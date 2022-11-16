Silver X Announces Results of a Work Program at the Lily 19 Mining Concession Adjacent to Current Operation at Tangana

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2022 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce results of a work program at the 1,000 ha Lily 19 mining concession ("Lily 19"), see Table 1. Lily 19 is 3.5 km from the Company's existing Tangana mine and contains the northern extension of the San Antonio vein, see Figure 1. The concession covers 1,000 ha (of which 769.6180 ha are effective after discounting the area overlapping third party properties with priority over the overlapped area), that includes 515 ha of limestones with Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization and 485 ha of intensely altered subvolcanic rocks with vein and disseminated precious metal mineralization potential.

Figure 1: Map showing Lily 19 mining concession and recent sampling results. *Note: Silver equivalent ounces were calculated using $19.40/oz Ag, $1,986/t Pb, $2,681/t Zn and does not consider metallurgical recoveries

Figure 2: Map showing Lily 19 mining concession and other concessions held by Corongo Exploraciones S.A.C, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver X Mining Corp.

The observed Ag-Au-Pb-Zn mineralization may be associated with the San Antonio Vein that extends at least 2 km further into the Lily 19 mining concession. Historical workings along the San Antonio vein underground extend 500 meters from the Lily 19 mine portal. Proximal to the main San Antonio vein, geological mapping has recently identified a Ag-Pb-Zn manto, which would be the first carbonate replacement deposit found in the Recuperada district.

Figure 3: Geological map with distribution of geochemical samples with silver equivalent results. *Note: Silver equivalent ounces were calculated using $19.40/oz Ag, $1,986/t Pb, $2,681/t Zn and does not consider metallurgical recoveries

ID-CHANNEL EAST NORTH ELEVATION WIDTH Ag g/t Pb% Zn% AgEq* (g/t) SAM-CN1 502755 8562366 4853 3.25 10.72 0.72 2.19 145.34 SAM-CN2 502754 8562361 4853 3.3 0.14 0.18 0.37 29.47 SAM-CN3 502755 8562356 4865 3.2 13.27 0.58 0.63 62.90 SAM-CN4 502756 8562351 4863 3.9 47.23 3.18 1.41 212.55 SAM-CN5 502754 8562345 4866 3 4.90 0.27 0.13 20.20 SAM-CN6 502760 8562335 4851 0.7 26.20 2.00 1.00 135.20 SAM-CN7 502761 8562333 4860 1 31.80 2.00 0.10 97.6 Average 2.62 17.81 1.16 0.93 100.96

Table 1: Lily 19 sampling results. *Note: Silver equivalent ounces were calculated using $19.40/oz Ag, $1,986/t Pb, $2,681/t Zn and does not consider metallurgical recoveries

In the coming months at the Lily 19 concession, the Company is planning a short exploratory drill program to expand known mineralization at depth and to test additional zones of mineralization. Silver X is also planning a further surface sampling campaign that will step out from the west to test the precious metal potential on the advanced argillic altered subvolcanic rocks.

Lily 19 is held by Recuperada SAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver X, pursuant to an earn-in option agreement executed with Minera Barrick Peru S.A. in 2021, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. "The extension of the San Antonio Vein and Manto towards the northwest gives us the potential of a new economic area of the size and grades of other veins in the Tangana district as Tangana 1 or Cauca with also gold as an important by-product" stated Carlos Saban, Head of Exploration for Silver X.

Qualified Person

Mr. A. David Heyl, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. Heyl, B.Sc., C.P.G., QP is a Certified Professional Geologist and] Qualified Person under NI 43-101. With over 35 years of field and upper management experience, Mr. Heyl has a solid geological background in generating and conducting exploration and mining programs for gold, rare earth metals, and base metals, resulting in several discoveries. Mr. Heyl has 20 years of experience in Peru. He worked for Barrick Gold, was the exploration manager for Southern Peru Copper, and spent over twelve years working in and supervising underground and open pit mining operations in the Americas. Mr. A. David Heyl is a consultant for Silver X.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

