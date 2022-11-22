BWR Exploration Inc. Commences Soil Remediation Program, Prepares Exploration Camp, Plans Financing

Highlights:



BWR initiates soil remediation program at Little Stull Lake, expanding sampled area

BWR announces plans to complete a non-brokered financing to raise ~$240,000

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "BWR") (TSX.V: BWR) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the soil remediation program as recommended by the environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd., approved by Manto Sipi Cree Nation ("MSCN") Chief and Council and authorized by Manitoba Department of Environment, Climate and Parks ("MECP"). BWR representatives along with two members of the MSCN community flew into the Little Stull Lake exploration camp in early November and returned via helicopter on November 11, 2022, after completing a significant portion of the soil remediation program. The program was hampered by the onset of winter; it is expected that the soil remediation program will resume in 2023. The five-man crew also completed some necessary camp maintenance including: repairing buildings, preparing the camp for winter, and installing a new 20 kW diesel generator.

Soil Remediation program: On November 1, 2022, BWR received authorization to proceed from MECP. Immediate discussions were held between MSCN, BWR and Pinchin that led to MSCN Chief and Council deciding that the remedial plan as outlined in Pinchin's Peer Review Report ("PR Report") should proceed, subject to a commitment from BWR to replace the contaminated soil with uncontaminated soil from nearby soil mounds. BWR proceeded with the soil remediation as recommended by Pinchin and authorized by MECP, simply by removing contaminated soil and putting it into 20 liter plastic pails, and sealing them for transport to an accredited treatment/disposal facility. The PR Report also recommended that additional soil samples be taken in an area to the south and east of the previously delineated area, to ensure that there are no further exceedances in hydrocarbon analysis in an area that Pinchin determined was not previously adequately sampled. Twenty additional ALS Chemex Terra Core™ soil samples were selected from the area south and east of the previously sampled area, as well as from a nearby soil mound (~1 metre high, 10 metres long) to ensure that the mound of earth could be utilized to cover the small area where the contaminated soil was removed. The twenty soil samples have been submitted for hydrocarbon analysis including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and will be reported upon when results are available. The identified small mound of previously disturbed (circa 1985) soil, if it is determined to be non-contaminated, will be used to replace the excavated soil by spreading it over the exposed bedrock, allowing nearby vegetation to spread and flourish.

Work Permit update: MSCN leadership is continuing discussions with Manitoba Department of Natural Resources and Northern Development to determine next steps in the Consultation Roadmap, involving an in-community educational primer that should facilitate a better understanding of early-stage exploration processes to community members, that may ultimately lead to consent on the issuance of a conditional work permit for exploration to BWR.

Financing: The company is currently planning a small financing to raise funds to bridge the financial gap between now and when the exploration permit may be issued (possibly as early as late 2022, or early 2023). BWR will need to travel to the community and Winnipeg for further meetings over the next few months, to continue discussions on the community participation in the proposed exploration program and to formalize salient points of how an exploration partnership will work for the first year of exploration. The terms of this financing will be respective of the share price after this news release is fully disseminated.

About BWR Exploration Inc.: BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad. There are 101,442,461 shares currently issued.

