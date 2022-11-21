Rover Metals Receives TSXV Approval for Nevada Lithium Project Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2022 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") announces that further to its releases of September 20, 2022, and November 17, 2022, it is pleased to announce that it has now received Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of its definitive agreement to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project (the "Option Agreement") located in the southwest lithium jurisdiction of the state of Nevada, USA. The Option Agreement is dated with an effective date of November 16, 2022. The land package under option is a district scale lithium claystone deposit situated on Bureau of Land Management land.



Let's Go Lithium Property, NV, USA

The Let's Go Lithium claystone property is located in Nevada's famous southwest lithium jurisdiction and is approximately 6,000 acres in size. The Company, through the vendor of the project, and through ALS Laboratories, has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project. Highlights of these surface grab samples processed by ALS Laboratories include: Sample# AMZ-8 of 780ppm Li, Sample# AMZ-26 of 910ppm Li, and Sample# AMZ-28 of 710ppm Li. The Company has pulled additional surface grab samples from the project and analysed them with a Handheld Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy ("HH LIBS"). Highlights of the HH LIBS include: 1,218 ppm Li, 778 ppm Li, 724 ppm Li, and 707 ppm Li.

The project includes green energy infrastructure of hydro power lines, and has direct road access, and a nearby town with a readily available work force.

Later-stage comparable claystone lithium projects include Cypress Development's Clayton Valley project; American Lithium's TLC project; Noram Lithium's Zeus project, and Iconic Minerals' Bonnie Claire project. All of the aforementioned companies are later-stage mining companies, with a NI 43-101 resource definition. Rover's Nevada Lithium project is greenfields in nature, with no drilling to date. Historic water well drilling at the Let's Go Lithium property by the USGS indicates that the claystone is near to surface, and over 90 meters in average thickness.

Summary of Future Commitments Under the Option Agreement

To earn a 100% ownership interest in the Let's Go Lithium project the company is required to compensate the owner of project as follows:

Cash Common Shares Exploration Commitments Year 1 Nil USD20,000 worth of common shares to be issued at the greater of: (1) the 5-day VWAP leading up to January 31, 2023; or (2) $0.065. Nil Year 2 USD20,000 USD100,000 of common shares to be issued at the greater of: (1) the 5-day VWAP leading up to January 31, 2024; or (2) $0.065. USD200,000 Year 3 USD75,000 USD150,000 of common shares to be issued at the greater of: (1) the 5-day VWAP leading up to January 31, 2025; or (2) $0.065. Nil Year 4 USD80,000 USD250,000 of common shares to be issued at the greater of: (1) the 5-day VWAP leading up to January 31, 2026; or (2) $0.065. Nil Year 5 USD100,000 Nil Nil Year 6 USD150,000 Nil Nil Year 7 USD75,000 Nil Nil Milestone payment at anytime, including after Year 7, of USD500,000 and Rover Metals' common shares worth USD500,000 to be issued at the greater of: (1) the 5-day VWAP leading up to the date of issuance; or (2) $0.065. A 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the first marketable product from the property, less allowable deductions. The NSR includes a one-mile area of interest surrounding the project.





Technical information has been approved by David White, P.Geo., QP for the purposes of NI 43-101. ALS Laboratories is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "The Biden Administration's Bill for Inflation Reduction and Energy puts milestones in place for critical minerals like Lithium to be produced within North America effective January 1, 2023. Given the mining friendly jurisdiction of Nevada, and the nature of claystones, we see the Let's Go Lithium project as a shovel ready, fast-tracked opportunity for development."

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF (temporarily as ROVMD), and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is now developing both: (1) critical minerals projects; as well as (2) precious metals projects. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S. Five of the Company's existing mineral resource development projects are located near to the city of Yellowknife, 60th parallel, Canada.

