FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 338M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.64% Li2O, INCLUDING A 68M ZONE OF 2.00% Li2O

SUDBURY, Nov. 16, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for four additional drill holes and 1 channel completed during the Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022 with 14,641m in 45 holes. The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

When combining Phase XI and Phase XII delineation and infill drilling, the Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Analysis from 4 of the Phase XII diamond drill holes and channel are reported herein.

DDH PL-074-22 intersected 35.8m of pegmatite averaging 2.05% Li 2 O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 50m west of PL-044-22, the hole was designed to define the western extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts.

Includes 10.2m from 89.8m to 100.0m averaging 4.27% Li2O.

O. DDH PL-075-22 intersected 83.2m of pegmatite averaging 1.66% Li 2 O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 15m west of PL-074-22, the hole was fanned out further to the west to define the western extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up and narrows into smaller pods.

Includes 10.5m from 111.7m to 122.2m averaging 2.62% Li2O.
Includes 5.8m from 203.3m to 209.1m averaging 2.37% Li2O.
Includes 8.3m from 220.0m to 228.4m averaging 2.74% Li2O.

Includes 5.8m from 203.3m to 209.1m averaging 2.37% Li 2 O.

Includes 8.3m from 220.0m to 228.4m averaging 2.74% Li 2 O.

O. DDH PL-076-22 intersected 338.0m of pegmatite averaging 1.64% Li 2 O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock in the same location as PL-072-22, the hole was designed to convert inferred material at depth as well as define a mafic raft on the eastern extent of the main orebody. The hole had to be abandoned in high grade pegmatite due to blockage downhole.

Includes 14.4m from 184.6m to 199.0m averaging 2.14% Li2O.
Includes 68.0m from 206.0m to 274.0m averaging 2.00% Li2O.
Includes 12.0m from 367.0m to 379.0m averaging 2.25% Li2O.

Includes 68.0m from 206.0m to 274.0m averaging 2.00% Li 2 O.

Includes 12.0m from 367.0m to 379.0m averaging 2.25% Li 2 O.

Includes 18.0m from 420.0 to 438.0m averaging 1.89% Li 2 O at the end of the hole.

O at the end of the hole. DDH PL-079-22 intersected 107.0m of pegmatite averaging 1.37% Li 2 O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 35m west of PL-075-22, the hole was stepped out to define and cutoff the western extent of the Spark pegmatite. The results have extended the southern pod of the pegmatite further to the west and remains open with a strike length of 500m.

Includes 27.9m from 158.0m to 185.9m averaging 1.90% Li2O.
Includes 7.6m from 202.4m to 210.0m averaging 1.99% Li2O.
Includes 9.4m from 238.0m to 247.5m averaging 2.12% Li2O.

Includes 7.6m from 202.4m to 210.0m averaging 1.99% Li 2 O.

Includes 9.4m from 238.0m to 247.5m averaging 2.12% Li 2 O.

O. Channel CH-51 totaling 21m in length averaged 1.92% Li 2 O. The channel was cut on the eastern end of the main Spark pegmatite between CH-35 and CH-38 to confirm grade continuity at surface in an area where the terrain made it difficult to mobilize a diamond drill.

Includes 3.0m from 0.0 to 3.0m averaging 2.46 Li2O.
Includes 7.0m from 7.0 to 14.0m averaging 2.34 Li2O.

Includes 7.0m from 7.0 to 14.0m averaging 2.34 Li 2 O.

"We're pleased with the progress made at our PAK Lithium Project this year as the drilling season comes to an end." states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration. "We're confident we've converted the required tonnage on the Spark pegmatite for our upcoming PFS and have also added to the total resource with new inferred material to the west and at depth."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces and channel reported in this release.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed as well as the channel.

Drill Hole

PL-074-22 Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 50m west of PL-044-22, the hole was designed to define the western extent where the

main Spark pegmatites orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 87.8 112.1 24.3 2.15 0.01 73 69 26 0.16 Aplite

including 89.8 100.0 10.2 4.27 0.00 56 50 11 0.06 Aplite Li-Enriched 219.8 231.2 11.4 1.84 0.01 62 88 29 0.23 Aplite Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

Drill Hole

PL-075-22 Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 15m west of PL-074-22, the hole was fanned out further to the west to define the

western extent where the main Spark pegmatites orebody begins to break up and narrow into smaller pods Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 111.7 133.7 22.0 1.55 0.03 82 83 55 0.19 Aplite

including 111.7 122.2 10.5 2.62 0.01 61 71 23 0.15 Aplite Li-Enriched 200.0 261.3 61.3 1.71 0.01 64 110 43 0.15 Aplite

including 203.3 209.1 5.8 2.37 0.01 40 73 32 0.19 Aplite

including 220.0 228.4 8.3 2.74 0.01 44 74 36 0.11 Aplite

Drill Hole

PL-076-22 Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock in the same location as PL-072-22, the hole was designed to convert inferred material at

depth as well as define a mafic raft on the eastern extent of the main orebody. The hole had to be abandoned in high grade

pegmatite due to blockage downhole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 100.0 438.0 338.0 1.64 0.02 140 83 52 0.26 Pegmatite-aplite

including 184.6 199.0 14.4 2.14 0.01 78 83 40 0.26 Pegmatite

including 206.0 274.0 68.0 2.00 0.02 112 84 51 0.30 Pegmatite

including 367.0 379.0 12.0 2.25 0.02 272 124 55 0.26 Aplite

including 420.0 438.0 18.0 1.89 0.02 122 77 54 0.29 Aplite

Drill Hole

PL-079-22 Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 35m west of PL-075-22, the hole was stepped out to define and cut-off the western

extent of the Spark pegmatite. The results have extended the southern pod of the pegmatite further to the west which remains open Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 140.4 247.5 107.0 1.37 0.01 63 93 47 0.19 Aplite

including 158.0 185.9 27.9 1.90 0.01 63 112 46 0.17 Aplite

including 202.4 210.0 7.6 1.99 0.01 61 106 49 0.16 Aplite

including 238.0 247.5 9.4 2.12 0.01 59 108 35 0.09 Aplite

Channel

CH-51 The channel was cut on the eastern end of the main Spark pegmatite between CH-35 and CH-38 to confirm grade

continuity at surface in an area where the terrain made it difficult to mobilize a diamond drill Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 0.0 21.0 21.0 1.92 0.01 122 92 41 0.31 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 0.0 3.0 3.0 2.46 0.01 107 76 29 0.30 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 7.0 14.0 7.0 2.34 0.02 115 85 46 0.28 Aplitic Pegmatite

Table 2: Summary of Phase XII Drill Program (May to October 2022)

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XII PL-057-221 2022-05-15 2022-10-01 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 359 -55 0 225 PL-058-221 2022-05-17 2022-10-03 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 177 -70 0 400 PL-059-222 2022-05-24 2022-05-28 472,698 5,829,535 356.0 165 -78 0 316 PL-060-222 2022-05-27 2022-06-04 472,749 5,829,559 360.0 180 -73 0 360 PL-061-222 2022-05-20 2022-05-27 472,773 5,829,561 360.2 178 -65 0 327 PL-062-223 2022-05-28 2022-06-05 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 176 -65 0 360 PL-063-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,746 5,829,539 360.0 187 -70 0 348.5 PL-064-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 141 -65 0 352.5 PL-065-224 2022-06-10 2022-06-22 472,686 5,829,583 354.0 173 -72 0 330.86 PL-066-223 2022-06-12 2022-06-27 472,732 5,829,371 325.0 323 -70 0 365.67 PL-067-224 2022-06-29 2022-07-04 472,778 5,829,383 327.0 315 -70 0 352.5 PL-068-222 2022-06-22 2022-06-27 472,790 5,829,540 360.0 171 -55 0 343.5 PL-069-224 2022-07-06 2022-07-15 472,814 5,829,385 326.0 324 -61 0 412.3 PL-070-223 2022-06-28 2022-07-04 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 184 -54 0 405 PL-071-223 2022-07-04 2022-07-15 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 160 -52 0 384.6 PL-072-224 2022-07-15 2022-07-21 472,847 5,829,384 326.0 349 -61 0 386.2 PL-073-223 2022-07-16 2022-07-23 472,816 5,829,589 360.0 146 -52 0 392 PL-074-22 2022-07-28 2022-08-02 472,584 5,829,497 354.0 162 -47 0 403.5 PL-075-22 2022-08-01 2022-08-06 472,571 5,829,490 354.0 177 -47 0 408 PL-076-22 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 472,846 5,829,384 326.0 314 -63 0 438 PL-077-22 2022-08-08 2022-08-24 472,864 5,829,390 326.0 354 -56 0 433.38 PL-078-22 2022-08-25 2022-09-01 472,939 5,829,369 326.0 341 -55 0 339.7 PL-079-22 2022-08-06 2022-08-15 472,538 5,829,480 357.0 177 -48 0 417 PL-080-22 2022-08-16 2022-08-23 472,687 5,829,511 354.0 193 -55 0 418.5 PL-081-22 2022-08-24 2022-08-30 472,689 5,829,499 354.0 177 -46 0 367.7 PL-082-22 2022-08-30 2022-09-02 472,718 5,829,455 355.0 6 -61 0 241.5 PL-083-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-06 472,971 5,829,367 326.0 343 -57 0 377.3 PL-084-22 2022-09-07 2022-09-11 472,983 5,829,380 325.0 358 -42 0 327 PL-085-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-05 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 309 -57 0 232 PL-086-22 2022-09-05 2022-09-08 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 162 -46 0 201 PL-087-22 2022-09-08 2022-09-11 472,701 5,829,451 354.0 318 -50 0 213.4 PL-088-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-16 472,706 5,829,453 354.0 173 -46 0 210.7 PL-089-22 2022-09-16 2022-09-17 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 360 -50 0 87 PL-090-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-15 472,746 5,829,371 326.0 334 -45 0 289.4 PL-091-22 2022-09-15 2022-09-18 472,663 5,829,362 327.0 338 -43 0 261.4 PL-092-22 2022-09-17 2022-10-20 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 174 -46 0 274.5 PL-093-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,614 5,829,329 328.0 345 -47 0 253.6 PL-094-22 2022-09-24 2022-10-01 472,657 5,829,357 326.0 351 -54 0 339 PL-095-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,785 5,829,531 362.0 165 -44 0 258.6 PL-096-22 2022-09-23 2022-09-30 472,865 5,829,583 359.0 136 -44 0 425.3 PL-097-22 2022-10-03 2022-10-04 472,698 5,829,535 354.0 6 -70 0 12.5 PL-098-22 2022-10-01 2022-10-09 472,756 5,829,387 327.0 317 -58 1 471 PL-099-22 2022-10-09 2022-10-15 472,529 5,829,361 330.0 345 -65 0 477 PL-GDH-11-22 2022-07-22 2022-07-24 473,046 5,829,379 325.0 285 -47 0 173.5 PL-GDH-12-22 2022-07-23 2022-07-25 472,456 5,829,470 358.0 119 -45 0 228

Total metres drilled 14,641.1

Channel Date Samples UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Orientation Metres Cut Start Date End Date Easting Northing (mASL) Azimuth Dip Start End CH-51 2022-08-27 2022-08-28 472,787 5,829,467 352.9 138 -6.5 0 21

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a new premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains one of North America's highest grade lithium resources. The Project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is ongoing on the Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.