.20 0.50 12.15 and 170.00 170.50 0.50 6.74 184.50 185.00 0.50 12.60 BM-22-017 32.30 33.00 0.70 9.38 69.00 70.00 1.00 8.74 80.10 81.30 1.20 7.28 125.00 125.50 0.50 4.73 BM-22-018 28.00 28.50 0.50 3.80 50.00 50.50 0.50 5.88 57.50 60.00 2.50 2.72 57.50 58.00 0.50 9.34 64.00 64.50 0.50 4.05 67.90 68.40 0.50 3.48 73.00 73.70 0.70 13.55 98.50 99.00 0.50 55.20 120.75 121.25 0.50 6.25 127.00 127.60 0.60 7.00 133.00 135.00 2.00 9.88 Including 133.00 133.70 0.70 22.70 162.90 163.50 0.60 36.40 166.50 167.00 0.50 10.50 205.90 210.75 4.85 7.92 Including 205.90 206.40 0.50 21.70 and 207.00 207.50 0.50 7.30 and 209.35 210.00 0.65 19.00 and 210.00 210.75 0.75 15.05 216.00 216.50 0.50 5.02 224.20 224.80 0.60 3.17 BM-22-019 14.30 14.80 0.50 4.31 64.50 66.00 1.50 15.45 77.60 78.20 0.60 8.56 115.00 115.50 0.50 4.60 131.50 133.80 2.30 18.06 Including 131.50 132.30 0.80 19.30 and 132.80 133.30 0.50 12.95 and 133.30 133.80 0.50 33.90 142.00 143.00 1.00 6.02 209.20 209.70 0.50 4.61 BM-22-020 15.40 16.35 0.95 14.30 64.70 65.20 0.50 5.83 75.00 77.00 2.00 6.12 Including 75.70 76.50 0.80 9.10 and 76.50 77.00 0.50 8.44 101.70 103.00 1.30 8.98 136.00 140.20 4.20 8.07 Including 136.00 136.50 0.50 29.00 and 137.50 138.00 0.50 9.25 and 138.50 139.00 0.50 20.20 BM-22-021 14.50 15.00 0.50 16.10 38.20 38.70 0.50 27.00 42.00 42.50 0.50 8.58 55.10 55.70 0.60 24.80 58.50 61.25 2.75 2.66 Including 58.50 59.00 0.50 10.40 63.00 63.60 0.60 11.15 84.75 86.30 1.55 6.34 Including 84.75 85.70 0.95 9.77 94.50 95.20 0.70 5.70 BM-22-022 50.35 50.85 0.50 7.28 61.00 63.35 2.35 14.63 Including 62.00 63.35 1.35 18.15 73.40 73.90 0.50 3.19 94.40 97.50 3.10 4.64 Including 94.40 95.30 0.90 11.25 and 97.00 97.50 0.50 8.07 136.15 136.75 0.60 4.25 142.00 142.60 0.60 35.90 146.40 153.00 6.60 11.91 Including 146.40 147.30 0.90 32.20 and 147.30 148.50 1.20 11.05 and 150.50 151.00 0.50 16.50 and 152.50 153.00 0.50 50.30 156.30 156.80 0.50 3.17 192.70 193.70 1.00 4.59 BM-22-023 50.60 51.10 0.50 11.75 69.00 70.00 1.00 16.97 Including 69.00 69.50 0.50 25.30 121.50 122.60 1.10 12.43 Including 121.50 122.00 0.50 23.30 141.60 144.30 2.70 17.79 Including 141.60 142.20 0.60 36.10 and 142.20 142.80 0.60 38.20 146.40 147.00 0.60 2.91 148.70 149.40 0.70 3.54 169.00 170.00 1.00 3.81 178.80 182.70 3.90 2.22 201.50 202.10 0.60 2.36 216.50 218.00 1.50 2.86 BM-22-024 49.00 55.00 6.00 8.32 Including 49.00 49.70 0.70 14.75 and 50.50 51.50 1.00 16.65 and 51.50 52.40 0.90 19.20 75.00 78.25 3.25 7.60 Including 76.00 76.70 0.70 25.00 and 76.70 77.25 0.55 8.18 88.30 90.00 1.70 2.37 93.50 95.00 1.50 10.66 Including 94.00 95.00 1.00 13.90 141.50 142.00 0.50 5.60 157.00 157.50 0.50 2.77 163.10 163.60 0.50 10.05 166.60 167.10 0.50 15.60 BM-22-025 34.20 34.90 0.70 10.45 67.50 69.30 1.80 7.52 Including 68.80 69.30 0.50 23.30 118.70 119.20 0.50 4.24 127.60 129.60 2.00 2.64 Including 129.00 129.60 0.60 6.14 181.20 181.80 0.60 36.40 201.00 208.50 7.50 5.55 Including 204.50 205.00 0.50 62.30 and 207.00 207.50 0.50 7.39 and 207.50 208.50 1.00 4.96 BM-22-026 33.00 33.70 0.70 5.28 63.30 64.00 0.70 3.04 95.60 99.70 4.10 7.13 Including 95.60 96.10 0.50 10.40 and 98.50 99.20 0.70 15.15 and 99.20 99.70 0.50 23.90 174.00 174.50 0.50 10.40 205.00 213.50 8.50 2.24 Including 205.00 205.50 0.50 4.91 and 206.30 207.00 0.70 7.00 and 207.00 207.50 0.50 4.93 and 212.50 213.00 0.50 11.20 BM-22-027 49.60 58.50 8.90 5.69 Including 50.30 51.30 1.00 46.00 121.15 121.90 0.75 6.08 186.30 186.85 0.55 10.05 214.50 215.00 0.50 4.06

Notes:

True widths are estimated to be between 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH

(M) BM-22-001 596612 5882895 1459 -53 291 261 BM-22-002 596613 5882895 1459 -56 292 216 BM-22-003 596613 5882894 1459 -60 290 222 BM-22-004 596605 5882847 1464 -49 305 225 BM-22-005 596608 5882849 1473 -51 302 252 BM-22-006 596610 5882847 1471 -56 304 252 BM-22-007 596608 5882849 1471 -58 301 156 BM-22-008 596608 5882848 1469 -60 301 264 BM-22-009 596608 5882849 1470 -62 308 261 BM-22-010 596607 5882849 1466 -55 293 330 BM-22-011 596607 5882849 1465 -57 288 309 BM-22-012 596608 5882849 1465 -60 291 309 BM-22-013 596607 5882849 1465 -61 297 270 BM-22-014 596607 5882849 1464 -61 306 306 BM-22-015 596606 5882850 1466 -60 312 276 BM-22-016 596544 5882725 1466 -44 285 243 BM-22-017 596544 5882725 1465 -48 300 231 BM-22-018 596544 5882725 1466 -44 299 231 BM-22-019 596540 5882692 1465 -63 278 216 BM-22-020 596540 5882693 1465 -44 280 207 BM-22-021 596540 5882694 1465 -60 262 183 BM-22-022 596540 5882696 1465 -50 287 240 BM-22-023 596544 5882722 1464 -50 287 240 BM-22-024 596544 5882723 1465 -57 295 180 BM-22-025 596546 5882816 1454 -44 291 222 BM-22-026 596547 5882817 1454 -44 300 237 BM-22-027 596546 5882817 1453 -44 309 225

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has been reviewed and approved by Maggie Layman, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Technical Reports

Information relating to the Mineral Resource Estimate is supported by the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Wells, British Columbia, Canada", dated June 22, 2022 (with an effective date of May 24, 2022) prepared for the Company by representatives of BBA Engineering Ltd., InnovExplo Inc., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., WSP Canada Inc. (WSP Golder), WSP USA Inc. (WSP Golder), Klohn Crippen Berger and Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd. (the "Cariboo Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Cariboo Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, British Columbia. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo., of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000 gram screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

