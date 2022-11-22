Successful First Stage of Pilot Plant Testing, Name Change, and Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Québec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("QTZ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pilot plant testing has been successful in producing the required size and geometry specifications required for HPQ Silicon Inc.'s ("HPQ") PUREVAP technology. The Company plans on delivering a representative sample to HPQ in the coming weeks to ensure compatibility with the PUREVAP technology. If testing with the PUREVAP technology is successful, QTZ will process and deliver the remaining tonnage to HPQ as per the memorandum of understanding (MOU) described in the Company's September 14th news release.

"Our vision of being part of a local supply chain for the battery technology industry is one step closer to a reality." Stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of QTZ.

The Company also announces the appointment of Luticia Miller as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Miller is the Founder & Principal of NineIrons Solutions, an energy project strategy & development firm. Her background is primarily in the Energy Construction industry, where she was a leading analyst and Project Management Office (PMO) specialist.

Ms. Miller is an Executive Board Member for CFAR, the Circle for Aboriginal Relations, advocating for authentic, relationship-based co-creation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous industry players, prioritizing equity-based partnerships. She also serves on the steering committee of the Alberta IoT Fast Track Program's Angel Investment Group, facilitating investor access to scale-ready, advanced technology innovations from the Alberta ecosystem.

She holds an Executive MBA from the Queen's University, Smith School of Business and was the recipient of the Sandler Foundations Scholarship-in-Kind for Indigenous Business.

The Company will change its name from "Québec Silica Resources Corp." to "Québec Innovative Materials Corp." to better reflect the Company's diversified portfolio of natural resource assets consisting of silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. The name change is subject to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") acceptance. The Company will provide further confirmation regarding the effective date for the name change as well as the new CUSIP number and trading symbol once it completes the review procedures with the CSE

About Québec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Silica Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing, and acquiring industrial mineral resources in Québec, Canada. The Company is currently focused on its wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project near St. Urbane, Québec, Canada, and has a portfolio of multiple silica properties in Québec.

Additional information on Québec Silica. is available at www.QuébecSilica.com.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. (OGQ permit no. 02287), is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, and takes responsibility for the technical information contained in this new release.

