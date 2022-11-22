Arctic Fox Minerals Announces Engagement With Sub Arctic Geomatics Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2022 - Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (CSE: FOXY) (the "Company" or "Arctic Fox") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Sub Arctic Geomatics Ltd. ("Sub Arctic Geomatics") to complete a survey on claims K15964, and K15965, which form part of the Uptown Gold Project.

In August of 2021, the Company contracted Sub Arctic Geomatics to complete airborne and ground geophysical surveys on claims K15962 and K15963. Upon further review of its Uptown Gold Project, the Company decided that claims K15962, K15963, K15964, and K15965 have the most potential to yield high grade drilling results.

"After weeks of internal review and consulting with FOXY's internal and external geological teams, the Company has focused its efforts on those claims in the Uptown Gold Project which have the highest probability of success. These claims [K15962, K15963, K15964, and K15965], are located in a highly mineralized area and some extend between past producing mines" - Robert Gietl, CEO

Commenting on the resource market generally, and rising commodities prices, Mr Gietl adds:

"We are optimistic about the increase in corporate activity in the resource sector and continued strength in underlying commodities prices. We believe this is a fantastic time to continue to develop our portfolio of assets in what was once touted as a prolific high-grade gold and copper geological area" - Rob Gietl, CEO.

With current inflation and fears of an economic recession, many experts believe a gold price breakout is underway. As demonstrated in the historical charts below, money tends to flow into gold in inflationary times; often hailed as a hedge against inflation (World Gold Council, 2020).

About Arctic Fox.

Arctic Fox is a resource exploration company specialized in precious metals exploration in the Northwest Territories. Arctic Fox is currently advancing the Uptown Gold Project 4 km outside of Yellowknife adjacent to high grade past producing mines. The property is a high grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Property consists of 4 claims covering over 2,000 hectares and borders the west side of the Giant Mine leases. The Property centre is approximately 6km north from downtown Yellowknife, and adjoins TerraX Minerals' Yellowknife City Gold Property. The Property is road accessible year-round via the Ingraham Trail (Territorial Highway 4) which runs through the eastern portion of the claims. Gold was discovered on the Property in 1960 and two targets were explored intensively from 1963 to 1966. Small-scale high-grade mining was conducted at the Rod Vein in 1979.

About Sub Arctic Geomatics

Since the company's inception in 1992, Sub-Arctic has prepared approximately 33% of the Plans of Survey registered in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. In March of 2018, Sub-Arctic joined with Challenger Geomatics, another experienced and well-established northern firm, to become surveyor of choice for projects across the Canadian North.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

