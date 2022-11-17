Jervois dispatches Retail Information Booklet and Ineligible Shareholder Letter

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

November 16 - Australia - Jervois Global Ltd. (ABN: 52 007 626 575) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) ("Jervois" or the "Company") confirms that it will today despatch:

the retail information booklet (Retail Information Booklet") and personalised acceptance form to Eligible Retail Shareholders (defined below) in connection with the fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") announced to ASX on Thursday, 10 November 2022 (along with a fully underwritten institutional placement); and

a letter to ineligible shareholders notifying them of the Entitlement Offer and their ineligibility to participate (Ineligible Shareholder Letter").

A copy of the Retail Information Booklet and the Ineligible Shareholder Letter will also be released on ASX today.

Eligible Retail Shareholders

Shareholders who are eligible to participate in the retail component of the Entitlement Offer are those with a registered address on Jervois' share register in Australia or New Zealand as at the Record Date (7.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 14 November 2022) who also meet the criteria set out in section 1.4 of the Retail Information Booklet.

Further Information

If you have any questions in relation to any of the above matters, please contact the Jervois Shareholder Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (Sydney, Australia time) Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer period.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global james.may@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

