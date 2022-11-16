Black Tusk Reviews Nickel Potential on the Lorrain Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2022 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRD)(Frankfurt:0NB) is currently undertaking a review of the Lorrain Property in order to fully appreciate it's potential for hosting nickel mineralization. The Lorrain claim package covers 2,208.4 hectares in 38 contiguous claims located in western Quebec, overlying favorable geologic and geophysical features for hosting nickel. This region of Quebec contains PGE and Nickel properties located within 15 km of the Black Tusk Lorrain project, including the Lac Croche and Delhi deposits to the north and the Pyke, Lac Kelly, and Mine Lorrain to the east.

The Lorrain property was originally staked by Black Tusk to cover the Guimond-Church mineral showing. This documented showing is reported as disseminated pyrite, magnetite and chromite in altered ultramafic rocks. Drill core sampling returned up to 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni (GM 02994). A regionally mapped elongate north-south trending peridotite-gabbro body passes through the Lorrain Property.

Black Tusk is currently compiling all of the geologic and exploration records that are available for the Lorrain property, concentrating on the nickel potential. It is expected that future work by Black Tusk will include mapping and sampling the original outcrop where nickel was discovered at the Guimond-Church showing. As well, a detailed magnetic survey is recommended to better define the magnetically high ridge that traces the host ultramafic through the property. Drilling might be considered for 2023.

Black Tusk is looking forward to further testing the mineralization located on the Lorrain property. The Company holds significant assets in Quebec, and is looking forward to continued exploration on these projects in 2022-2023.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-01, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Figure showing the Lorrain property claims overlying elongate regional magnetic high, with drill hole locations and mineral showing indicated.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726148/Black-Tusk-Reviews-Nickel-Potential-on-the-Lorrain-Property-Quebec