Intrepid Metals Announces Board and Advisory Appointments

Vancouver, November 17, 2022 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Ms. Colleen Roche to the Board of Directors of Intrepid, and Ms. Rebecca Sawyer to the Advisory Team, effective November 10, 2022.

"We are very pleased to have Colleen and Rebecca join our team, adding invaluable expertise and strategic insight to our board and advisory team," said Ken Brophy, CEO of Intrepid. "Their experience with US based copper producers will be instrumental as we continue to expand our exploration and development operations in the mining friendly state of Arizona."

"Both women have a wealth of experience in many areas, including the development of environmental, social and governance ('ESG') policies and protocols, which Intrepid intends to establish in the coming months," added Mr. Brophy. "The importance of establishing ESG policies and protocols, including our planned stakeholder engagement initiatives, will promote sustainable decision-making across our exploration and development activities. Colleen's operational and ESG experience as it applies to copper mining compliments the expertise of our existing board, and Rebecca's recent permitting success in the southwestern United States will be invaluable as we advance our Tombstone South and Mesa Well projects."

Ms. Colleen Roche is a professional Engineer with more than 20 years of experience in operations, feasibility studies, greenfield construction, tailings research, community relations and permitting, primarily in open-pit copper mines. Ms. Roche is skilled in the development of strategic business plans, budgets, forecasts, ESG reporting and project management. She spent seven years as the Operations Support Manager at Capstone Mining's Pinto Valley Mine in Arizona. Prior to her years in Arizona, Ms. Roche held several operations leadership roles at Minto Mine in Yukon, Canada and spearheaded Capstone's first ESG report published in 2014.

Ms. Rebecca Sawyer is a Geologist and an environmental professional with proven success in mine permitting, stakeholder engagement, project management, mitigation and remediation, and site wide environmental compliance. Ms. Sawyer is the current Director Environmental Permitting and Community Relations for Ioneer USA Corporation in Nevada, and was previously the Vice President Sustainability for Excelsior Mining Corp. She successfully developed the permitting strategy for Excelsior's Gunnison project in Arizona, which is the first copper mine permitted in the United States in the past decade.

The Company also advises that it has issued a total of 475,000 stock options to a director and certain consultants, exercisable at $0.16 for a five-year period.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for potential high-grade copper, silver, lead, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to producing mines in south-eastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired several drill ready projects, including the Tombstone South and the Mesa Well properties. Historical drilling at Tombstone South has identified high-grade mineralization and shares geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, and Mesa Well is situated within the heard of the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt. Intrepid is actively looking to acquire additional projects in Arizona and the American Southwest and has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience in evaluating and developing exploration projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "INTR". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

