X-terra Resources Completes Reconnaissance Program At The Liberty Lithium Property In James Bay, Quebec

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to report is has completed its reconnaissance program over its 100% owned recently acquired Galli and Liberty Lithium projects in James Bay, Québec.

The short program served to identify and highlight the environment of the properties. The team completed some reconnaissance via helicopter at low altitude following a predetermined flight plan to systematically cover both the Galli and Liberty properties. In addition, where conditions allowed, some geological features were observed.

The teams focused primarily on the Liberty property given its on-strike and proximity to the Winsome Resources Adina project, which is currently undergoing a diamond drill program. Sporadic field verifications were completed that followed the continuity of the Adina structural corridor which extends onto the Liberty property. Importantly, one outcrop observed hosted local granite bearing pegmatite with a biotite and muscovite assemblage.

X-Terra will be immediately moving forward with a follow up program comprising of helicopter-borne magnetic survey in addition to a lidar survey. This next step will serve to define the limits of the favorable granitic and pegmatite corridor.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra commented: "The program provided useful and positive information at such an early stage despite the adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, it will be essential in guiding us through the next phases of exploration for the Liberty property".

Qualified Person

Martin Demers, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under National Instrument 43?101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring lithium and precious metals properties in Canada.

