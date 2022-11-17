Golden Lake Welcomes Alan Barry Laboucan to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, November 17, 2022 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("GLM" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) is very pleased to welcome Mr. Allan Barry Laboucan as the Company's advisor of digital marketing and corporate development.

Allan Barry Laboucan began his career in mining in 1993, originally with his consulting services for corporate development, strategic planning and digital marketing to public companies. In 2005 he founded the Allan Barry Reports, a research and reporting service where he wrote research reports, conducted video interviews, was a guest speaker on BNN (Canada's premier business news TV station) and spoke at many mining conferences. In 2020, he founded the Rocks And Stocks News shows, focused on interviews of executives of mining companies and special reports on the sector. His reports are well respected with an excellent audience of avid viewers, as he does timely reporting of news as it breaks giving some of the most successful executives in the mining sector and talented geologists a chance to dig deep into news as it happens. His extensive experience as a consultant in the mining sector and using digital marketing tools will help Golden Lake gain added exposure to a large audience of mining investors.

"We are very excited to add Allan Barry Laboucan as an advisor. He has been in the mining sector for a few decades, and his research and reporting has enabled him to become an expert at digital marketing. In the past decade or so, the brokerage house industry and media have pretty much abandoned the mining sector, and digital marketing has become crucial for companies in the sector to use to get their story out to investors. We are happy to have Allan join our team, his various experiences will be an excellent help as we move our projects forward." stated Mike England, CEO and President of Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Allan Barry Laboucan commented; "The Battle Mountain Eureka trend is quickly becoming one of the most important camps in Nevada. The leader in the camp is i-80 Gold due to the impressive high-grade gold discoveries to the west of the historically producing Archimedes pit that gives them easy access and potential to rapidly start mining. Additionally, they have drilled into a high-grade CRD system, wide open for expansion, which also has a high-grade gold kicker. There is a structural corridor that goes from i-80 Gold's Ruby Hill project through Golden Lake's ground. On Golden Lake's Jewel Ridge project there has been extensive historical mining, including over a dozen historical mines. It has the right kind of geological structures and geology to host important discoveries. The area around Eureka saw CRD mining start in 1863 and continued mining for over 100 years. Recently, the Company added Don Hoy as VP of Exploration, I've known Don for many years. He is a talented geologist that I think will help unlock the potential of the Jewel Ridge project near Eureka, Nevada. I'm very pleased that Golden Lake allowed me to join the team at this crucial juncture. Jewel Ridge is surrounded by companies making important gold and CRD discoveries, has the same kind of geological structures and rocks as its neighbours and with all the historical mining it is a prime location to find important gold and CRD discoveries."

The Company further announces it has set 950,000 options at a price of $0.08 for a period of 5 years to consultants and directors in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Jewel Ridge

The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to I-80's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

The property comprises 96 unpatented lode mining claims and 30 patented claims covering approximately 728 hectares (1,800 acres). The Jewel Ridge property contains several historic small gold mines. The Company's focus is on Carlin-style disseminated gold deposits, the primary focus in the area since the late 1970s.

Nevada Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGD) have a combined endowment of more than 250 million ounces, which are concentrated (85 per cent) in only four trends or camps of deposits: Carlin, Cortez (Battle Mountain-Eureka), Getchell and Jerritt Canyon. The Company cautions that results on adjacent and/or nearby projects are not necessarily indicative of results on the Company's property.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

