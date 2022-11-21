Torr Metals Generates Multiple Untested Copper-Gold Targets Across 8.5 Kilometres Within the Hu Zone

Vancouver, November 21, 2022 - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its extensive compilation of 2134 historical soil samples within the Hu Zone, a significant target area situated in the northwest portion of the Company's 100% owned 689 km2 Latham Project. The Hu Zone is road-accessible from the Telegraph Creek road ~12 kilometres (km) southwest of Dease Lake, British Columbia, and encompasses two registered historical copper-gold-molybdenum occurrences at Hu West and Stain Creek (Figure 1). The Latham Project is situated within a highway-accessible region of the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

Within the Hu Zone the Company has identified an extensive footprint of >100 ppm copper (Cu) anomalies distributed along a significant 8.5 km strike-length that parallels the Hu West and Stain Creek occurrences (Figure 2). Within this footprint are three high-priority >300 ppm copper soil anomalies at the Copper Ridge, Huey, and Stain Creek targets coincident with historical soils containing anomalous gold (Au), silver (Ag), molybdenum (Mo), zinc (Zn), and lead (Pb).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "Together with Torr's extensive 2022 fieldwork our efforts to date have been very successful in identifying multiple high-quality kilometre-scale and road-accessible exploration targets at the Hu, Dalvenie, and Gnat Pass Zones. In addition to the Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit there is now excellent potential for major new copper-gold discoveries within the untested Hu and Dalvenie Zones, which provides significant upside potential as well as a solid foundation for investigating the remainder of the largely underexplored district-scale Latham Project."

Highlights

Significant geochemical copper soil anomaly footprint measuring ~8.5 km in strike-length and up to 2.2 km in width, with 265 historical soil samples >100 ppm copper, remaining open to the north and east of Stain Creek (Figure 2).

Highly anomalous historical copper soil anomalies identified at the Copper Ridge, Huey, and Stain Creek targets with 31 historical soil samples >300 ppm copper (Figure 2).

Definition of a potential copper-gold porphyry target (Huey Target) defined by a soil anomaly measuring an approximate 750 metres (m) by 450 m (Figure 2), with 20 historical soil samples >300 ppm copper, coincident with additional anomalous pathfinder elements including gold (>31 ppb), silver (>1 ppm), molybdenum (>5 ppm), zinc (>150 ppm), lead (>20 ppm), arsenic (>50 ppm), and antimony (>3 ppm). The presence of these pathfinder elements is suggestive of the upper portions of a porphyry system, with signatures comparable to the Company's Gnat Pass copper-gold porphyry deposit located ~26 km to the east-southeast.

~8.2 km2 of coincident historical induced polarization (IP) and ground magnetic geophysical surveys within the Hu Zone, both of which are currently being reprocessed. This data will provide for future cost-effective exploration and delineation of potential additional targets.

Geology of the Hu Zone

The Hu Zone is situated within Late Triassic Upper Stuhini Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks and Late Triassic to Early Jurassic monzonite, diorite, and syenite intrusions. This age and type of intrusions hosted within Upper Stuhini Group rocks is associated with significant copper-gold porphyry deposits within the region, including the nearby Red Chris and Saddle North deposits1, respectively located ~75 km and ~59 km to the southeast and south of the Hu Zone.

Mapping in the Hu area had previously been conducted by the British Columbia Geological Survey, who identified two regional-scale faults that have been interpreted by Torr to intersect with the Huey Target; located at the approximated contact between mapped host rocks of Upper Stuhini Group volcanics and sediments and multi-phase monzonite and diorite intrusions (Figure 2).

A similar geological setting is found to the east of the Huey target at the Stain Creek copper-gold-molybdenum occurrence (Figure 2), where more abundant rock exposure exhibits extensive potassic and silica alteration, together with patchy clay-carbonate associated with shear structures. Potassic alteration at Stain Creek consists of potassium feldspar, epidote, chlorite, magnetite, and biotite, and is most strongly developed in close proximity to syenite or monzonite intrusive rocks and in areas of intense fracturing or faulting. These encouraging characteristics are suggestive of proximity to a large-scale and potentially fertile geological and structural setting at the Huey and Stain Creek targets, which will be a focus for future follow-up exploration.

12012 Technical Report on the Red Chris Copper-Gold Project, February 14, 2012. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Saddle North Copper-Gold Project, Tatogga Property, August 20, 2020.

Exploration Update

Dalvenie Zone induced polarization (IP) survey has been completed and currently undergoing processing.

Assays pending on 275 rock grab samples and 1316 soil samples collected during the 2022 field program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

