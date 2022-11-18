Helmut Finger Announces Holdings in Goldstorm Metals Corp.

Vancouver, November 17, 2022 - Helmut Finger, director of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (the "Company"), announces that he has personally acquired 75,300 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") and has acquired control and direction over 13,568,427 Shares held by Tudor Holdings Ltd. ("Tudor Holdings"), through Tudor Voting Trust (the "Voting Trust"), the sole shareholder of Tudor Holdings. The Shares were acquired by Mr. Finger and Tudor Holdings pursuant Tudor Gold Corp.'s ("Tudor") "spin out" transaction whereby Tudor spun out its six contiguous mineral properties located in the Golden Triangle Area in northwestern British Columbia to the Company by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Immediately prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Finger personally owned and controlled 800,000 options to purchase Shares (each, an "Option"). Mr. Finger now personally owns and controls 75,300 Shares and 800,000 Options, and holds decision-making authority over 13,568,427 Shares, which in the aggregate represents 21.26% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis or 22.23% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. Mr. Finger's aggregate security holding percentage in the Shares has increased from 0% to 21.26% on a non-diluted basis and from 6.71% to 22.23% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Finger acquired control and direction over the Shares held by Tudor Holdings under the Voting Trust due to his role as an "Advisor" under the Voting Trust. Mr. Finger intends to evaluate his personal investment in the Company and to increase or decrease his personal shareholdings from time to time as he may determine appropriate. For the Shares controlled by Mr. Finger but held by Tudor Holdings and the Voting Trust, Mr. Finger intends to act in accordance with the best interests of the Voting Trust and to increase or decrease the shareholdings of Tudor Holdings and the Voting Trust from time to time as he may determine appropriate.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Finger, you may contact Helmut Finger at 604-558-4300 (ext. 105) or refer to SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a new precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship Crown Project covers approximately a total of 16,469 hectares; situated directly south of Seabridge's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Gold's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144727