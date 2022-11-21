Whitehorse Gold Increases Non-Brokered Offering up to $4 Million and Extends Closing Date

Vancouver, November 21, 2022 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 4, 2022, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") and Share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Non-Brokered Offering has now increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$4 million, which consist of up to 10,000,000 Units and 5,000,000 Warrants.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or before Thursday, December 15, 2022. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSXV and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period from the Closing Date.

As previously announced, the Offering consists of Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (representing a 14.9% discount to the volume weighted average of trading prices of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the 20 consecutive business days prior to the date hereof), with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.65 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by certain persons (each a "Finder"). Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

As insiders of the Company (including Silvercorp) are expected to participate in the Offering, any such subscriptions will be considered to be related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, which incorporates Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any United States state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has recently signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 55 km from Whitehorse by road. A mineral resource estimate update is expected for the project based on drilling conducted in 2020 and 2021. From 1986 to 1988, the project produced approximately 80,000 ounces of gold.

