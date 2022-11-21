District Provides Update on the Bakar Copper Property

Vancouver, November 21, 2022 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") announces an exploration work program to be completed before the end of 2022, and an update on the planned drill program at the Bakar Property located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (Figure 1). The Bakar Property is in a Joint Venture (JV) between District (20% ownership) and Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) ("Sherpa II") where District is the operator.

Exploration work completed in 2020 and 2021 at the Bakar Property identified the high priority Elephant Crossing (EC) Target, which comprises a coincident VTEM anomaly (1.5 km to 0.5 km) and ZTEM anomaly (4.5 km by 0.8 km) along with two rock chip samples from outcrop at the edge of the VTEM and ZTEM anomalies that returned 0.49% Cu and 4.13% Cu (February 7, 2022 news release).

The discovery of the EC Target led the District-Sherpa II JV to approve an 800 m drill program (in two holes), and the associated drill permit application was submitted to the BC Ministry in November 2021. The Company has been in regular contact with the BC Ministry and Quatsino First Nation to obtain approval for our drill permit application on the Bakar Property. Unforeseen delays have occurred during the final stages of the drill permitting process, and the expected drill permit approval has been extended to Q1 2023.

Consequently, the exploration budget for the remainder of 2022 has been re-allocated towards conducting additional airborne geophysical and geochemical surveys at the Bakar Property that do not require an exploration permit. The planned airborne geophysical survey will comprise VTEM and magnetics over areas not previously flown, and the geochemical survey will comprise glacial till sampling over and "down-ice" from the EC Target. Details on the results from these surveys will be released in early-2023.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We are very disappointed that we have not received our permit approval in time to drill the EC Target on our Bakar Property before the end of 2022. However, the additional geophysical and geochemical surveys that we have planned at the Bakar Property will provide us with useful exploration data that will advance our understanding of the EC Target, and potentially develop new drill targets along trend from the EC Target."





Figure 1: Bakar Property Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/144706_cc426c4e44dafa80_002full.jpg

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The chip samples from outcrop reported in this news release were recovered by Vector Geological Solutions Inc. from the Bakar Property and shipped to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) in Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for 45 elements with four acid digestion Inductivity Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Bakar Property and mineralization at those other properties or projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Bakar Property.

Amended and Restated Option Plan

The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders was held on November 3rd, 2022. At that time the shareholders of the Company approved all matters as presented including the adoption of the Company's new incentive stock option plan (the "Option Plan").

The Option Plan was previously adopted by the board of directors on October 6, 2022. The total number of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") reserved and available for grant and issuance under the Option Plan shall be a rolling number equal to 10% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time.

A summary of the Option Plan is contained in the Company's management information circular dated October 7, 2022. which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

