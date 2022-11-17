Gratomic Announces Assay Results on Aukam Diamond Drilling Program

TORONTO, November 17, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to provide the first laboratory assay results on its diamond drilling program at its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. This program aimed to intercept mineralized graphite veins to confirm the Company's early estimations and to provide a deeper understanding of Aukam geology.

The assays have been received from ALS Laboratories Namibia (Pty) Ltd, which included 15 drill core samples. Table 1: Table 1 highlights the locations of the diamond drill holes during the drilling program on the Aukam Project in Namibia.

Table 1: Diamond drill holes completed on the Aukam Project in Namibia (WGS84, UTM Zone 33S)

NAME UTM_X UTM_Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH AKD001 679799.9 7016176.4 1271.6 200 -50 98.34 AKD002 679788.3 7016091.4 1299.7 275 -50 150 AKD003 679779.6 7016101.1 1299.7 15 -60 99.15 AKD004 679779.8 7016101.8 1299.7 15 -50 101.1 AKD005 679779.5 7016100.7 1299.7 15 -70 140.55 AKD006 679777.5 7016100.8 1299.8 330 -60 98.93 AKD007 679770.0 7016111.3 1300.0 330 -55 71.93 AKD008 679768.0 7016109.5 1300.1 285 -50 119.95 AKD009 679768.0 7016108.6 1300.2 275 -50 126.05 AKD010 679766.0 7016154.1 1287.3 330 -50 42.02 AKD011 679766.2 7016153.5 1287.3 330 -60 44.91 AKD012 679767.0 7016153.1 1287.3 330 -70 51.07 AKD013 679766.9 7016152.3 1287.3 0 -90 72.46

ALS's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide (CO2), which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results

Table 2: Graphitic carbon assays from the drill cores obtained on the Aukam project. Drill cores were sampled where graphite veins exceeded 20 cm and a minimum sample length of 50 cm from holes AKD001, AKD002, AKD003, AKD005 and AKD006 (all other holes did not fulfill this requirement and hence no samples where taken) on the Aukam Project. More detailed information of the assay results from these holes is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic inserted two certified reference material samples namely OREAS 723 and OREAS 724 with an accuracy of 100% and 97.8% respectively. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

Table 2: Assay results of total Graphite Carbon (TGC%) for AKD001-AKD003 and AKD005-AKD006. The results displayed below are not true widths of mineralisation. The analytical laboratory is unable to detect graphitic carbon (TGC) grade higher than 50 % TGC).

DH_Hole DH_From_m DH_To_m Recovery m TGC_% AKD001 74.40 75.23 0.83 21.1 AKD001 75.23 76.10 0.78 14.3 AKD001 79.88 80.96 1.02 43.4 AKD001 80.96 82 0.98 >50 AKD001 82 83 1 49.3 AKD001 84.84 85.84 1 15.65 AKD001 85.84 86.84 1 19.2 AKD001 86.84 87.7 0.86 21.9 AKD001 91.45 92.2 0.75 4.97 AKD002 132.85 133.32 0.47 12.45 AKD003 79.34 80.05 0.71 3.71 AKD005 57.81 58.74 0.93 8.19 AKD006 65.65 66.01 0.51 22.7 AKD006 66.01 66.51 0.5 21.8 AKD006 72.53 73.03 0.5 16.6

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Forward Looking Statements:

