Reflex Advanced Materials Corp Announces Cross-Trade onto the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2022 - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., ("Reflex" or the "Company") (CSE:RFLX | OTCQB:RFLXF |FSE:HF2) is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The upgrade has been approved by OTC Markets Group and the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB on November 21, 2022.



The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "RFLXF" as of the opening of the market on November 21, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RFLX" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "HF2".

Paul Gorman, CEO stated, "Cross-trading onto the OTCQB Venture Market marks the achievement of yet another important milestone that we set out to achieve. We believe trading on the OTCQB will provide much greater visibility and transparency to investors which will allow for us to reach a wider audience. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from our partners and shareholders as we continue to execute on our business plan."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is a market designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral supply-chain efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will remain listed on the OTCQB and that it will recognize the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that the Company de-lists from the OTCQB or otherwise does not realize the anticipated benefits from its listing on the OTCQB. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

