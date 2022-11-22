Skeena Announces Discovery of New Mineralization Intersecting 2.15 g/t AuEq over 40.67 metres

VANCOUVER, November 22, 2022 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of new Rhyolite-hosted mineralization located east of the 22 Zone as part of the recently completed 2022 regional and near mine exploration drilling campaigns at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Analytical results and reference images from recently completed drill holes are detailed in this release as well as on the Company's website.

Discovery of New Mineralization East of 22 Zone

Exploratory drill hole SK-22-1054 has discovered a new occurrence of Rhyolite-hosted mineralization in an area with no historical drill testing and beyond the extents of Eskay Creek's currently defined pit-constrained resources. Intersecting 1.79 g/t Au, 32.0 g/t Ag (2.15 g/t AuEq) over 40.67 m, SK-22-1054 is situated 200 metres east of the 22 Zone starting at a vertical depth of only 23 metres below surface.

Hosted entirely within Rhyolite breccias, this discovery has the style of mineralization, alteration and geochemical signature consistent with feeder style mineralization encountered throughout the main Eskay Creek Deposits. This new discovery remains open in all directions and additional work will be required to determine the geometry of the mineralization.

Discussion on New Mineralization

Supported by modern data and interpretation, this new intersection corroborates the thesis that additional bodies of mineralization can be present in the general proximity of known zones that previous operators deemed to be non-prospective. Rhyolite-hosted mineralization was not a focus of exploration historically due to the high precious metal grade required by previous operators. With the paucity of historical drilling, the area between the 21A West Zone and the 22 Zone which measures 800 metres in strike length, provides additional exploration potential.

"Exploration drilling by Skeena in areas deemed non-prospective by previous operators continues to identify zones of mineralization with potential to add new, near surface mineralization that could be incorporated into the near-term development plans for Eskay Creek. Additional drill testing is planned for next year to follow-up on this success" commented Adrian Newton, Skeena's Director of Exploration.

Randy Reichert, Skeena's President and CEO, goes on to comment "This new discovery suggests that significant exploration potential still exists in areas proximal to synvolcanic feeder structures where there has been very limited historical drill testing, and in particular, between the Feasibility Study Main Pit and South Pit."

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.00 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag. Skeena is currently continuing exploration drilling at Eskay Creek.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 90]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Director of Exploration, Adrian Newton P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Adrian Newton, P.Geo. Director of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Campaign Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) SK-22-1044 345.50 352.00 6.50 2.48 32.1 2.84 SK-22-1045 250.00 263.00 13.00 1.65 66.9 2.39 SK-22-1045 286.40 292.55 6.15 1.95 7.8 2.03 SK-22-1046 NSA SK-22-1049 364.50 376.50 12.00 1.53 8.9 1.63 SK-22-1049 421.35 425.50 4.15 3.84 11.3 3.96 SK-22-1054 99.00 139.67 40.67 1.79 32.0 2.15 SK-22-1055 70.50 72.00 1.50 0.66 125.0 2.05 SK-22-1055 198.15 198.68 0.53 1.26 14.6 1.42 SK-22-1055 229.57 231.10 1.53 5.94 4.1 5.98 SK-22-1055 276.75 278.25 1.50 4.07 31.6 4.42 SK-22-1055 282.50 288.50 6.00 1.14 24.4 1.41 SK-22-1055 295.00 296.50 1.50 20.00 50.7 20.56 SK-22-1088 ABANDONED

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 90]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length- weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-22-1044 9457.2 8692.3 1081.2 449.0 37.3 -75.0 SK-22-1045 9456.6 8692.1 1081.2 388.9 42.1 -64.9 SK-22-1046 9456.8 8691.5 1081.2 572.0 57.5 -84.9 SK-22-1049 9454.7 8690.4 1081.3 452.0 77.0 -75.0 SK-22-1054 9699.6 8956.4 1106.4 258.0 102.3 -50.2 SK-22-1055 9699.4 8956.6 1106.5 300.6 78.0 -50.0 SK-22-1088 9965.0 9094.1 965.9 31.5 122.0 -50.0

