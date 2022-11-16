Whitehorse Gold Intersects 182.6 Meters Grading 0.2% Tin, 0.94% Zinc, and 24 g/t Silver at the SF Tin Project, Bolivia

Vancouver, November 16, 2022 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of its second confirmation drill hole (DDH-SF-002a) for the SF Tin Project, located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia. This is the second of the two confirmation drill holes to validate two historical holes reportedly drilled by Rio Tinto. The assay results of the first confirmation drill hole (DDH-SF-001) at the SF Tin Project were announced in the Company's news release on October 31, 2022, which successfully verified the results from a nearby historical drill hole (ESF001).

Hole DDH-SF-002a was drilled at the same azimuth and dipping angle (azimuth of 90° and -60° dip) as the historical hole ESF002 but was collared 12 meters apart (Figure 1). DDH-SF-002a intersected 182.6 meters grading 0.20 % tin, 0.94 % zinc, and 24.0 g/t silver from 69.0 m to 251.6 m (Table 1), compared with 180.0 m grading 0.29 % tin, 1.06 % zinc and 13.3 g/t silver for the historical hole ESF002. The company is satisfied that hole DDH-SF-002a has confirmed the historical drill hole ESF002.

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director, commented, "This second confirmation drill hole validates hole ESF002 previously drilled by Rio Tinto. These results, in combination with the first confirmation drill hole, strengthen our commitment to complete the final acquisition of the SF Tin Project."

Based on the option agreement (news release dated August 25, 2022), subject to satisfactory confirmation drill results, the company will proceed to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the SF Tin project by paying a total of $3.65 million (U.S.) over two years.

Table 1. Composite analytical results for hole DDH-SF-002a

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Ag g/t Zn % Pb % DDH-SF-002a 69.00 251.60 182.60 0.20 24.01 0.94 0.17 Incl. 85.35 89.20 3.85 1.04 16.94 3.63 0.06 Incl. 210.09 224.00 13.91 0.45 20.65 1.36 0.05 Incl. 245.63 251.60 5.97 0.42 147.07 2.93 1.07

Notes:

1. Drill intercepts are core lengths, and grades are length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown at this time.





Figure 1. Cross section (looking North), showing the historic hole ESF002 and the Company's verification hole: DDH-SF-002a.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/144545_5265501a64f29823_004full.jpg

Mineralization intersected in hole DDH-SF-002a is hosted in fine to medium-grain sandstone of a blackish-gray color (greywacke) with clusters of multiple veins/veinlets (Figure 2) which contain pyrite, sphalerite, galena, cassiterite (SnO 2 ), and trace amount of stannite (Cu 2 FeSnS 4 ).





Figure 2. Polymetallic mineralization in core hole DDH-SF-002a, from 84.49 m to 91.52 m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/144545_5265501a64f29823_005full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All SF core samples were collected by staff geologists and were shipped in securely sealed bags by Company staff in the Company's vehicles directly from the field to AHK Bolivia Ltd., in Oruro, Bolivia, for preparation, and AHK Peru laboratory in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. AHK is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 accredited laboratory, and also UKAS ACCREDITED TESTING LABORATORY 1543, 1765, and 8738. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package and FUS/ICP (peroxide fusion) for tin. Two types of certified reference materials, coarse blank samples, and duplicate samples, are inserted into normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to the laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is a minimum of eight percent.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration of New Pacific Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The qualified person has visited this property and has verified the scientific information disclosed herein and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has recently signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 55 km from Whitehorse by road. A mineral resource estimate update is expected for the project based on drilling conducted in 2020 and 2021. From 1986 to 1988, the project produced approximately 80,000 ounces of gold.

