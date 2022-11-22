Flow Metals Identifies High-Grade Gold and Porphyry Target at New Brenda

Vancouver, November 22, 2022 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to update on the 10,000 ha New Brenda Project (the "Property") located directly between the Brenda copper molybdenum mine and Elk gold mine in south-central British Columbia.

Target Highlights include:

Hand-trenched quartz vein with VG, samples graded 53.5 g/t Au and 32.3 g/t Au

New copper porphyry XP Target sampled up to 0.6% Cu with 46 g/t Ag

Magnetite destruction ring 2 km in diameter outlined at the XP Target





Figure 1: Targets Overview with inlays showing XP porphyry and Powerline gold targets



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/145211_fbe6f72964601bdf_001full.jpg

XP Target

The 2022 program explored four Porphyry style magnetic anomalies first identified with the 2021 airborne program defined by ring-shaped magnetic anomalies with high potassium radiometric signatures. All four targets are near the contact between the prospective Pennask and Osprey Lake batholiths directly related to the porphyry mineralization at the Brenda copper mine and veins at the Elk gold mine.

Geological mapping confirmed the ring-shaped mag-low at the XP target is related to hydrothermal alteration within the magnetic host rocks. Potassic alteration was also observed as potassium feldspar and biotite pseudomorphs of mafic minerals and magnetite.





Figure 2: Intrusive host rock with porphyry-style copper mineralization. Sample is in mag-destruction ring. Assay results 0.67% Cu with 46.1 g/t Ag



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/145211_fbe6f72964601bdf_011bfull.jpg

Follow-up petrographic work on a grab sample the Company took in 2018 with significant copper and silver values shows distinctive porphyry style alteration (Fig 2). Sample NBS7-5 shows copper-bearing minerals include chalcopyrite, bornite and trace malachite. Potassic alteration within this sample is seen surrounding some of the copper sulphides and as secondary biotite clusters. The magnetic survey delineates a 2 kilometre wide magnetic-destruction ring that correlates to hydrothermal alteration of magnetite and anomalous copper.

Powerline Gold Zone

Work at the Powerline Gold Zone followed up on historical and AI gold targets. Historical results detailed potential quartz float grading up to 112g/t Au from 1995 not previously confirmed. Hand trenching of the showing confirmed the high-grade quartz vein outcrops in place and continues for at least 4m before being obscured by thick overburden. The vein varies in thickness between 20 and 40cm, with free gold visible near bismuthinite.

Two new gold-bearing structures were discovered along strike of the high grade gold zone. These include a 20 cm wide arsenopyrite-filled shear zone (2.4g/t Au) and thin quartz-sulphide veins that splay from a mineralized fault (1.3g/t Au). These gold-bearing structures trend to the northwest and can be seen as high contrast linear features in the magnetics survey. The mineralized target area extends over 230m with 6 samples from the company grading over 1g/t Au. Further exploration work and trenching will be required to determine the surface extent and true widths of the gold bearing structures.



Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) Te (ppm) Bi (ppm) Ag (ppm) 217603 0.29 258.50 1.13 1.93 0.20 217604 1.82 67.80 4.63 12.56 0.41 217605 1.31 89.10 1.56 2.49 0.67 217606 1.69 126.20 3.30 5.43 0.46 217616 53.50 29.30 >500 1,463.59 12.75 217618 32.31 13.80 >500 1,584.24 11.20 217620 0.26 115.10 1.33 2.98 0.06 217622 0.15 12.40 0.32 0.20 0.74

Table 1: Summary of significant results from 2022 field program

QAQC Procedure:

Rock and soil samples were collected in the field by hand and sealed in separate sample bags. Samples maintained a chain of custody until arrival at MS-Analytical in Langley. Samples were analyzed with ICP-MS four acid digestion. Gold-Overlimit and samples containing greater than 100ppm Arsenic were re-run with metallic screen analysis. In cases where there was insufficient un-crushed sample, triplicate gravimetric fire assay was used for overlimit values.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

