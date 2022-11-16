NorthWest Copper Reports First Batch of Stardust Drilling Results from 2022 Program. Highlight is 44.20 Metres at 1.31% CuEq Including 21.10 Metres of 2.41% CuEq

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2022 - NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the first results from the 2022 Stardust drilling program in the 421-Canyon Creek Skarn zone. These holes were designed to increase confidence in the high-grade mineralization at NorthWest's 100% owned Stardust deposit. Stardust is located approximately 7 km from NorthWest's 100% owned Kwanika deposit. Highlights from assays include:



DDH22-SD-478D: 44.20 metres 1 of 1.31% CuEq 2 from 502.00 metres Including 21.10 metres at 2.41% CuEq from 523.10 metres Including 1.55 metres at 16.64% CuEq from 542.65 metres

of 1.31% CuEq from 502.00 metres DDH22-SD-476M: 75.95 metres at 0.98% CuEq from 600.45 metres Including 0.90 metres at 9.30% CuEq from 616.55 metres





"We are pleased to report multiple high-grade intervals from our Stardust project, one of the highest-grade deposits in British Columbia" said President and CEO Peter Bell. "These strong intervals are a reminder of the exceptional copper and gold grades that characterize Stardust. This is our first batch of results from Stardust in 2022 and we look forward to updating the market when we receive the rest of the assays."

Drill Results Discussion

Drilling at Stardust for the 2022 season focused on conversion of inferred resources to higher classifications and, to a lesser extent, on expansion of the resource around the 421-Canyon Creek Skarn zone (Figure 1 & Figure 2). Stardust is the high-grade carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) that is located approximately 7 km from the Kwanika deposit. Drill results reported to date have all been from Kwanika. The combination of Stardust and Kwanika is the subject of our PEA (preliminary economic assessment) which is in progress and expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

South 421-Canyon Creek Drilling

Drillholes DDH22-SD-476M, 478D, 480M, and 483D were drilled from the same pad. Drill holes 478M and 480D are on the same section (Figure 3), with 476M and 483D drilled on another section approximately 25 m to the south (Figure 4).

DDH-18-SD-478D and 480M returned long mineralized intersections of 44.20 metres at 1.31% CuEq and 33.55 metres of 0.91% CuEq, respectively. These intervals include very high-grade intervals of 16.64% CuEq over 1.55 metres from 542.65 metres depth in hole 478D and 11.20 metres at 2.19% CuEq from 463.80 metres in hole 480M (Figure 3). Mineralization in these holes is chalcopyrite-pyrite as semi-massive sulphide replacements of garnet skarn or, more commonly and accompanied by calcite and magnetite/hematite, as infill of vugs and interstices in garnet skarn.

Drill hole 476M returned a long interval with 0.98% CuEq over 75.95 metres starting at 600.45 metres downhole. This interval includes a very high-grade 9.30% CuEq over 0.90 metres zone starting at 616.55 metres downhole and another 8.45 metre zone with 3.14% CuEq from 658.05 metres downhole (Figure 4). Drill hole 483D intersected an interval of 10.55 metres at 0.63% CuEq with a 0.35 metre interval of 3.99% CuEq at 445.85 metres downhole. The styles of chalcopyrite mineralization in 476M and 483D are similar to those described for holes 478D and 480M.

All drill holes on these sections collared into the Glover stock intrusive complex and then pass down hole through clastic sedimentary rocks in the hanging wall to the skarn. This is followed by a long intersection of strong garnet-pyroxene skarn alteration that replaced carbonate rocks. Mineralization increases as drilling approaches the contact between the clastic sedimentary rocks and the carbonates, which occurs and is commonly concealed within, the skarn alteration. The high-grade mineralization occurs within the skarn-altered carbonate protolith.

North 421-Canyon Creek Drilling

Drill holes DDH22-SD-475M, 477D, 479M and 481D were drilled on the same section and from the same pad using directional drilling (Figure 5). All holes encountered mineralization with drill hole DDH22-SD-479M providing the highlights on this section with an interval of 46.05 metres at 1.40% CuEq including 6.40 metres at 3.05% CuEq (Figure 5). Mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite infill of vugs and interstices, along with calcite and magnetite/hematite, within massive garnet alteration, or as massive to semi massive sulphide veins. These mineralized intervals occur in intense skarn alteration of the carbonate protolith, below its hanging wall contact with the overlying clastic sedimentary rocks.

Table 1: Drill Results from This News Release

Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m)3 Cu

(PCT) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq4

(PCT) DDH22-SD-475M 579.00 582.20 3.20 1.02 0.56 15.2 1.53 incl 580.05 581.10 1.05 2.36 1.19 35.1 3.46 DDH22-SD-476M 600.45 676.40 75.95 0.55 0.50 10.9 0.98 incl. 616.55 617.45 0.90 6.24 3.11 113.0 9.30 also incl. 658.05 666.50 8.45 1.62 1.67 46.3 3.14 DDH22-SD-477D 560.85 580.50 19.65 0.32 0.29 6.1 0.57 incl. 577.70 580.50 2.80 1.15 0.71 16.7 1.78 also 620.00 651.80 31.80 0.63 0.44 12.4 1.03 also incl. 647.20 651.80 4.60 3.27 2.34 64.5 5.41 DDH22-SD-478D 502.00 546.20 44.20 0.84 0.51 13.7 1.31 incl. 523.10 544.20 21.10 1.54 0.96 26.1 2.41 incl. incl. 542.65 544.20 1.55 10.91 6.07 189.9 16.64 DDH22-SD-479M 602.20 629.10 26.90 0.21 0.25 3.7 0.41 also 661.40 707.45 46.05 0.80 0.71 14.4 1.40 also incl 695.00 701.40 6.40 1.63 1.67 33.4 3.05 DDH22-SD-480M 444.75 478.30 33.55 0.56 0.33 14.2 0.91 incl. 463.80 475.00 11.20 1.37 0.75 36.8 2.19 DDH22-SD-481D 703.45 722.35 18.90 0.63 0.63 9.7 1.14 incl. 718.50 722.35 3.85 1.71 1.53 27.4 2.98 DDH22-SD-482 Pending DDH22-SD-483D 440.60 451.15 10.55 0.43 0.23 4.6 0.63 incl. 445.85 446.20 0.35 2.97 1.21 22.5 3.99 DDH22-SD-484 Pending





Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed at Stardust in 2022 was supervised by on-site NorthWest personnel who collected and tracked samples and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to AGAT Laboratories (AGAT) in Calgary, Alberta. AGAT's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO 9001:2015. Core samples were analyzed using a combination of AGAT's 201-071 process for low-level concentrations (ICP-MS/4 Acid digestion) and the 201-079 process for higher-level concentrations (Sodium Peroxide Fusion/ICP-OES). Gold assaying was completed with 202-055, a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish. Base metal over limits were finalized with Fusion/ICP-OES method.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Principal Geologist of NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

Figure 1: Drillhole Locations with block model 5 and topography

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b975af6d-8a21-4415-a29d-5c4718a3d179

Figure 2: Long Section showing block model 6 and intercept locations

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f5a4b3-94fe-4d43-803d-ef57824597ac

Figure 3: Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7534b78c-8836-409a-84c5-d2a6bd245713

Figure 4: Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8acfd719-cd1d-40c1-a9f8-cdc4294e08ce

Figure 5: Cross Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6a861c0-05c9-4e8f-9e78-fa5235402188

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Northwest Copper Corp.

"Peter Bell"

Director, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

1 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) were metal prices of $3.50/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $21.50/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 94% for copper, 94% for gold and 86% for silver. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.6875) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0082)

3 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

4 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) were metal prices of $3.50/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $21.50/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 94% for copper, and 94% for gold and 86% for silver. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.6875) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0082)

5 See NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Stardust Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" dated May 17, 2021, filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

6 See NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Stardust Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" dated May 17, 2021, filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



