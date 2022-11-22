Perth, November 22, 2022 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that it has today released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX):

Besra Gold Announces: "Exceptional High & Bonanza Grade Gold Intercepts Upgrade Bekajang's Potential"

Link: https://www.besra.com/further-outstanding-gold-assays-incl-64m-1-9-g-t-67m-1-8-g-t-at-the-bau-gold-project/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold mining and exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 3 Moz (JORC) Bau Goldfields in East Malaysia. Besra's Bau Gold Project hosts a total gold resource of 73.6 Mt @ 1.43 g/t for 3.3Moz[1] of gold.

In addition to the JORC Resource, the project has a global Exploration Target[2] of between 4.89 and 9.27Moz of gold @ 1.7-2.5 g/t Au.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this Announcement that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Kevin J. Wright, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (FIMMM), a Chartered Engineer (C.Eng), and a Chartered Environmentalist (C.Env). Mr. Wright is a consultant to Besra. Mr. Wright has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Kevin J. Wright consents to the inclusion in this Announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context that it appears.

Disclaimer

This Announcement contains certain forward-looking statements and forecasts concerning future activities, including potential delineation of resources. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors which are beyond the control of Besra Gold Inc. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending upon a variety of factors. Nothing in this Announcement should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral resource estimates and Exploration Targets included or incorporated by reference in this Announcement have been, and will be, prepared in accordance with the JORC classification system of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Disclosure

Prior information contained in this announcement is based on the following publicly available announcements previously lodged on the SEDAR platform:

Besra Gold Inc. Bau Gold Project Sarawak Malaysia Exploration Target Inventory. Lodged SEDAR Platform Feb 26, 2021;

Besra Bau Project - Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Updated to JORC 2012 Compliance. Lodged SEDAR Platform Nov 22, 2018;

which are available on https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00001815 or on Besra's website www.besra.com.

[1] Refer Prospectus dated 8 July 2021 in Section 3.11 and Attachment G.

[2] The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

