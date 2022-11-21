Golden Independence Announces Settlement of Litigation

Vancouver, November 21, 2022 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NNA) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle certain litigation commenced in April 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, the Company has agreed to pay US$60,000 and issue 238,000 common shares of the Company to Independence Gold-Silver Mines, Inc. As a result of the settlement, the parties have released all claims against each other and have agreed to file to dismiss the claims pending in the Court of the State of Nevada.

"We are delighted to have reached an amicable settlement to any and all litigation previously brought forth against the Company," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Golden Independence. "Using this as a platform to move forward on the Independence Project, we are finalizing our development plans for the coming year and are encouraged with the recent acquisitions of other companies operating in the vicinity. The Independence Project remains on the few projects in Nevada with a clearer permitting pathway as the entire project lies within Nevada Gold Mines' permitted Plan of Operations."

"I am pleased that our two companies have resolved this dispute," said Brian Nordwall, CEO of Independence Gold-Silver Mines, Inc. "Both companies, together with our affiliates, are now better able to devote all of our efforts to completing the permitting process and to expanding the size and scope of the resource."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144977