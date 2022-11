EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Quarterly Casflow Report September 2022

7.

7.1

7.2

7.3

7.4



7.5

7.6

Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Loan facilities

Credit standby arrangements

Other (please specify)

Total financing facilities



Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

Include in the box rate, maturity date facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Total facility amount at quarter

end

€'000

Amount drawn at quarter end

€'000