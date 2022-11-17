Menü Artikel
Gratomic Announces Assay Results on Aukam Diamond Drilling Program

14:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, November 17, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to provide the first laboratory assay results on its diamond drilling program at its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. This program aimed to intercept mineralized graphite veins to confirm the Company's early estimations and to provide a deeper understanding of Aukam geology.

The assays have been received from ALS Laboratories Namibia (Pty) Ltd, which included 15 drill core samples. Table 1: Table 1 highlights the locations of the diamond drill holes during the drilling program on the Aukam Project in Namibia.

Table 1: Diamond drill holes completed on the Aukam Project in Namibia (WGS84, UTM Zone 33S)

NAME UTM_X UTM_Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH
AKD001

679799.9

7016176.4

1271.6

200

-50

98.34
AKD002

679788.3

7016091.4

1299.7

275

-50

150
AKD003

679779.6

7016101.1

1299.7

15

-60

99.15
AKD004

679779.8

7016101.8

1299.7

15

-50

101.1
AKD005

679779.5

7016100.7

1299.7

15

-70

140.55
AKD006

679777.5

7016100.8

1299.8

330

-60

98.93
AKD007

679770.0

7016111.3

1300.0

330

-55

71.93
AKD008

679768.0

7016109.5

1300.1

285

-50

119.95
AKD009

679768.0

7016108.6

1300.2

275

-50

126.05
AKD010

679766.0

7016154.1

1287.3

330

-50

42.02
AKD011

679766.2

7016153.5

1287.3

330

-60

44.91
AKD012

679767.0

7016153.1

1287.3

330

-70

51.07
AKD013

679766.9

7016152.3

1287.3

0

-90

72.46

ALS's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide (CO2), which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results

Table 2: Graphitic carbon assays from the drill cores obtained on the Aukam project. Drill cores were sampled where graphite veins exceeded 20 cm and a minimum sample length of 50 cm from holes AKD001, AKD002, AKD003, AKD005 and AKD006 (all other holes did not fulfill this requirement and hence no samples where taken) on the Aukam Project. More detailed information of the assay results from these holes is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic inserted two certified reference material samples namely OREAS 723 and OREAS 724 with an accuracy of 100% and 97.8% respectively. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

Table 2: Assay results of total Graphite Carbon (TGC%) for AKD001-AKD003 and AKD005-AKD006. The results displayed below are not true widths of mineralisation. The analytical laboratory is unable to detect graphitic carbon (TGC) grade higher than 50 % TGC).

DH_Hole DH_From_m DH_To_m Recovery m TGC_%

AKD001

74.40

75.23

0.83

21.1

AKD001

75.23

76.10

0.78

14.3

AKD001

79.88

80.96

1.02

43.4

AKD001

80.96

82

0.98

>50

AKD001

82

83

1

49.3

AKD001

84.84

85.84

1

15.65

AKD001

85.84

86.84

1

19.2

AKD001

86.84

87.7

0.86

21.9

AKD001

91.45

92.2

0.75

4.97

AKD002

132.85

133.32

0.47

12.45

AKD003

79.34

80.05

0.71

3.71

AKD005

57.81

58.74

0.93

8.19

AKD006

65.65

66.01

0.51

22.7

AKD006

66.01

66.51

0.5

21.8

AKD006

72.53

73.03

0.5

16.6

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726718/Gratomic-Announces-Assay-Results-on-Aukam-Diamond-Drilling-Program


